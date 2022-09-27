ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Sports
Tampa Bay Times

The hard part is finished. Now the Rays hit the playoffs with nothing to lose

And so, they celebrated. Happily and respectfully. Joyfully and modestly. Mostly, however, the Rays celebrated … deservedly. Tampa Bay’s postseason-clinching 7-3 victory in Houston Friday night was the culmination of what is probably the most underwhelming playoff run in franchise history, but that’s only because of the many obstacles the Rays had to circumvent to get here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

Starling Marte injury: Mets backup plan for Braves series and beyond

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is not close to returning to the team for their pivotal series against the Atlanta Braves. The New York Mets have already clinched a postseason berth, but it will be a matter of whether they will win the NL East, or if they will be a Wild Card team. They are set to enter a pivotal three-game series against the Atlanta Braves, who are right behind them in the standings. But will they have one of their top free agent signings available?
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
MLB
