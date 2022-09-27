Read full article on original website
Tammy LM
3d ago
Thank you Sir. Our family there appreciates all who are helping . Prayers for Florida 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Reply
16
jb7.62god
2d ago
I love Texas as much as I love Florida if I didn’t live in Florida I’d want to live in Texas.
Reply
4
iAmerican
3d ago
Re-elect Abbott for Governor of Texas. 👨🦽 🇺🇲
Reply
15
Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shifts from provocateur to crisis manager
MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has whipsawed his way through the national conversation this month, first by putting migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds and then shifting to a more traditional role of crisis manager as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. barreled into his state. Facing a reelection in November that could be a precursor to a presidential campaign, the approach has been awkward at points. Navigating one of his state's darkest moments, DeSantis, a Republican, must partner with a Democratic president he has spent the better part of two years demeaning....
Governor Abbott Sends Task Force From Texas To Help Florida, After Gov. Ron DeSantis Predicts Severe Hurricane Damage
Meanwhile, President Biden emphasizes vaccines for hurricane preparation. On September 27 as Hurricane Ian threatened to hit the gulf-coast of Florida, endangering the lives of Americans in the south east United States, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott was keen to assist. He mobilized a Texas A&M task force, comprising of an urban search-and-rescue team of 45 personnel, 4 boats, and 2 canines. The team will be one of 28 teams deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner
Gadsden County officials are demanding answers from Ron DeSantis regarding a photo showing Jeffery Moore in a Ku Klux Klan hat and robe. The post KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner appeared first on NewsOne.
Dan Patrick talks crime, abortion, and his rural bus tour during North Texas stop
BOWIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An hour after sunrise Wednesday, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick's campaign bus stopped at the Armadillo Grill in Bowie, Texas, 68 miles northwest of Fort Worth.His campaign doesn't widely publicize where they are going and didn't tell us they would be visiting Bowie beforehand.We were invited inside the restaurant, where the two-term Republican Lt. Governor spoke with supporters and other diners individually. "I've never had so much fun campaigning," Patrick told us. "The people are wonderful, they're glad someone's come by to their small town, small county and visit."Citing a tight schedule to visit other cities, the campaign...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: The hurricane problem Florida could have avoided
Stephen Strader writes that as the population of Florida has expanded, the wetlands and mangroves that once acted as natural "buffers" to the rising waters and waves that come with hurricanes have been destroyed to make way for subdivisions.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fight swirls over ‘Rebuild Florida’ name
TALLAHASSEE — In 2018, after Hurricane Irma left a massive swath of damage and shortly before Hurricane Michael pounded the Panhandle, state officials launched a program called “Rebuild Florida” to help repair homes and bolster communities. But four years later, a Central Florida contractor, Rebuild Florida LLC,...
850wftl.com
New Florida laws take effect October 1st including a 25-cent per gallon gas-tax break
(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) – Florida drivers will get substantial relief at the gas pump as part of a temporary gas-tax break of a quarter per gallon and 27 new laws kick into effect this weekend. The gas tax reprieve, proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers, allows motorists to...
Click2Houston.com
35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke ahead of debate
EDINBURG — Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news conference that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken meaningful enough action on gun control measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
RELATED PEOPLE
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
Click2Houston.com
Hurricane Ian: Photos in Florida show devastation left behind as cleanup begins
Hurricane Ian has weakened into a tropical storm over Florida for now, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely done. The National Hurricane Center said Ian could return at or near hurricane strength on Friday when it enters the Atlantic Ocean toward South Carolina and North Carolina. While those...
KSAT 12
DPS investigating overnight damage at Texas State Capitol grounds
AUSTIN, Texas – A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department of...
Mandatory evacuations ordered in southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian
A southwest Florida county has ordered mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Ian hurdles toward the state. Local officials in Lee County declared a state of local emergency and issued the evacuation orders Tuesday, a day after local government ordered evacuations for the Tampa area on the Gulf Coast. The new orders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uvalde victims' parents pressure Abbott on gun control ahead of governor debate
The families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting challenged Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on his opposition to tougher gun laws Friday, per AP. The big picture: Following the deadliest school shooting in the state's history, the topic of gun control is likely to...
Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas
For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
Community Leaders Slam Florida County Commissioner for Staying Mum on KKK Photo Scandal: 'Slap in the Face'
Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffery Moore resigned Friday after a photo began circulating that appeared to show him in Klan attire. He has not yet made a public statement about the matter Officials and community leaders in Gadsden County, Fla., are calling a recent controversy surrounding commissioner Jeffery Moore a "slap in the face," noting that he has yet to publicly respond after a photo surfaced allegedly showing him in a KKK outfit at what appears to be a costume party. Moore was appointed to the commission in Gadsden...
This New Ad From Mi Familia Attacks Governor Abbott For Failing the Latino Community
Ad attacking Governor AbbottScreenshot from Mi Familia video. A new ad came out and attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the seat in Austin on November 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian to unleash Category 4 fury on Florida. Latest forecast track.
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian’s remnants will be ‘nothing like Ida’ in N.J. region, forecaster says. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, which was just below Category 5 status Wednesday as it nears landfall in Florida, could begin bringing rain to New Jersey by late Friday night with as much as 5 inches falling on parts of the Garden State by early Tuesday.
Comments / 17