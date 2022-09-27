ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Missing 94-year-old man found

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFHNP_0iCVZHk800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpFbn_0iCVZHk800

UPDATE: According to the Fairfax County Police Department, Ahmad has been found and is safe.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 94-year-old man.

According to police, 94-year-old Haji Ahmad was last seen around noon on the 3000 block of Preston Avenue in the Grovetown area of Fairfax County wearing a brown coat and pants and a flat wool cap.

Police: Man stole Mercedes from dealership at gunpoint

Ahmad stands about 5-foot 5-inches and weighs around 130 pounds. Anyone who believes they may have seen Ahmad or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
northernvirginiamag.com

Fairfax Woman’s Remains Identified 47 Years After She Went Missing

A construction crew working near an apartment complex in McLean in September 2001 were shocked when they stumbled upon the skeletal remains and tattered clothing of a woman. Fairfax County police arrived on scene shortly after and determined the woman had died years earlier from a gunshot wound to the head. But for more than two decades, her identity remained a mystery — until now.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing Teenager

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public assistance in locating, Rebeca Aragon-Soto, a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Aragon-Soto was last seen on September 27, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Ln.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Unidentifiably Charred Human Remains Found Inside Burning Vehicle Confirmed To Be Murder Victim

The charred body found inside of a burning car in the middle of a Laurel field has been confirmed to be the victim of a homicide, authorities say. The victim, who was so badly burned that the race, sex, or estimated age could not be determined, is confirmed to have died of a gunshot wound. The suspected killer then attempted to destroy the body by setting it on fire inside of the vehicle, Anne Arundel County police say.
LAUREL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Man walking in roadway struck, killed by vehicle in Manassas: police

MANASSAS, Va. - Police say a 63-year-old man was walking in the roadway when he was struck and killed Tuesday night in Prince William County. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near Balls Ford Road and Coppermine Drive in Manassas. Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle was...
MANASSAS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mercedes#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man murdered his 82-year-old father whom officers found unconscious at the bottom of a flight of basement stairs Tuesday. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department said Talat Hassanein died in the home where they found him in the 5500 block of Justis Place. That’s in the Alexandria area of the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Students shot at while walking home from DC school, police say

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after students say they were shot at Wednesday. Police said it happened while the students were walking home from school, but they could not confirm what school they attended. On Wednesday afternoon, two students were walking home from school in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Trail

Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Dog dies, home lost in McLean house fire

Four people lost their home and a pet dog early this morning (Wednesday) after a fire at their house in McLean. Fairfax County and Arlington firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the 6900 block of Birch Street, near the West Falls Church Metro station area, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department tweeted at 7:06 a.m.
MCLEAN, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy