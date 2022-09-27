Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district promotes staffer to long-vacant payroll position despite concerns
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District One board officials have raised concerns over the position of director of accounts payable and payroll, mirroring concerns about financial services and the district's hiring process that have fallen on deaf ears for too long, a board member said. Naomi Mitchell, the person...
Midlands parks and businesses closures due to inclement weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. — While Midlands school districts have already announced early release times and Friday e-learning days, some businesses in the area have opted to suspend activity while Tropical Storm Ian passes over the area. City of Columbia: City of Columbia facilities will be closed to the public on...
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
WIS-TV
Power outages reported in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
WIS-TV
Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
swlexledger.com
School districts across Lexington County switching to eLearning day Friday due to hazardous weather
Lexington County, SC 09/28/2022 (Paul Kirby) - With forecasters from the National Hurricane Center calling for bad weather associated with Hurricane Ian beginning early Friday and lasting for most, if not all weekend, Lexington County school districts are announcing they are switching to an eLearning day on Friday, September 30, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLTX.com
Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
wach.com
Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
wach.com
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Pro fishing hits big time in SC
The professional fishing business (and we’re talking about real hooks and bait, not the email kind) will soon be bringing some real economic impact to the Midlands of our state when a major tournament with teams from around the world hits the waters of Lake Murray. Mike Switzer interviews Anthony Gagliardi is an angler from Prosperity, SC who will also be one of two coaches for the USA team for the 2022 Black Bass Fishing World Championship coming Oct. 16-22, 2022.
Tree falls on moving vehicle in Irmo, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
Tractor-trailer accident, fuel spill closes I-26 in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A section of I-26 is closed in Newberry County after a tractor-trailer accident at mile marker 85 (SC 202 – Pomaria, Little Mountain) resulted in a fuel spill. I-26 West is closed from SC 202/Little Mountain to SC 773/Prosperity, according to the Newberry County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
WIS-TV
LIST: School closings in the Midlands
On Thursday, Sandy Run K8 and St. Matthews K8 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. and Calhoun County High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, Calhoun County Public Schools will have an eLearning day for all students and faculty and staff will work from home. CLARENDON COUNTY. CLARENDON COUNTY...
Irmo Nest Academy expands to Irmo Middle School, changes structure
IRMO, S.C. — It's been almost eight months since the creation of the Irmo "Nest Academy." It's a school within a school concept, in Lexington-Richland School District Five, for those students who may be struggling behaviorally and academically. Safety concerns during the 2021-2022 school year prompted it. Now, they're...
Comments / 0