Zane's Original Craft Burgers & BBQ bringing catering business to permanent Seabrook location
Zane's Original Craft Burgers & BBQ plans to open at 3300 Bayport Blvd., Ste. 60, Seabrook, in the coming months. (Courtesy Pexels) Zane's Original Craft Burgers & BBQ plans to open at 3300 Bayport Blvd., Ste. 60, Seabrook, in the coming months. An opening date was not revealed. The restaurant...
Owners of Graze bring upscale restaurant to Old Town Tomball
Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball, on Jan. 26. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). Tatia and Doug George said they had been dreaming of opening a restaurant for years, and once their daughters started preparing for college, they decided to pursue their dream. They opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball, on Jan. 26.
International bubble tea chain Sharetea completes its move into Rice Village
Sharetea now open at 2416 Rice Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Sharetea) The Taiwanese bubble tea chain Sharetea held a soft opening in Rice Village at 2416 Rice Blvd., Houston, in early September. The shop offers milk tea, fruit tea, ice blends, and nonalcoholic mojitos. Teas can be ordered with various toppings, including lychee jelly, pudding and boba pearls. www.1992sharetea.com.
Luliet Creamery and Bakery announces pop-up, soft opening dates in The Woodlands
Luliet Creamery and Bakery is opening a location in The Woodlands area in November. (Courtesy Luliet Creamery and Bakery) Ice cream, cookie and macaroon shop Luliet Creamery and Bakery will be expanding into The Woodlands area with a second location at 3600 FM 1488 Conroe in November. Managing partner Erion...
Marco's Pizza now serving pizzas, subs, salads in Willis
Marco's Pizza opened Sept. 23 in Willis. (Courtesy Unsplash) Marco's Pizza opened Sept. 23 at 9611 FM 1097, Willis. The restaurant offers a variety of pizzas, subs and salads. The restaurant also offers pizza bowls in which the pizza is served crustless. 936-297-2500. www.marcos.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact...
papercitymag.com
Houston Designer Opens a New Brick and Mortar Store With Furniture and Plant Power — Mary Patton Is On a Vintage Roll
Interior designer Mary Patton opened her furniture/design boutique on Bissonnet in September. (Photo by Shelby Hodge) Only weeks after she opened up shop on Bissonnet in West University, designer Mary Patton is on a roll. She is welcoming clients to Mary Patton Design who have seen her sign as they course along the much-traveled East-West artery in Houston. She is completing plans for a pop-up at Badar Ranch during the Round Top antiques show. And among her clients is Jackson & Company’s Milton Townsend, a story unto itself.
Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items
The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
Niko Niko's announces new location coming to The Woodlands
Niko Niko's is anticipating to open within the next year in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Niko Niko's) Houston-based Greek restaurant Niko Niko's announced it will be expanding into The Woodlands in 2023 at 922 Lake Front Circle, The Woodlands. Niko Niko's owner Dimitri Fetokakis said the location plans to be open...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Hotels Offer A Trifecta Of Fun This Holiday Season Just North of Houston
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- While it might not be far enough north of downtown Houston to snow, The Woodlands – recently named the best city in America – is the perfect holiday escape thanks to an array of amenities and beautiful natural surroundings. And The Woodlands Hotels offer a trio of highly acclaimed destination offerings, each with a distinct personality and sense of place, where the season sparkles for all ages.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Chinese Restaurant Opens Breathtaking Heights Location
Ask a Houstonian where out-of-town guests should eat and a handful of restaurants will repeatedly be included in their recommendations: The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Hugo’s, Himalaya, Crawfish & Noodles and Mala Sichuan Bistro — most likely the original in Chinatown. That’s the location that was named a James Beard Award finalist. However, the newest location in the Heights — a beautifully designed space in the M-K-T development at 600 North Shepherd — may now be my personal go-to (though I’d still recommend out-of-town visitors go to Chinatown).
New retail shop The Conservatory debuts 'luxurious minimalism' concept in River Oaks
The 3,300-square-foot shop is at 4444 Westheimer Road, Ste. F100, Houston. (Courtesy The Conservatory) The fourth location of The Conservatory, a New York City-based retail shop, opened Sept. 22 in the River Oaks District, offering a concept officials said is focused on sustainability at the intersection of brick-and-mortar and e-commerce.
New shop Eat Cake brings homemade cakes with soft opening at W. 19th St., Shepherd Drive
The business offers cakes make with homemade recipes, including traditional cakes, cheesecakes, cake bars and cabana pudding, a cake-based banana pudding. (Courtesy Eat Cake) A soft opening took place for a new cake shop, Eat Cake, in late September at 1901 N. Shepherd Drive, Ste. 5, Houston, near the West 19th Street intersection.
Kirby Ice House opens in The Woodlands, sporting largest bar in Texas
Kirby Ice House opened at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, on Sept. 27. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) New bar Kirby Ice House, which sports the largest bar in Texas at 141 feet, opened Sept. 27 at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. According to a news release from public relations...
Beautiful Bliss offers jewelry, home goods in Tomball
Beautiful Bliss opened Sept. 22 and offers jewelry, home goods and furniture. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Beautiful Bliss opened Sept. 22 at 310 E. Main St., Ste. B, Tomball, according to owner Brooke Icenberger. The retail store offers jewelry, home goods and furniture. 832-231-9449. www.beautifulblisstx.com. Reporter, Tomball-Magnolia. Lizzy joined Community...
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
Havana House Cuban Eatery offers authentic Cuban cuisine in Conroe
Havana House Cuban Eatery opened Sept. 23. (Courtesy Havana House) Havana House Cuban Eatery, 16058 Bridlewood Drive, Conroe, opened Sept. 23. The restaurant offers authentic Cuban cuisine as well as bakery items and catering. 832-521-383. Facebook: Havana House Cuban Eatery. REPORTER, THE WOODLANDS. Kylee joined Community Impact Newspaper in June...
Cy-Fair couple lives out passion at Masterpiece Desserts
In 2014, a major asthma attack and the flu put Kenneth Brooks into cardiac arrest for four and a half minutes, and he fell into a coma. He woke up craving something sweet. “[I] woke up three days later, recovered for three days and walked out of the hospital—had a taste for cheesecake,” he said.
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck rolling back into Houston this Saturday🐱💖
HOUSTON – Hello Kitty fans, rejoice!. The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 tour by rolling into the Houston area this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at First Colony Mall near Pottery Barn. Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and...
New spa open in Cy-Fair
Escape by Pure Vichy opened in July, offering massages, facials and other spa services. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Escape by Pure Vichy, a new luxury spa, opened in Cypress in mid-July at 27118 Hwy. 290, Ste. P, Cypress. The spa offers facials, massages, body treatments, couples experiences, IV therapy, and various add-ons or enhancements to normal services. Escape also offers membership packages for monthly visits to the spa. 281-800-1522. www.escapepv.com.
defendernetwork.com
Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria
After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
