local21news.com
Cloudy weekend ahead with rain chance as remnants of Ian move into Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Ian made landfall Friday afternoon along the South Carolina Coast. Now the rain and wind will spread northward. Here in Central PA, it will be cloudy but dry for evening plans tonight before the rain from Ian arrives overnight. CLOUDY WEEKEND:. Locally, we can...
National Apple Harvest Festival is on this weekend, despite the rain
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The 58th National Apple Harvest Festival begins this weekend in Adams County. As vendors prepared candy and caramel apples on Friday, they also checked the sky for clouds. The remnants of Hurricane Ian could put a damper on the crowds this weekend, which in past years has drawn up to 25,000 visitors per day during its two-weekend run.
local21news.com
Shipley Energy sends heating oil and propane trucks to Florida
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York-based business is sending resources to help with the aftermath of Ian. On Wednesday, Shipley Energy sent six heating oil and propane delivery trucks to Florida. Those trucks will provide those heating services to homes and businesses in the south. The President of...
abc27.com
Road closures around Hershey expected next week
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the 2022 Antique Automobile Club of America’s Fall Meet in Hershey, traffic is expected to be heavier than normal from Monday, Oct. 3 and to Friday, Oct. 7. There will also be road closures in and around the following locations:. At 5...
local21news.com
Devil's Den reopening to visitors September 30
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park announced that Devil's Den will again be open to visitors on September 30. A six-month rehabilitation project was in place to fix issues with erosion along walkways and unauthorized social paths creating hazards. The project aims to give visitors a better experience while diving into the history of the three-day battle.
therecord-online.com
Fall, Winter trout stocking to begin October 3!
HARRISBURG, PA – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
'Fall Carlisle' closes out the season for car lovers
CARLISLE, Pa. — Fall Carlisle started its engines this week and will help close out the Carlisle-based show and automobile flea market season. and they are not taking their foot off the gas. From Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, Fall Carlisle has over 8,000 spaces for vendors at their...
Artfully decorated home with 3-tier terrace in Boiling Springs: Cool Spaces
Located in the neighborhood of White Rock Acres is an impeccably maintained home. An artfully decorated interior provides an open living space that is both updated and stylish. The over 4,000 square feet of living space provide a seamless interaction between the indoor and outdoor living spaces. Just inside the...
theburgnews.com
Rest & Rails: Marysville B&B offers visitors a picturesque respite not far from the city
A beautiful view of the Susquehanna River, with trains crossing the Rockville Bridge, beckons to vacationers, helping them to relax. The Bridgeview Bed and Breakfast in Marysville taps into a desire to feel comfortable, away from the worries of everyday life. In fact, owner Keith Latimer used the property to escape before he purchased it in 2008.
Iconic ball machine clock sculpture in Strawberry Square will have a new home in central Pa.
The iconic 41-foot Chockablock Clock sculpture that has stood in the atrium of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg for 34 years has found a new home. In July, Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square, had announced that the sculpture would be removed to remodel the first floor stage and performance area and build a cantilevered second floor conference and meeting room.
theburgnews.com
Jump for Joy: 40+ Double Dutch Club is a sisterhood dedicated to fun and fitness
Memorial Park in Highspire was hopping on a steamy day in August, so hot that you could almost see the heat rising from the blacktop on the basketball court. The weather didn’t seem to bother the women who had gathered to participate in the “Big Jump.”. Folks traveled...
Penn
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in York metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in York-Hanover, PA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
local21news.com
Local firefighters sent to South Carolina to aid in hurricane relief
According to a press release sent by the City of Harrisburg, the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire currently has eight firefighters stationed in Charleston, South Carolina, where Ian will likely make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. The firefighters heading south will be there as members of the Pennsylvania Task Force...
theburgnews.com
History Hit: Columbia packs a lot into a small, walkable town
Central PA is full of small wonders, nearby places that are tight in geography but long on things to do and see. Take, for example, Columbia, located just 28 miles southeast of Harrisburg in Lancaster County. Founded in 1726, the town is a quaint and interesting place, ideal for spending an educational day exploring. I recommend five stops for a fall day trip to Columbia.
Lebanon, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
local21news.com
Lancaster Barnstormers win series to become Atlantic League Champions
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — With a win Friday night, the Lancaster Barnstormers became the Atlantic League champions. And while, all eyes were locked on the diamond, a ceremony before the first pitch captured the hearts of the crowd. It was an emotional night for Jill Hardy and her family,...
theburgnews.com
Cheers & Changes: Midtown Tavern in Harrisburg to close, with plans to sell to local restaurateur
It’s the last call for a popular Harrisburg restaurant and bar, but its doors may not be closed for long. The Midtown Tavern announced on Friday that it would close after several decades in business, with plans to sell to a local restaurateur. “I’ve been doing this all my...
local21news.com
Bridge replacement project snarls traffic in York County
Spring Garden Township, York County — A major bridge replacement has closed East Market Street in York County and is snarling surrounding traffic. “This bridge needs to be replaced. It's deteriorated. It's old,” said Dave Thompson with PennDOT. For the next six weeks, the Route 462 bridge over...
Harrisburg, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
local21news.com
Central PA business owner collecting donations to respond to FL disaster zone
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — As the damage left in Hurricane Ian’s path is revealed by daylight, a business owner in central Pennsylvania is getting ready to pack up his truck and head south. Ronnie Beeck the owner and operator at DJ’s Smoke Shack on the West Shore...
