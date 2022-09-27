Read full article on original website
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Cubs: Signing a superstar shortstop also answers the second base question
Whether or not you’re enamored with Nico Hoerner should have zero bearing in how you feel about the Chicago Cubs going out and signing one of this offseason’s superstar shortstops. There’s no doubt Hoerner has answered the questions that surrounded him heading into 2022, namely defensively, racking up...
Xander Bogaerts’ ‘replacement’ makes plea for SS to stay with Red Sox
Trevor Story wants the Red Sox to keep Xander Bogaerts. Everyone assumed that the Boston Red Sox signed Trevor Story to replace Xander Bogaerts. Everyone, that is, except Story himself. It turns out, the 29-year-old shortstop-turned-second baseman doesn’t want to take Bogaerts’ spot; he wants to play alongside him for...
3 notable SF Giants who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable San Francisco Giants players won’t be back next season and this is where they will sign. What will the next phase of the San Francisco Giants universe look like? The team bought into what they did in 2021 and came back with a similarly built club for the 2022 campaign. It didn’t work out so well.
The hard part is finished. Now the Rays hit the playoffs with nothing to lose
And so, they celebrated. Happily and respectfully. Joyfully and modestly. Mostly, however, the Rays celebrated … deservedly. Tampa Bay’s postseason-clinching 7-3 victory in Houston Friday night was the culmination of what is probably the most underwhelming playoff run in franchise history, but that’s only because of the many obstacles the Rays had to circumvent to get here.
Starling Marte injury: Mets backup plan for Braves series and beyond
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is not close to returning to the team for their pivotal series against the Atlanta Braves. The New York Mets have already clinched a postseason berth, but it will be a matter of whether they will win the NL East, or if they will be a Wild Card team. They are set to enter a pivotal three-game series against the Atlanta Braves, who are right behind them in the standings. But will they have one of their top free agent signings available?
Herschel Walker’s take on Braves nickname is sadly predictably
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and state senate candidate Herschel Walker weighed in on the Atlanta Braves nickname, and whether it should be removed. Given Walker is running as a Republican, it’s easy to guess which side of the debate he fell. The Braves visited the White House earlier...
Amazing stat highlights Red Sox rookie Triston Casas’ plate discipline
The Red Sox rookie has shown impressive patience at the plate. It only took a few weeks of adjustments for Boston Red Sox rookie Triston Casas to really get the hang of major-league pitching. Casas delivered a pair of hits, including an RBI double, in Thursday’s win over the Baltimore...
WATCH: Drone tour of Wrigley Field has to make you nostalgic for the Friendly Confines
The Chicago Cubs put together an incredible drone tour of Wrigley Field, and it’ll certainly make viewers wish they were at the ballpark. The Chicago Cubs put together an incredible drone tour of Wrigley Field, and it’ll certainly make viewers wish they were at the “Friendly Confines.”
