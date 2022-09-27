Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Coats for Kids
The Eugene Active 20/30 Club and KEZI 9 News are collecting Coats for Kids in Lane County. Coats should be warm enough to wear in cold, winter weather. Help us meet our goal of collecting 1,500 coats this season. New or gently used coats in all sizes, infant to adult, can be dropped off at one of the locations below.
Emerald Media
Eugene’s DIY venue shortage is an old problem
Eugene’s house shows made Claudia Santino a rock star. The UO junior is the lead singer for GrrlBand, a punk group which formed in May. She said the DIY music scene made it possible to land gigs and build a dedicated audience with no prior band experience. However, as...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG 150 EVENTS BEGIN SUNDAY
The City of Roseburg officially turns 150 years old on Monday, and a month full of activities begin on Sunday. *Roseburg 150 Run/Walk: The 5K event will take place in Stewart Park. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, presented by Thrive Umpqua with partners including Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the YMCA of Douglas County and Adapt. Advance registration is at: https://form.jotform.com/222216973666160?fbclid=IwAR3u1ibUKim7ugPM_Ftga_ce_hlKajSBzlSSqer9siVAfPuP7UDwj4Y8pew. Sunday in-person registration goes from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
KXL
Behavior Problems? Head Out to the Farm!
There’s a non-profit just outside of Albany that believes in good old fashioned work. People with behavioral issues are spending time on a ranch, laying irrigation lines, hauling hay and working with the animals, and it’s working!. Dave Berger and Athena Perry run Hand in Hand Farm in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Eugene woman wakes up to strange man watching her in her bedroom
EUGENE, Ore. -- One Eugene woman is on edge after one of her worst nightmares came true Wednesday morning. "I’m not even wanting to think too hard about what I could have woken up to if I had slept in for 15 more minutes," she said. A little after...
Thesiuslaw News
More evidence discovered on human remains by Fred Meyer
Sept. 29, 2022 - The Florence Police Department is requesting assistance in helping to identify the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from Fred Meyer. Officers located other items with the remains that included; a Chevy key and fob, black athletic track style pants with a white stripe down the legs, black hoodie sweater, large in size brown rubber boots and black sunglasses.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Bounty of fun on Harvest Festival menu
Anyone in search of fall-themed fun should be able to find it this weekend during the city’s 16th annual Harvest Festival, running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Sankey Park, 877 14th Ave. “We’re trying to build basically off of the success of previous years,”...
kezi.com
Eugene artists embellishing sidewalks and storm drains to help protect rivers
EUGENE, Ore. -- A colorful tradition is returning to Eugene that highlights the connection between its streets and rivers. Artists will take over sidewalks in west Eugene at the city of Eugene’s UpStream Art project starting Thursday, September 29. Four artists will be using sidewalks and storm drains in the Bethel area to highlight the connection between Eugene’s streets and the local rivers. The artists were selected based on how well they conveyed the idea that stormwater flows untreated from streets to local waterways, and that everyone has a responsibility to help protect rivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klcc.org
Roseburg Resources responds to locals' outcry over recent spraying near Deadwood
A wood products company says recent spraying activity near Deadwood was carried out with advance notice and in compliance with safety regulations. Several Deadwood residents contacted KLCC last week, saying workers with Roseburg Resources were spraying near their community without notifying them via the Forest activity Electronic Reporting and Notification System, or FERNS.
Emerald Media
Apartment fire displaces over 30 Eugene residents
Residents of Patterson House Apartments woke up to alarms and flames after a fire from a nearby abandoned building spread early on the morning of Sept. 5. The incident is still under open investigation with both the Eugene Springfield Fire Department Marshal's Office and the Eugene Police Department Arson Investigation team, Kelsey Hunter, executive assistant to the Fire Chief, said.
kezi.com
'Care Solace': A new mental health resource with the Eugene 4J School District
EUGENE, Ore. -- There's a new mental health resource to help students, staff and their families in the Eugene 4J School District. It's called 'Care Solace.' Its first trial with the district was in March of 2022. Officials with district continued the partnership with the company, due to what they call a demand in service. They're expanding free access to the program throughout the 2022-23 school year.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 30
*UPDATE* 09/29/22 – 36 year old David Roy Keefaver of Junction City has been identified as the victim in this case. While the exact series of events leading up to Keefaver’s death are still not entirely clear, investigators have not uncovered any evidence to indicate that his death was the result of a criminal act. Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public. Original release – This morning at approximately 4:32am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Ln. north of Eugene. An area resident called 911 to report that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller’s door. As deputies responded the caller advised that the male had laid down on the porch and lost consciousness. Deputies arrived on scene to find the male to be injured and not breathing. The deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures including CPR. Medics additionally responded to assist but the male did not survive. His identity is being withheld at this time. He is believed to be a resident of another location on Lassen Ln. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. His death is being investigated as suspicious at this time. Additional details will be released as they become available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
New die-hard Duck bikers leading the team to games
EUGENE, Ore. -- A pair of die-hard Ducks are taking the torch from a true Oregon legend who has led the team out of the tunnel, onto the turf for more than two decades. For 23 years Doug Koke has led the Duck football team onto the field on his green Harley-Davidson. However, Koke is hanging up the handlebars and will no longer lead the team onto the field with the Duck mascot seated behind him.
kezi.com
Police investigating threat against Eugene middle school
EUGENE, Ore. – Parents, students and staff were on edge Friday after a threat was made towards Kennedy Middle School on social media the night before. Nichole Armas, a parent of a student at Kennedy Middle School, said she received an email from the principal on the night of Thursday, September 29 saying there was a threat made towards the school. She did not hesitate to keep her kids home Friday. Armas said the threat was made on an Instagram post Thursday night. The poster said they had a gun, and would come to the middle school during its fourth hour.
kezi.com
Albany house destroyed after fire
ALBANY, Ore. -- A home in Albany is completely gutted after a fire on Tuesday, the Albany Fire Department reported. Albany Fire Department reported to the fire in the 1400 block of Jackson Street just after 6 p.m. on September 27. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, but were able to get the fire contained and eventually put out. Firefighters say two occupants and their dog were in the home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape.
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
KVAL
Suspicious death investigation: Man throws himself against door of home and dies on porch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man's death is being investigated as suspicious after he died on the front porch of a home in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Lane County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 4:30 a.m. from a residence in the 30300blk of Lassen Lane north of Eugene. The caller told 911 that an adult male was throwing himself against the caller's door.
kezi.com
Eugene parents weigh in on school safety as disturbing 'swatting' trend goes around
EUGENE, Ore.—As a disturbing trend, making fake calls about active shooters is happening in schools all across America; parents in Eugene share a few thoughts on school safety. Richard Campbell is a father of four; his youngest daughter is eight and goes to a 4J school. He told KEZI...
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Lincoln Co., Sept. 29
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 162. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup, operated by David A. Stendal (61) of Yachats, crossed over the northbound lane and went into the ditch on the northbound shoulder. Stendal was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. It is presumed a medical event precipitated the crash. OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, PACWEST Ambulance and Yachats Fire Department.
Comments / 0