ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islip Terrace, NY

Man Fatally Stabbed Outside Islip Terrace Home

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cM8vS_0iCVaYyE00
The area of the stabbing death. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

Detectives on Long Island are investigating the stabbing death of a man that occurred outside of a home.

The murder took place in Islip Terrace around 2:40 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to Suffolk County detectives, two men who lived on Manhattan Boulevard were engaged in an altercation outside the location when one stabbed the other.

The victim, Roshane McLaren, age 34, a resident of the home, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Robbery At Bellerose Terrace Store

Months after allegedly robbing a Long Island smoke shop and terrorizing an employee, a suspect is finally behind bars. Anthony Yates, age 54, of Queens Village, Queens, was arrested in Manhattan in connection to a Nassau County robbery that occurred early Saturday, Feb. 5, in Bellerose Terrace. Police were called...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Amityville Woman, Massapequa Resident Charged With Animal Abandonment

Two women are facing charges after allegedly abandoning several cats at a Long Island park. The Suffolk County SPCA said Crystal Cahill, age 39, of Amityville, and Catherine Gropper, age 32, of Massapequa, in Nassau County, trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats, but instead left three adult cats in Tanner Park in Copiague.
AMITYVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Islip Terrace, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bay Shore, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Islip, NY
Daily Voice

Levittown Man Accused Of Choking 10-Year-Old, Hitting Child's Mother

A Long Island man was charged with assault after allegedly choking a 10-year-old boy and hitting his mother. The incident took place in Jericho on Sunday, June 27. According to detectives, a witness, and the mother of an 11-year-old (10 at the time of the incident) boy, came to the Second Precinct Station House in Woodbury to report an incident that occurred in her home in June of 2021.
WOODBURY, CT
longisland.com

Woman Killed in Amityville After Crashing Vehicle into School Mini Bus

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in North Amityville this morning. Nia Cooper was driving a 2006 Honda Civic northbound on Albany Avenue, south of Russell Court, when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2008 Chevrolet minibus, owned by Educational Bus, at approximately 8 a.m.
AMITYVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Murder#Violent Crime#The Homicide Squad#Daily Voice Suffolk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HuntingtonNow

Bicyclist Injured in Melville Hit-and-Run

A Huntington Station man was seriously injured early Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Melville. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating. The 27-year-old man was riding a bicycle south in the right lane of Route 110 about 2:55 a.m., approaching Hazel Court, when a southbound vehicle struck the rear of the bicycle. The.
MELVILLE, NY
International Business Times

17-year-old NYC Girl Shot Twice Dies In Sister's Blood-soaked Arms

A Brooklyn teenager was gunned down in front of her sister in a random shooting in New York City. Shayma Roman, 17, and a group of friends were outside an Eastern Parkway apartment near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights when two gunmen walked up and fired at least five shots Wednesday around 6 p.m., witnesses said. Roman was struck by two bullets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Massive spike in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island

NEW YORK - Officials on Long Island say they have seen a massive spike in catalytic converter thefts in Nassau and Suffolk County. According to officials, there were 819 catalytic converters stolen in Suffolk County from Jan. to late Aug. compared to 289 for all of last year. In Nassau...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed, 4 Injured In Three-Vehicle Holbrook Crash, Police Say

A 69-year-old Long Island man was killed during a three-vehicle crash. It happened in Holbrook around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Lincoln Avenue. According to Suffolk County Police, Steven Russell, of Brentwood, was driving a 2021 Ford Bronco northbound on Lincoln Avenue when his vehicle was struck by a 2015 Ford F550 that was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway.
HOLBROOK, NY
longisland.com

Police Seeking Suspect Who Seriously Injured Bicyclist in Hit-and-Run Crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in Melville early this morning. A 27-year-old Huntington Station man was riding a bicycle southbound in the right lane of Route 110, approaching Hazel Court, when a southbound vehicle struck the rear of the bicycle at 2:55 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
MELVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Pistol-Whipped In Central Jersey Carjacking: Report

A driver was pistol-whipped in the head during a carjacking in Central Jersey, according to RLS Metro Breaking News. The incident occurred in the 800 block of Port Reading Avenue in Woodbridge around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, the outlet said. The suspect approached the driver, demanded a Mercedes-Benz...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
371K+
Followers
55K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy