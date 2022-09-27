Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces 4.5% Cost of Living Adjustment Increase For All State Employees
Effective November 1, COLA Adjustment Honors Firefighters, Law Enforcement Officers, Nurses, and State Employees. Completes $10 Billion Swing in State’s Fiscal Fortunes Under Hogan Administration. Advances State Workforce Recruitment and Retention Efforts. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that all employees across state government will receive a 4.5% cost...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million in Funding Now Available Through “Re-Fund The Police” Initiative
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that applications are now being accepted for the state’s second round of grant funding for the Community Safety Works program. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) as part of the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative, Community Safety Works offers up to $10 million in funding for the implementation of crime prevention strategies through physical design improvements, operational activities, community services, blight removal, and increased property maintenance.
fox5dc.com
Maryland announces cost of living adjustment for all state employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - State employees, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and nurses are getting a financial boost from Maryland. On Thursday, governor Larry Hogan announced that all employees across the state government will receive a 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect on November 1. According...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts For Remnants of Hurricane Ian
Coastal Flood Warning In Effect Beginning This Afternoon; Steady Rain Expected to Arrive. Drivers Advised to Avoid Rising Waters—’Turn Around, Don’t Drown’. State Has Deployed Personnel to Florida to Assist In Hurricane Response. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnants of Hurricane...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
WBOC
Millions Coming to Maryland to Help Create Affordable Rental Housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Nearly $32 million in project awards were announced Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Twenty-one total awards were given out, including to 12...
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
mocoshow.com
Virginia Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Hurricane Ian; Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monitoring Storm
On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to start impacting parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Friday evening. According to a press release, the State of Emergency “allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.” The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.
mocoshow.com
Maryland United States Attorney’s Office Resolves Disability Discrimination Lawsuit Against Maryland Developer Involving Multifamily Housing Complexes
Per the Office of the U.S. Attotney, District of Maryland: United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced today that Maryland-based developer Stavrou Associates, Inc. and related entities have agreed to pay $185,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to build 11 multi-family housing complexes in Maryland with required accessible features for people with disabilities. As part of the settlement, the defendants also agreed to make extensive retrofits to remove accessibility barriers at the complexes.
mocoshow.com
New Law Takes Effect This Saturday, October 1; Governor Hogan Proclaims October as Move Over Awareness Month
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today declared October as Move Over Awareness Month in recognition of an expanded law taking effect on Saturday to protect all road users. Read the Move Over Awareness Month proclamation. “Moving over and slowing down when passing a vehicle stopped on the highway isn’t just...
NBC Washington
New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1
New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
wfmd.com
Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
mocoshow.com
New 227 Area Code Coming to Maryland
The Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) announced Wednesday the assignment of 227 as a new area code which will eventually serve the same geographic area in Maryland that is currently served by the 240 and 301 area codes. If you have a 240/301 area code number, that will not change. Counties that currently use the 240/301 area code include Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Washington counties.
Maryland preps for potential remnants of Hurricane Ian this weekend
Maryland is preparing for potential remnants of Hurricane Ian, that could lead to some coastal flooding in the region this weekend.
foxbaltimore.com
Get ready for a new area code in parts of Maryland. Here's what it will be.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new area code will be coming to parts of Maryland as phone numbers in some of the current area codes run out, according to the Maryland Public Service Commission. Phone numbers are running out in the 240 and 301 area codes. Those area codes mainly...
Developer who violated accessibility laws when building housing complexes in Maryland must pay $185K
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland-based developer and its associates must pay $185,000 to settle claims that they violated the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the Department of Justice.Stavrou Associates Inc. and its related entities violated these acts when they built 11 multifamily housing complexes in Maryland that lacked accessible features for people with disabilities, Department of Justice officials said on Tuesday.The 11 housing complexes include:Villages at Belle Hill, Elkton, Maryland.Burgess Mill Station I, Ellicott City, MarylandBurgess Mill Station II, Ellicott City, Maryland.River Point Apartments, Essex, Maryland.Hammarlee House Apartments, Glen Burnie, Maryland.Overland Gardens, Landover, Maryland.Rainier Manor...
wfmd.com
The State Of Maryland Expands Traffic Law
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The move over law in Maryland is being expanded starting Saturday, Oct 1. Lieutenant Jason Deater of the Frederick County Sherrif’s Office said that the law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle parked on the side of the road with emergency signals on, including hazard lights and flares.
This Will Be Maryland's Newest Area Code When 240 And 301 Phone Numbers Run Out
Maryland residents may soon have a new area code to dial up if they want to make local calls. Officials in Maryland announced that the “227" area code could soon join the traditional “240” and “301" numbers, which are expected to run out sometime in the coming year.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
WCBC Radio
Indictments of Individuals Operating Criminal Enterprise in Multiple Counties announced
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges including Participation in a Criminal Organization, Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and handguns. The defendants are 28-year-old Jawan Fulton, of Pikesville; 36-year-old Darvin McCoy of Odenton; 27-year-old Maleik Moody; 23-year-old Trayvon Guest; 34-year-old Rymek Milligan; and 23-year-old Trezjure Fielding, of Baltimore.
