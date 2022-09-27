New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is not close to returning to the team for their pivotal series against the Atlanta Braves. The New York Mets have already clinched a postseason berth, but it will be a matter of whether they will win the NL East, or if they will be a Wild Card team. They are set to enter a pivotal three-game series against the Atlanta Braves, who are right behind them in the standings. But will they have one of their top free agent signings available?

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO