ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 9

Marlene Karst
3d ago

Notice this is a conservative award. They probably give it to all republican states. The only reason we have a balanced budget is because we got a lot of money from the government.

Reply(5)
4
Related
Vermillion Plain Talk

Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement

Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Millions on the way for South Dakota railroads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is the recipient of two federal grants from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to enhance railroad safety and efficiency, according to a release from the U.S. DOT. Over $4 million is being awarded in the form of three grants, one of which...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

Governor Kristi Noem proposes largest tax cut in South Dakota history

RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Governor Kristi Noem proposed for South Dakota families the largest tax cut in South Dakota history: eliminating the sales tax on groceries. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded by parents and their children. “I have seen families across...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Landowners gather to hear concerns about carbon pipelines

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. ‘Mystic October’ at Ipso Gallery kicks off with a Friday night opening reception. With just one day left until October, Ipso Gallery in Downtown Sioux Falls presents its latest installment in their “Mystic October” series.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
KELOLAND TV

Shoppers receptive to grocery tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota grocery shoppers say they’re encouraged about the possibility of the state sales tax on food being repealed. Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign promise to repeal the state sales tax on grocery items if she is re-elected indicates growing bi-partisan support for such a move.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just nine months ago, Governor Kristi Noem was seemingly against removing the sales tax on groceries. But Wednesday, the incumbent governor, currently locked in a tough re-election bid, announced that she is now looking forward to working with state lawmakers next legislative session to eliminate the charge.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here’s what South Dakota’s new minimum wage is going to be

PIERRE, S.D. — Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota’s minimum wage will increase from $9.95 an hour to $10.80 an hour. The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. South Dakota has implemented this annual increase every year since it took effect on Jan. 1, 2016.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Credit Ratings#Economy#Noem#Pierre#The Fitch Ratings
dakotafreepress.com

Democrats Persuade Noem to Promise Food Tax Repeal—Smith Winning?

Did Dr. Bydon slip and replace Noem’s heart as well? Was it something Reynold said? Or is Team Noem in trouble at the polls?. Last winter, Governor Kristi Noem refused to consider cutting South Dakota’s food tax, arguing that while she could justify subsidizing the packing of pistols in civilians’ pants, the economy looked too grim to risk giving up the revenue that South Dakota gets from applying its sales tax to food.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
KX News

SD Gov. Noem promises to repeal state’s grocery tax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made a campaign promise Wednesday to repeal the state’s tax on groceries, changing course to lend outspoken support to a bipartisan proposal she did not publicly endorse in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic […]
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Xcel line workers sent to restore hurricane damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Xcel Energy is sending South Dakota lineworkers to support restoration efforts in Florida. Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Buffalo Showdown

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. ‘Mystic October’ at Ipso Gallery kicks off with a Friday night opening reception. With just one day left until October, Ipso Gallery in Downtown Sioux Falls presents its latest installment in their “Mystic October” series.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy