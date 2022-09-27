ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Quinton McLeod
3d ago

Hurricanes don't traditionally go in land, and when they do, they always downgrade into tropical storms. Keep in mind, hurricanes get their power from warm ocean water. When there's no water, there's no power.

southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
cobbcountycourier.com

Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
11Alive

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
thegeorgeanne.com

Georgia has Declared a State of Emergency What’s Next?

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency that will go into effect on Thursday at 7 a.m and will expire at midnight on October 28. This decision comes as Hurricane Ian continues to gain potency and momentum while looking to make an impact on the Florida coast. Georgia...
wgac.com

Governor Kemp Declares State Of Emergency In Georgia

Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency for all counties in Georgia on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday and will likely impact the state with heavy rain and flooding in some areas. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m....
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

