Fall River, MA

Uprise RI

Governor McKee not doing enough about homeless crisis, say advocates

On the 21st of September, Governor Daniel McKee and Housing Secretary Josh Saal held a meeting at the Rhode Island State House with homelessness service providers, the Rhode Island Foundation, and a handful of housing advocates to discuss the state’s crisis of unsheltered homelessness. Terri Wright and Brandon Hong – community organizers with Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) – stood outside the meeting with a sign that read, “Josh Saal: Do Your Job or Resign!”
HOMELESS
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail

Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
PLYMPTON, MA
Uprise RI

Classical High School students walk out over transphobic teacher

“If you’re a Classical student you probably know why we are here today,” said a student organizer to the growing crowd of Classical High School students in Providence who left their classrooms to join a protest outside their school at noon on Friday. The students were protesting the continued employment of Ramona Bessinger, a Providence Public School Department (PPSD) teacher who has made a second career of sorts out of opposing transgender rights and what she calls “critical race theory” or CRT in schools.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

With ties to hate groups, #ParentsUnitedRI offers slate of conservative extremists for local office

#ParentsUnitedRI is a grievance-based hate group that stands against the transgender community, opposes the teaching of racism history, and fought hard against COVID-19 precautions and medical advice throughout the pandemic. The group is running a slate of candidates across Rhode Island, with ties to overt white supremacist hate groups like CORR (Citizens Organized to Restore Rights) and Super Happy Fun America (SHFA). #ParentsUnitedRI was formed with the intent of infiltrating local school boards and town councils to degrade public schools and promote charter schools under the guise of parental rights.
HOPKINTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Shortage of Bus Drivers Is Just the Beginning, RI’s Job Market Is a Mess

The implications of the new order of the state of Rhode Island’s workforce is having a bigger impact than if your entree comes out cold. Rhode Island's restaurants are down 3,000 workers. The state's hospitals combined have thousands of vacancies and are losing tens of millions a quarter due in part to overtime costs. Overall, the state’s workforce is 8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.
TRAFFIC
ABC6.com

Fall River police officer recognized for continued kindness

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE)– The Fall River Police Department is honoring Officer Guy Furtado for his continued kindness, keeping a 91-year old woman company until her final day. “I responded to her home for reports of someone insider her house,” said Furtado, explaining how he first met 91-year old Jean McCanna a year ago. “I checked the house, and then spoke with her and she apologized for wasting our time. But, I explained she can call the police whenever she needs.”
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelan#Catholic Church#Service Area#Vineyard#Catholic Social Services#Diocese Of Fall River
WCVB

Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19

BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

McKee stands behind comments made about political rival Ashley Kalus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is standing behind comments he made about his Republican challenger Ashley Kalus. In an interview with the Boston Globe Tuesday, McKee said that Kalus is a “seagull manager” who is “crapping all over the state of Rhode Island.”. Wednesday,...
POLITICS
iheart.com

New Bedford Man Indicted In Alleged Rental Scam

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Bedford man has been indicted on larceny charges after officials say he defrauded people looking for affordable housing. Attorney General Maura Healey's Office says Victor Tiu Lopez posed as an apartment owner on social media between February and April of this year, and convinced prospective tenants to rent his apartments.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick files lawsuit against firefighters’ union after making nearly $385K in overpayments

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick filed a lawsuit against the union that represents the city’s firefighters. Elizabeth Tuff, a spokesperson for Mayor Frank Picozzi, said in a release Thursday that Local 2748, International Association of Fire Fighters, AFL-CIO and retired firefighters received about $385,000 in overpayments to fire department employees in August 2021.
WARWICK, RI

