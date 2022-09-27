ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tammy LM
3d ago

Thank you Sir. Our family there appreciates all who are helping . Prayers for Florida 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

jb7.62god
2d ago

I love Texas as much as I love Florida if I didn’t live in Florida I’d want to live in Texas.

iAmerican
3d ago

Re-elect Abbott for Governor of Texas. 👨‍🦽 🇺🇲

Toby Hazlewood

Governor Abbott Sends Task Force From Texas To Help Florida, After Gov. Ron DeSantis Predicts Severe Hurricane Damage

Meanwhile, President Biden emphasizes vaccines for hurricane preparation. On September 27 as Hurricane Ian threatened to hit the gulf-coast of Florida, endangering the lives of Americans in the south east United States, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott was keen to assist. He mobilized a Texas A&M task force, comprising of an urban search-and-rescue team of 45 personnel, 4 boats, and 2 canines. The team will be one of 28 teams deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Politics

