SELAWIK, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is in custody after a pregnant teen was found dead in Selawik, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch. Floyd Stoney, 23, of Selawik, is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter of an unborn child. At 3:27 a.m. on Monday, troopers were contacted about...

SELAWIK, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO