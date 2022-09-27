Read full article on original website
Quinton McLeod
3d ago
Hurricanes don't traditionally go in land, and when they do, they always downgrade into tropical storms. Keep in mind, hurricanes get their power from warm ocean water. When there's no water, there's no power.
New tropical storm warnings added for east Georgia for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian will take aim at the South Carolina coast on Friday as it prepares for a final landfall. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Hurricane Ian for almost a week. As of 11 a.m., the hurricane is moving north with 85 mph winds. Meteorologist Brian...
cobbcountycourier.com
Main impacts of tropical storm Ian shift eastward, away from north Georgia
The path of now-tropical storm Ian has shifted eastward, although all 159 counties in Georgia are still under State of Emergency, with strong winds possible even in parts of Georgia not directly in the path of the storm. Flooding is possible in the coastal counties of Georgia, and northward into...
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
Ian has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm: Here’s what it means for Georgia
Hurricane Ian is now Tropical Storm Ian and is expected to begin making its way up the East coast of Florida, and track up the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina today and tomorrow. Tropical Storm Ian will move into the Atlantic where it is then anticipated track north towards...
Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
southgatv.com
Kemp updates Georgians on Ian
SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
State of Emergency issued for entire state of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian
Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7:00am on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28. Governor Kemp’s order makes all of the resources of...
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
cobbcountycourier.com
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
LIVE UPDATES: Ian restrengthens to Hurricane status as it bears down on Georgia
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian strengthened back into a Category I storm Thursday afternoon as it moved over the Atlanta Ocean. The storm that brought widespread destruction to Florida and killed at least 9 people is now taking aim for the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as...
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
Hurricane Ian expected to have local impacts on Georgia over the weekend
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified Wednesday morning as it moved closer to the southwest Florida coast. Ian is currently a major hurricane packing 155-mph winds with gusts up to 190 mph. That is 2 mph shy of a Category 5. The eyewall of Ian is about 56 miles away from Charlotte...
thegeorgeanne.com
Georgia has Declared a State of Emergency What’s Next?
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency that will go into effect on Thursday at 7 a.m and will expire at midnight on October 28. This decision comes as Hurricane Ian continues to gain potency and momentum while looking to make an impact on the Florida coast. Georgia...
I-75 Express lanes are running Northbound only due to Hurricane Ian
As Florida residents and some Georgia residents evacuate due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the I-75 express lanes will run Northbound only until the storm passes. The lanes were changed to Northbound only at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early this morning Hurricane Ian...
News4Jax.com
Photos, videos show storm damage across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia started to feel the effects of Ian, News4JAX viewers sent in photos of storm damage using SnapJAX. The photos show strong winds, downed trees and rising waters across the area. Share your photos on SnapJAX and check out some of...
wgac.com
Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia
Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
As Florida damage becomes clear, Georgia braces for Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — A full picture of the damage Hurricane Ian left behind in Florida is slowly emerging Thursday afternoon as the storm starts to bear down on Georgia. Videos and photos from Fort Myers show near total destruction in some areas, with homes knocked completely off their foundations and cars and boats strewn around like toys.
cobbcountycourier.com
Wind advisory issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties as Ian heads northward: Possible wind gusts up to 35 MPH
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties on Thursday September 29 due to expected wind gusts of up to 35 mph as tropical storm Ian bears down on Georgia later in the day. Ian was downgraded from a...
