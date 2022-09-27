ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

FOX 43

National Apple Harvest Festival is on this weekend, despite the rain

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The 58th National Apple Harvest Festival begins this weekend in Adams County. As vendors prepared candy and caramel apples on Friday, they also checked the sky for clouds. The remnants of Hurricane Ian could put a damper on the crowds this weekend, which in past years has drawn up to 25,000 visitors per day during its two-weekend run.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Shipley Energy sends heating oil and propane trucks to Florida

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York-based business is sending resources to help with the aftermath of Ian. On Wednesday, Shipley Energy sent six heating oil and propane delivery trucks to Florida. Those trucks will provide those heating services to homes and businesses in the south. The President of...
FLORIDA STATE
abc27.com

Road closures around Hershey expected next week

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the 2022 Antique Automobile Club of America’s Fall Meet in Hershey, traffic is expected to be heavier than normal from Monday, Oct. 3 and to Friday, Oct. 7. There will also be road closures in and around the following locations:. At 5...
HERSHEY, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
State
Florida State
local21news.com

Devil's Den reopening to visitors September 30

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park announced that Devil's Den will again be open to visitors on September 30. A six-month rehabilitation project was in place to fix issues with erosion along walkways and unauthorized social paths creating hazards. The project aims to give visitors a better experience while diving into the history of the three-day battle.
GETTYSBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!

​HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

'Fall Carlisle' closes out the season for car lovers

CARLISLE, Pa. — Fall Carlisle started its engines this week and will help close out the Carlisle-based show and automobile flea market season. and they are not taking their foot off the gas. From Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, Fall Carlisle has over 8,000 spaces for vendors at their...
CARLISLE, PA
#Fall#Cloudy#Cbs
PennLive.com

Iconic ball machine clock sculpture in Strawberry Square will have a new home in central Pa.

The iconic 41-foot Chockablock Clock sculpture that has stood in the atrium of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg for 34 years has found a new home. In July, Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square, had announced that the sculpture would be removed to remodel the first floor stage and performance area and build a cantilevered second floor conference and meeting room.
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
local21news.com

Local firefighters sent to South Carolina to aid in hurricane relief

According to a press release sent by the City of Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire currently has eight firefighters stationed in Charleston, South Carolina, where Ian will likely make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. The firefighters heading south will be there as members of the Pennsylvania Task Force...
CHARLESTON, SC
theburgnews.com

History Hit: Columbia packs a lot into a small, walkable town

Central PA is full of small wonders, nearby places that are tight in geography but long on things to do and see. Take, for example, Columbia, located just 28 miles southeast of Harrisburg in Lancaster County. Founded in 1726, the town is a quaint and interesting place, ideal for spending an educational day exploring. I recommend five stops for a fall day trip to Columbia.
COLUMBIA, PA
High School Volleyball PRO

Lebanon, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Harrisburg Christian School volleyball team will have a game with New Covenant Christian School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Bridge replacement project snarls traffic in York County

Spring Garden Township, York County — A major bridge replacement has closed East Market Street in York County and is snarling surrounding traffic. “This bridge needs to be replaced. It's deteriorated. It's old,” said Dave Thompson with PennDOT. For the next six weeks, the Route 462 bridge over...
YORK COUNTY, PA
High School Football PRO

Harrisburg, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The State College Area High School football team will have a game with Central Dauphin East High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
HARRISBURG, PA

