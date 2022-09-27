Read full article on original website
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont volunteers report on conditions in Florida
More than 500 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground in Florida to support sheltering and relief efforts. 16 of the volunteers from our region are in various stages of deployment. John Clifford from Hinesburg is at an emergency evacuation center in Hillsborough County. “Well the day started...
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
mychamplainvalley.com
Retail cannabis stores prepare for first sales on Saturday
Burlington, VT — While retail cannabis sales will begin on October 1, it could take time before business really gets going. James Pepper, the Chair of the Cannabis Control Board says the state’s complex licensing process has held up growth and harvesting. “You know, they’re fighting with the...
mychamplainvalley.com
South Burlington business sends equipment to Florida
South Burlington, VT — A business in South Burlington is pitching in to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. G.W. Savage, a water damage restoration company, sent a tractor-trailer full of drying equipment — 103 dehumidifiers and 400 commercial fans – to Florida. The equipment will help...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mychamplainvalley.com
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs.
mychamplainvalley.com
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker...
mychamplainvalley.com
Retired VSP lieutenant shares life amid Hurricane Ian
States of emergency and evacuation orders have been issued up and down Florida’s coastlines. Retired Vermont State Police Lieutenant Bill O’Leary who is currently on Marco Island, a community facing a significant storm surge shared how they were fairing on Tuesday night. “We can tell that the waves...
mychamplainvalley.com
Student with Puerto Rican ties talks impact of Hurricane Fiona
While Florida is being impacted by Hurricane Ian, Puerto Rico is still in the early stages of recovering from Hurricane Fiona. The storm tore through the island, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Aura Alonso-Rodriguez, a PHD candidate at UVM moved from Puerto Rico to Vermont in the spring of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mychamplainvalley.com
New York National Guard deploys assets to Florida
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Eleven New York National Guard soldiers have been sent to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The storm made landfall as a category 4. “In this case, the state of Florida National Guard requested heavy lift helicopters and the New York National Guard, again at the direction of the governor— she has to agree to send her assets, is responding,” explained Eric Durr, Director of Public Affairs for NYS Division of Military and Naval Affairs.
mychamplainvalley.com
Colorado motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adam Lamb was riding his motorcycle near Guanella Pass in central Colorado when he struck a moose. “Between her lower rib cage and her hind legs,” Lamb said of the crash that happened last Saturday. “I ended up ejecting from the motorcycle over her.”
mychamplainvalley.com
At least 21 dead after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least 21 people have been confirmed dead so far in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to reports. Among them, officials attributed two deaths to Ian in Sarasota County. In Charlotte County, NBC affiliate WBBH reported at least six storm-related deaths, as confirmed by Charlotte County officials. And over Volusia County, a 72-year-old man died after going outside during the storm to drain his pool, WESH reported.
mychamplainvalley.com
Hurricane Ian tracker 9 pm: Ian batters Florida with strong winds, catastrophic flooding
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is battering Florida with strong winds and catastrophic storm surge and flooding as it moves inland Wednesday evening. A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties. The storm made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida around 3 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mychamplainvalley.com
Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys and three others were rescued from the ocean after their boat sank Wednesday, shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida. But 20 more people might be missing, officials said. The four Cubans...
mychamplainvalley.com
Limo Safety Task Force report due Saturday
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Next week marks four years since the tragic Schoharie limo crash took the lives of 20 people. To prevent similar tragedies from happening, a New York State Stretch Limousine Safety Task Force was created. That task force is due to issue the report on Saturday. “It...
mychamplainvalley.com
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters)
mychamplainvalley.com
California governor signs laws to boost housing production
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — They’ve become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers...
mychamplainvalley.com
Missing NJ man found driving wrong way on I-89
Williston, VT — An elderly man who was reported missing in New Jersey on Wednesday was located driving the wrong way on Interstate 89. On Thursday night, police responded to calls of someone traveling north in the southbound lane passing Exit 12 in Williston. Responding officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle without incident.
mychamplainvalley.com
New Siena Poll shows 17 point Hochul lead over Zeldin
ALBANY, (N.Y.)–In just 6 weeks, New Yorkers will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the gubernatorial race. A recent Siena Poll shows Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is ahead of her challenger, Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin. “Today, what we have is 54% of likely voters say...
Comments / 0