Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Have You Seen The New Adorable Twin Stars Of Amarillo Zoo?
Their story starts with near tragedy. The twins were found lost, abandoned, in a rock quarry near Weatherford, Texas. They were rescued and brought back to health at a shelter, and now they call Amarillo home. This month, you'll get to meet the latest stars of Amarillo Zoo. They just...
Playa the Kenyan Sand Boa is hanging out with the cast of Today in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is preparing for the spooky return of Boo at the Zoo. It will be an evening filled with Halloween-themed activities, including costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, games, and more. Boo at the Zoo will be on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. […]
Amarillo’s Storybridge Event Knows How to Make Kids Happy
One of our favorite times of the day is when we let my little granddaughter, Laila, make her way over to the bookshelf and pick out a book to read. She loves to read and we know how valuable that time is for her. Reading is very important no matter...
Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?
Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - She’s only 15, but when she talks about her work, actress Taylor Paige Henderson speaks like a seasoned professional who’s prepared to cast a spell on the industry. “Hard work beats talent,” she says very plainly. “Let’s say you just did a job, and...
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Actress Talks Role in Hocus Pocus 2
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Taylor Paige Henderson lives the life of a typical 15 year old. Going to school, volunteering, and extracurriculars outside of school. One of her top passions is acting, she’s been performing since she was five, and started acting professionally at the age of 11. She is also a classically-trained ballerina.
Know These Suspects Who Allegedly Vandalized Twenty Vehicles?
If you've ever seen Pulp Fiction, you're familiar with Vincent Vega's thoughts on people who mess with a man's car. If you're not familiar with the quote, let's just say he has a very, very strong dislike for them. Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo need your help identifying a pair...
Would You Actually Want To Visit These Special Panhandle Graveyards?
There is a lot of history in the Texas panhandle. It contains everything from some of the baddest outlaws from when the West was still wild; to the daring ranchers who tried to tame the land. Still, as fascinating as the history is, I don't think I would make this into a road trip.
RELATED PEOPLE
Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.
There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
Amarillo Steak Challenge is Not a Challenge for All
I have always thought I could handle that 72 oz. steak challenge at the Big Texan. Really if you catch me on the right day there is no stopping me. I just have never been able to put my money where my mouth is. You know I never wanted to...
This Iconic Route 66 Landmark In Amarillo Is Really, Really Haunted
The Nat. The one and the only. The Nat Ballroom. I can't think of a single place more iconic and beloved than The Nat. The stories to tell of the looming building on 6th Street are endless. One topic in particular becomes pretty popular around this time of the year: the ghosts of The Nat.
What The Heck Is Going On At The Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?
It's been a wild week for the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Amarillo. There have been rumors flying all over the place about it closing. Then it was bedbugs. Now it's not bedbugs, and everything is a-okay?. What the heck is going on over at the Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?. First,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grab Your Popcorn and Learn How to Avoid Amarillo Drama
At least it is probably reassuring to know that drama is all around us. We try to avoid it as much as possible. Then there are times you just want to grab your popcorn and enjoy the show. That is how I felt when I was following along with some...
LOOK: This Dreamy Bohemian Home by Amarillo College Is For Sale
This is the perfect home for an artist or creative. Or perhaps even the person who has just a little bit of a wild hippie soul. This home is located right across from Amarillo College and Memorial park, making it the ideal location for anyone with children or active dogs who need quick access to burn off that excess energy.
La Bella Pizza On Olsen Brand New Name Coming Soon
Popular Amarillo pizza joint is getting a new name. Back in December of 2021, we told you that La Bella Pizza on Olsen was getting a new name. The name is Big Jim's Pizza Company. They had even announced that they were changing the name. However, something happened and legality...
Bluegrass Gospel Making Its Way to Amarillo With A Free Show
F you are looking for a great evening with some great music, then you are in for a treat. The Paul Family Bluegrass Band is making its way to the Texas Panhandle and planning a stop in Canyon, Texas. If you love the sound of steel guitars, banjos, and guitars...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Death Homeless Man Was Not Ever Forgotten By Family
Losing a family member has to be one of the hardest things to go through. A loved one is gone. It has got to be even harder when you have no idea you lost someone close to you. You have to find out a month later. So Amarillo did have a small memorial for Lloyd but without any family there.
KFDA
Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society gets a new location
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Panhandle Humane Society has a new location. For anyone looking to adopt an animal, the non-profit organization can be found on South Bell and West McCormick Road. The APHS will start operating sometime next month. The move was a community effort, including online fundraisers...
Evolution of the Amarillo Tri-State Fair, Day One to the Last Day
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair just wrapped its 99th year. This year's fair saw its challenges. I personally attended the fair twice this year. I went on the very first day and I went on the last day of the fair. A big change happened from Friday, September 16th to Saturday,...
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
101.9 The Bull
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://thebullamarillo.com
Comments / 0