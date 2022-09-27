ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Paul Bongiovanni
3d ago

Time to legally dispose of these people. Hopefully the system won't let down the victims and their families.

Alisha Rushing
2d ago

Thank God for parents holding their son accountable! So many parents would cover up. Not this Momma! I am gonna teach my kids right from wrong even if they choose the hard way to learn!

Man Allegedly Tried to Abduct Girl from Outside School. His Parents Turned Him in After Seeing Police Photos

Diego James Gettler, 28, was charged with second-degree kidnapping Thursday A Colorado man was charged with second-degree kidnapping Thursday after he allegedly tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl from outside her school. Diego James Gettler, 28, was taken into custody Monday soon after his parents went to police and reported that they recognized him and his vehicle in surveillance photos. Police learned about the incident when they were called to the STEM Launch School in Thornton at about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23. The girl allegedly told police she was...
