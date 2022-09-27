41st Annual Outdoor Fly-In set to take off in Oct.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Watch the 41st Annual Outdoor Fly-In presented by the Angelo R.C. Inc., take flight from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9 at 4682 Arden Rd. in San Angelo. This event is free for spectators.

This three-day event is open to all types of flying aircraft. Since the Fly-In is an AMA-sanctioned event, participants must have a current AMA card. There is a $5 landing fee each day or $10 for the weekend.

Gates to the field where the Fly-In is taking place will be open on Friday, Oct. 7 so that pilots can arrive, set up and practice. The field will open at 9 a.m. along with a safety briefing. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be open flying for pilots. At 5 p.m. the Fly-In will be closed to the public, however, pilots are encouraged to continue flying, even at night.

On Saturday, Oct. 8 the field will open at 9 a.m. with check-in and a safety briefing. Open fly will take place from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

At 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday the Fly-In will be closed to the public, however, pilots are encouraged to continue flying, even at night. The Fly-In will also close to the public at 3 p.m. Sunday. Pilots are welcome to continue flying until dusk.

A raffle drawing will also be taking place at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets will be available for purchase at the registration table on all three days. Winners do not need to be present to win.

For more information regarding the event, contact Josh Yarbro, Contest Director at 325-304-1882 or email at josh.w.yarbro@gmail.com . Information on the 41st Annual Outdoor Fly-In and the Angelo RC Inc. can be found by clicking here .

