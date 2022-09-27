Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost ToursDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Carver Haunted House Warns You to "Be Prepared to Be Scared!"Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Related
Uprise RI
Governor McKee not doing enough about homeless crisis, say advocates
On the 21st of September, Governor Daniel McKee and Housing Secretary Josh Saal held a meeting at the Rhode Island State House with homelessness service providers, the Rhode Island Foundation, and a handful of housing advocates to discuss the state’s crisis of unsheltered homelessness. Terri Wright and Brandon Hong – community organizers with Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) – stood outside the meeting with a sign that read, “Josh Saal: Do Your Job or Resign!”
nbcboston.com
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
Uprise RI
Classical High School students walk out over transphobic teacher
“If you’re a Classical student you probably know why we are here today,” said a student organizer to the growing crowd of Classical High School students in Providence who left their classrooms to join a protest outside their school at noon on Friday. The students were protesting the continued employment of Ramona Bessinger, a Providence Public School Department (PPSD) teacher who has made a second career of sorts out of opposing transgender rights and what she calls “critical race theory” or CRT in schools.
Uprise RI
With ties to hate groups, #ParentsUnitedRI offers slate of conservative extremists for local office
#ParentsUnitedRI is a grievance-based hate group that stands against the transgender community, opposes the teaching of racism history, and fought hard against COVID-19 precautions and medical advice throughout the pandemic. The group is running a slate of candidates across Rhode Island, with ties to overt white supremacist hate groups like CORR (Citizens Organized to Restore Rights) and Super Happy Fun America (SHFA). #ParentsUnitedRI was formed with the intent of infiltrating local school boards and town councils to degrade public schools and promote charter schools under the guise of parental rights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoLocalProv
Shortage of Bus Drivers Is Just the Beginning, RI’s Job Market Is a Mess
The implications of the new order of the state of Rhode Island’s workforce is having a bigger impact than if your entree comes out cold. Rhode Island's restaurants are down 3,000 workers. The state's hospitals combined have thousands of vacancies and are losing tens of millions a quarter due in part to overtime costs. Overall, the state’s workforce is 8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.
Longtime RI GOP leader, philanthropist Dan Harrop dies
Allan and Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung recalled "his quick wit, his ability to find the silver lining in any situation, and that mischievous twinkle in his eye."
rinewstoday.com
Shred those old documents, DVDs, CDs – Free Shred-It schedule at Washington Trust
Shredding old documents can protect you from identity theft and give you the peace of mind knowing your sensitive information was disposed of properly. Washington Trust will be hosting FREE Community Shred Days! While Shred Day is FREE Washington Trust is asking that you bring a nonperishable item for local food pantries.
ABC6.com
Fall River police officer recognized for continued kindness
FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE)– The Fall River Police Department is honoring Officer Guy Furtado for his continued kindness, keeping a 91-year old woman company until her final day. “I responded to her home for reports of someone insider her house,” said Furtado, explaining how he first met 91-year old Jean McCanna a year ago. “I checked the house, and then spoke with her and she apologized for wasting our time. But, I explained she can call the police whenever she needs.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv
Classical High Students Walking Out Over Teachers Who They Say Are “Not Safe for Students”
A walkout — and “sit in” at the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) has been planned for Friday at noon, over teachers that event organizers claim "aren't safe for students." “The PPSD is protecting Ramona Bessinger, as well as other teachers...these teachers are not safe for students,...
GoLocalProv
City of Warwick Sues Firefighters Union, AFL-CIO, and Retirees Over “Overpayments”
Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi with authorization from the Warwick City Council announced on Thursday he has initiated a lawsuit in the Kent County Superior Court on behalf of the City of Warwick against the Local 2748, International Association of Fire Fighters, AFL-CIO (the union) and retirees. “I want to make...
WCVB
Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19
BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) Memories of Music and Dancing from Yesteryear Come Alive at GFR RE-CREATION Senior Social
After a summer break, Greater Fall River RE-CREATION resumed its Senior Social event last week where upwards of 60 seniors enjoyed a free lunch, a live band and dancing. For those in attendance, it was a chance to get acquainted with peers and remember a lifestyle that existed many years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Healey and Driscoll Back Heroux Against Hodgson For Bristol Sheriff
In a Friday evening appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight to clear up a mishandled debate challenge by his campaign, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux also revealed that he received a major endorsement in his bid to unseat Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll,...
Former RI lawmaker trapped in Florida after Ian
A former Rhode Island lawmaker tells 12 News he hasn't been able to leave his southwest Florida home for three days due to street flooding from Hurricane Ian.
ABC6.com
McKee stands behind comments made about political rival Ashley Kalus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is standing behind comments he made about his Republican challenger Ashley Kalus. In an interview with the Boston Globe Tuesday, McKee said that Kalus is a “seagull manager” who is “crapping all over the state of Rhode Island.”. Wednesday,...
iheart.com
New Bedford Man Indicted In Alleged Rental Scam
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Bedford man has been indicted on larceny charges after officials say he defrauded people looking for affordable housing. Attorney General Maura Healey's Office says Victor Tiu Lopez posed as an apartment owner on social media between February and April of this year, and convinced prospective tenants to rent his apartments.
ABC6.com
Warwick files lawsuit against firefighters’ union after making nearly $385K in overpayments
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick filed a lawsuit against the union that represents the city’s firefighters. Elizabeth Tuff, a spokesperson for Mayor Frank Picozzi, said in a release Thursday that Local 2748, International Association of Fire Fighters, AFL-CIO and retired firefighters received about $385,000 in overpayments to fire department employees in August 2021.
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
country1025.com
Massachusetts Bank Worker Accused of Forging Bank Check To Purchase BMW
One of the perks of working at a bank is a little free money, right? Wrong. Very very wrong. A Massachusetts bank worker is accused of dipping his hand in the cookie jar… err piggy bank though and here’s what we know. THE HOW. During the time in...
capeandislands.org
On Martha's Vineyard, state Teacher of the Year has a message: Let's change how we think about alternative education
Cheers and applause erupted from the audience at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School yesterday as alternative education teacher Danielle “Dani” Charbonneau — in a surprise for her students — was named Massachusetts Teacher of the Year for 2023. Charbonneau teaches English and coordinates Project Vine,...
Comments / 4