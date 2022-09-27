ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

click orlando

Hearing about 100-, 500-, 1,000-year floods in Florida? Here’s what it means

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Floridians are feeling the impact of the storm after high-speed winds and relentless rains left entire neighborhoods, cities and counties flooded. Some state, county and city officials have even called the widespread destruction the result of 100-, 500- and 1,000-year floods. But what does...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
ORLANDO, FL
Marion County, FL
click orlando

1 in 4 lose power during Hurricane Ian in Brevard County

INDIALANTIC, Fla. – State Rep. Randy Fine announced Thursday that more than 100,000 people in Brevard County lost power during Hurricane Ian’s trek across Central Florida. As linemen restored the power to tens of thousands, Mark Ramsower was still running his generator, which he said helped to power his fridge and lights.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Seminole County first responders work to help neighborhoods flooded by Ian

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Seminole County first responders returned to the Spring Oaks neighborhood Friday as residents are continuing to see widespread flooding from Hurricane Ian. As the storm moved through Central Florida, the Little Wekiva River experienced record flood levels and spilled over into the community. [TRENDING: Pregnant...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Seminole County sees historic flooding from Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian brought “unprecedented historic flooding” to Seminole County, with continued flash flood warnings on Thursday. The storm downgraded to a tropical storm around 5 a.m., but it is expected to bring more rain through Central Florida throughout the day. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK,...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells tours damage left by Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells flew over parts of Central Florida to survey the damage and flooding caused by Ian. Sorrells spent hours on air Wednesday and Thursday tracking the progress of Ian as the monster storm tore across the state, but seeing its path of destruction was a different experience for the veteran broadcaster.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

NCFL Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters head to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement and first responders from across North Central Florida are answering the call to help in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken announced the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office sent a hurricane response team down to Hardee County to help with search and rescue efforts and assist deputies in that county.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Power outages from Hurricane Ian hit major providers in Central Florida. Here’s where

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting in South Florida, Hurricane Ian knocked out power to tens of thousands of Floridians even before making landfall along the Gulf Coast. In news conferences throughout the last several days, Florida’s governor and officials from all parts of the state reiterated that Floridians from the Southernmost Point to the Panhandle should expect to lose power as the storm drags strong wind and heavy rain from one coast to the other.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Hurricane Ian: Severe weather warnings issued in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm that made landfall in southwest Florida, has spawned severe weather warnings in Central Florida. A flash flood warning is in effect for Brevard, Volusia, Orange and Seminole counties until 4:00 a.m., for Osceola County until 3:15 a.m. and for Lake County until 5:30 a.m.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Power is being restored across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

