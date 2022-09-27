ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Owners of Graze bring upscale restaurant to Old Town Tomball

Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball, on Jan. 26. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). Tatia and Doug George said they had been dreaming of opening a restaurant for years, and once their daughters started preparing for college, they decided to pursue their dream. They opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball, on Jan. 26.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

International bubble tea chain Sharetea completes its move into Rice Village

Sharetea now open at 2416 Rice Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Sharetea) The Taiwanese bubble tea chain Sharetea held a soft opening in Rice Village at 2416 Rice Blvd., Houston, in early September. The shop offers milk tea, fruit tea, ice blends, and nonalcoholic mojitos. Teas can be ordered with various toppings, including lychee jelly, pudding and boba pearls. www.1992sharetea.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Marco's Pizza now serving pizzas, subs, salads in Willis

Marco's Pizza opened Sept. 23 in Willis. (Courtesy Unsplash) Marco's Pizza opened Sept. 23 at 9611 FM 1097, Willis. The restaurant offers a variety of pizzas, subs and salads. The restaurant also offers pizza bowls in which the pizza is served crustless. 936-297-2500. www.marcos.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact...
WILLIS, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Designer Opens a New Brick and Mortar Store With Furniture and Plant Power — Mary Patton Is On a Vintage Roll

Interior designer Mary Patton opened her furniture/design boutique on Bissonnet in September. (Photo by Shelby Hodge) Only weeks after she opened up shop on Bissonnet in West University, designer Mary Patton is on a roll. She is welcoming clients to Mary Patton Design who have seen her sign as they course along the much-traveled East-West artery in Houston. She is completing plans for a pop-up at Badar Ranch during the Round Top antiques show. And among her clients is Jackson & Company’s Milton Townsend, a story unto itself.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items

The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Hotels Offer A Trifecta Of Fun This Holiday Season Just North of Houston

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- While it might not be far enough north of downtown Houston to snow, The Woodlands – recently named the best city in America – is the perfect holiday escape thanks to an array of amenities and beautiful natural surroundings. And The Woodlands Hotels offer a trio of highly acclaimed destination offerings, each with a distinct personality and sense of place, where the season sparkles for all ages.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Houston Chinese Restaurant Opens Breathtaking Heights Location

Ask a Houstonian where out-of-town guests should eat and a handful of restaurants will repeatedly be included in their recommendations: The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Hugo’s, Himalaya, Crawfish & Noodles and Mala Sichuan Bistro — most likely the original in Chinatown. That’s the location that was named a James Beard Award finalist. However, the newest location in the Heights — a beautifully designed space in the M-K-T development at 600 North Shepherd — may now be my personal go-to (though I’d still recommend out-of-town visitors go to Chinatown).
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Beautiful Bliss offers jewelry, home goods in Tomball

Beautiful Bliss opened Sept. 22 and offers jewelry, home goods and furniture. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Beautiful Bliss opened Sept. 22 at 310 E. Main St., Ste. B, Tomball, according to owner Brooke Icenberger. The retail store offers jewelry, home goods and furniture. 832-231-9449. www.beautifulblisstx.com. Reporter, Tomball-Magnolia. Lizzy joined Community...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

New spa open in Cy-Fair

Escape by Pure Vichy opened in July, offering massages, facials and other spa services. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Escape by Pure Vichy, a new luxury spa, opened in Cypress in mid-July at 27118 Hwy. 290, Ste. P, Cypress. The spa offers facials, massages, body treatments, couples experiences, IV therapy, and various add-ons or enhancements to normal services. Escape also offers membership packages for monthly visits to the spa. 281-800-1522. www.escapepv.com.
CYPRESS, TX
defendernetwork.com

Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria

After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

