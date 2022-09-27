ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?

Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - She’s only 15, but when she talks about her work, actress Taylor Paige Henderson speaks like a seasoned professional who’s prepared to cast a spell on the industry. “Hard work beats talent,” she says very plainly. “Let’s say you just did a job, and...
Amarillo Actress Talks Role in Hocus Pocus 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Taylor Paige Henderson lives the life of a typical 15 year old. Going to school, volunteering, and extracurriculars outside of school. One of her top passions is acting, she’s been performing since she was five, and started acting professionally at the age of 11. She is also a classically-trained ballerina.
La Bella Pizza On Olsen Brand New Name Coming Soon

Popular Amarillo pizza joint is getting a new name. Back in December of 2021, we told you that La Bella Pizza on Olsen was getting a new name. The name is Big Jim's Pizza Company. They had even announced that they were changing the name. However, something happened and legality...
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

