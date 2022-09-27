Read full article on original website
Ingredion workers on strike ask county officials to address safety concerns with replacement workers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A large crowd marched from the Ingredion plant to the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center on Thursday evening, as the union workers continue their nearly two-month-long strike. They’re negotiating for better pay and hours, and protections of their health care options. Negotiations with...
Cedar Rapids Ingredion workers to picket at company’s Illinois headquarters
Hurricane Ian traps people in flooded homes, leaves 2.7 million without power. Hurricane Ian is tearing across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, and leaving 2.7 million people without power. Updated: 5 hours ago. The former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has resigned. 500 Iowa Red Cross volunteers...
College Community’s t-shirts spread positive message about public education
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Staff in the College Community School District want to change any negative perception associated with public education by celebrating schools in a unique way. On Friday all 1,000 employees in the District wore the same t-shirt. It’s a sign of unity with a positive message about...
St. Luke’s Receives National Recognition for Heart Care
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnityPoint Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnityPoint Health, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/cedarrapids/heart.aspx. UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital has earned national recognition from the American College of Cardiology (ACC)...
Kirkwood Community College and Eastern Iowa Airport announce funding for new Aviation Maintenance Technology program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood college announced nearly one million dollars in funding for their new Aviation Maintenance Technology program today. The program is set to create around 100 new jobs. After years of working together, Kirkwood Community College and the Eastern Iowa Airport announced Wednesday they received funding...
Former chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission resigns
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has resigned. The Iowa City Press Citizen reports Amel Ali said she wishes the TRC well and that she thinks the group will function better without having to deal with past issues. Her resignation comes after...
Willie Ray Fairley plans trip to feed hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he’s planning a trip to feed those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Fairley did not say specifically when he and his crew would be leaving or where they were planning to stay. However, in a Facebook post, he did say the restaurant would be open Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be closed until he and his crew make it back.
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
National Hurricane Center forecasts life-threatening storm surge as Hurricane Ian heads for South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a life-threatening storm surge, and 85 mile an hour winds. Sioux City man to serve 90 days in jail, three years probation for Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Updated: 2 hours...
Linn County to hold public hearing on possible solar moratorium
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, the Linn County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing and first consideration on an ordinance that would place a moratorium on accepting rezoning applications for the Renewable Energy Overlay District for up to a year. A moratorium period will allow...
Man hits platelet donation milestone, Impact Life asks for more ahead of Hurricane Ian
MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Every two weeks Sammi Scott of Mechanicsville sits in a chair for nearly 1.5hr to donate platelets. “The first of the year in January, I call them and set up my appointments for the whole year,” he said. Tuesday, Scott made his 500th donation to...
First ADA accessible fishing piers are being installed in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids is taking steps to make sure anyone can cast a line in the water, and fish. They’re in the process of installing three ADA-compliant fishing piers, and they’re being built right now at the Prairie Park Fishery. Fishing...
Iowa Dept. of Transportation to hold public meeting over Boyson Road interchange
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting on Thursday about the proposed rebuild of the Boyson Road Interchange. DOT staff said the meeting won’t involve a formal presentation, but the proposed interchange will be discussed. The meeting will be in-person, but...
Marion woman sues Linn-Mar school district after being banned from board meetings
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District after the district banned her from school board meetings for a year. It happened after the district had her removed from a meeting on Aug. 29. Video from a live stream of the meeting shows Amanda...
Artist pays tribute to RAGBRAI and cyclists in Cedar Rapids with massive mural
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mural Artist Janson Rapisarda makes it sound a lot easier than it actually is. “I create the design on my computer. A lot of digital drawing and then I will translate that to the wall via projector,” Rapisarda said on his process. “I will take my spray paint and sketch it out with the projector and then after that it’s kind of filling it in color.”
New Marion Library nears much anticipated opening after multiple delays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Anticipation continues to build for the opening of the new public library in Marion. That community has been without a permanent library since the derecho, now more than two years ago. The original building was severely damaged in the storm and around 20% of the library collection was lost. Now a brand new library has been built next door, and it’s double the size of the old one.
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
Mercy skywalk construction to start in October
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, work is set to begin on the construction of a skywalk across 8th Avenue SE for Mercy Medical Center. Closures on 8th Avenue SE and 14th Street will take place over a 3-week period. The schedule for closures includes:. Monday, October 3,...
New Marion Library set to open soon
Three local sheriffs are featured in campaign ads for Iowa politicians running for Congress. Henry Dinkins is set to stand trial October 24th, less than a month from now.
No voting changes to Cedar Rapids city charter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There will not be any changes to how people in Cedar Rapids vote, but not for lack of trying. Advocates for what’s called ‘ranked choice voting” are frustrated that city council members did not take up their recommendations to make a change Tuesday night.
