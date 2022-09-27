Read full article on original website
Paul Bongiovanni
3d ago
Time to legally dispose of these people. Hopefully the system won't let down the victims and their families.
Reply(3)
4
Alisha Rushing
2d ago
Thank God for parents holding their son accountable! So many parents would cover up. Not this Momma! I am gonna teach my kids right from wrong even if they choose the hard way to learn!
Reply
2
Related
Man Allegedly Tried to Abduct Girl from Outside School. His Parents Turned Him in After Seeing Police Photos
Diego James Gettler, 28, was charged with second-degree kidnapping Thursday A Colorado man was charged with second-degree kidnapping Thursday after he allegedly tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl from outside her school. Diego James Gettler, 28, was taken into custody Monday soon after his parents went to police and reported that they recognized him and his vehicle in surveillance photos. Police learned about the incident when they were called to the STEM Launch School in Thornton at about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 23. The girl allegedly told police she was...
Woman arrested in deadly Lakewood hit-and-run
An Aurora woman has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Lakewood Thursday night.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora man arrested after year-long investigation into pattern of assaults on children
AURORA | An Aurora man has been arrested and accused of multiple counts of child sexual assault — part of a pattern of abuse that may have continued for a decade or more, according to an announcement Friday by police. Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, was arrested Sept. 21, nearly a...
Teenage Girl Crashes SUV Into Colorado Home During Police Chase
Deputies pursued the SUV after responding to reports of gunshots at a huge house party.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Occupants located, claimed they did not motion to 9-year-old
Police were looking for surveillance footage or information after a 9-year-old girl was beckoned to approach a man in a car.
Man who called 911 on woman hit by train in a police car speaks
GREELEY, Colo. — It’s been two weeks since a freight train collided with an occupied police car, and now a man connected to the events leading up to the incident is revealing his thoughts. 9NEWS obtained dispatch audio and the 12-minute 911 call made in which a 22-year-old...
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in attack
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An undercover Fort Collins police detective was attacked and seriously injured by an acquaintance of a suspect who was the target of a prior investigation, the department said Friday. Plainclothed, undercover detectives were conducting follow-up work for the case near North Boise Avenue and East...
Man accused of luring girl into rec center closet pleads guilty
LAKEWOOD, Colo — A former Lakewood rec center employee who was accused of luring a young girl into a closet during an event last year pleaded guilty this month to two charges related to the incident. Anthony Frisk was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after he was detained by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westword
Update: Irene Martinez Arrested in Fatal Lakewood Hit-and-Run
Update: Shortly before 11 a.m. on September 30, the Lakewood Police Department announced that Aurora resident Irene Martinez, 55, had been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death related to a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street last night. Continue for our previous coverage.
Denver police officer shot in Broomfield
Broomfield police rushed to the intersection near Sheridan and Midway just after 4 p.m. Thursday after a Denver police officer was shot. Several police vehicles were seen at the location, with crime scene tape blocking off the intersection and surrounding areas.Copter4 flew over the scene which stretched for hundreds of feet from the intersection. A witness who lives near the scene told CBS News Colorado that he heard 4 gunshots after his dogs started barking. "I said get to the basement there's a shootout up front," said witness Bill McGee. "I saw that the one suspect was lying in the street and...
Woman killed in Englewood shooting
The Englewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night that left a woman dead.
Mother charged in 12-year-old girl’s fentanyl death
A mother has been charged in connection to her 12-year-old daughter’s fentanyl-related death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Denver officer shot in neck, suspect killed
A Denver police officer has been shot and injured and a suspect is dead, according to the Broomfield Police Department.
arapahoenews.com
Campus Police Send out Two Crime Alerts
Arapahoe Community College (ACC) students and staff received two crime alerts on Thursday. Campus Police sent out notifications of a crime and an attempted crime, both occurring at ACC’s Littleton Campus. The first crime alert was for a theft. According to Campus Police’s crime alert, “on Thursday morning, September...
Escaped inmate stole $700,000 while in prison, indictment says
A man who escaped from a federal prison in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars, according to an indictment.
Boulder fugitive that darted from courtroom still on the run
Days after a man fled a Boulder County courtroom before he could be taken into custody, his whereabouts are still unknown to law enforcement.Cody Coon, 30, ran out of the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday, moments before deputies could place him into custody, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.He's still at large and on Tuesday, was believed to be in the Boulder area.In response to a request from CBS News Colorado, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said, "we are not releasing the footage at this time."Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.If anyone has information about Coon's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. They also asked the public not to attempt to contact him.
DA won't charge Fort Collins officer in shooting of 18-year-old man
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police officer who shot an 18-year-old man twice after responding to a disturbance call this month will not be charged, in part because the man took a "shooting position" and pointed a shotgun directly at officers. The 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office...
sentinelcolorado.com
Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide
AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
Woman charged after 12-year-old daughter's fentanyl death
FIRESTONE, Colo. — A mother faces charges after her 12-year-old daughter died of a fentanyl overdose in May, Weld County prosecutors said. Mystique Wadena, 30, is charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance, both felonies. According to an arrest affidavit, around 7 p.m....
Cold case: Who stabbed Michael Conner 92 times 25 years ago?
The Denver Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve a cold case murder from Sept. 28, 1997.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 11