ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Videos show defacing of Richmond’s Arthur Ashe mural in 2021

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132Z7F_0iCVYLAP00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New videos appear to show two people defacing the Arthur Ashe mural in Richmond’s Battery Park with white nationalist tags nearly a year after the vandalism took place.

Two videos uploaded on YouTube Tuesday by Unicorn Riot , a left-leaning media collective, claim to be recordings from Oct. 20, 2021, in the city. The videos show two individuals spray painting over a colorful mural of Arthur Ashe, including inside a tunnel that appears to be the one in Battery Park.

The “Patriot Front” symbols painted over the mural in the videos are identical to the ones tagged over Richmond’s mural last year, including their placement over the images of Ashe.

“The vandalism was reported when it occurred, a detective was assigned and an investigation initiated,” a Richmond police spokesperson said in an email. “This video changes the nature of our ongoing investigation and may prove helpful with apprehending those responsible for the crime.”

Arthur Ashe mural in Battery Park vandalized, white supremacist group tagged

Several parts of the Ashe mural were covered with racist graffiti. Last year, Richmond Parks and Recreation Department said the symbols were found on both sides of Arthur Ashe’s face as well as inside the tunnel on excerpts about his life.

The YouTube videos show the two people spraying over excerpts in a tunnel, including one that read “Ashe won the Wimbledon finals, becoming the first African-American male to be ranked #1 in the world.”

The city’s mural honoring Ashe, a tennis legend and Richmond native, was put near the segregated tennis courts he practiced on and was meant to revitalize Battery Park’s tunnel.

Police is asking for anyone with additional information about the case to contact RPD Detective Tedeschi at 804-646-2939.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Battery Park, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Parks And Recreation#Vandalism#Unicorn Riot#Recreation Department#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

25 people are displaced after an apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police and fire department responded to an apartment fire in the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard around 3:30 am. Investigators say the fire was not immediately contained as the flames reached the roof of the building damaging 12 units. The Virginia Red Cross has...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy