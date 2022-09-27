ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

St. Luke’s Receives National Recognition for Heart Care

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnityPoint Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnityPoint Health, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/cedarrapids/heart.aspx. UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital has earned national recognition from the American College of Cardiology (ACC)...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Kirkwood Community College and Eastern Iowa Airport announce funding for new Aviation Maintenance Technology program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood college announced nearly one million dollars in funding for their new Aviation Maintenance Technology program today. The program is set to create around 100 new jobs. After years of working together, Kirkwood Community College and the Eastern Iowa Airport announced Wednesday they received funding...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Former chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission resigns

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has resigned. The Iowa City Press Citizen reports Amel Ali said she wishes the TRC well and that she thinks the group will function better without having to deal with past issues. Her resignation comes after...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Willie Ray Fairley plans trip to feed hurricane victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he’s planning a trip to feed those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Fairley did not say specifically when he and his crew would be leaving or where they were planning to stay. However, in a Facebook post, he did say the restaurant would be open Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be closed until he and his crew make it back.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

National Hurricane Center forecasts life-threatening storm surge as Hurricane Ian heads for South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a life-threatening storm surge, and 85 mile an hour winds. Sioux City man to serve 90 days in jail, three years probation for Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Updated: 2 hours...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Artist pays tribute to RAGBRAI and cyclists in Cedar Rapids with massive mural

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mural Artist Janson Rapisarda makes it sound a lot easier than it actually is. “I create the design on my computer. A lot of digital drawing and then I will translate that to the wall via projector,” Rapisarda said on his process. “I will take my spray paint and sketch it out with the projector and then after that it’s kind of filling it in color.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

New Marion Library nears much anticipated opening after multiple delays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Anticipation continues to build for the opening of the new public library in Marion. That community has been without a permanent library since the derecho, now more than two years ago. The original building was severely damaged in the storm and around 20% of the library collection was lost. Now a brand new library has been built next door, and it’s double the size of the old one.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Mercy skywalk construction to start in October

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, work is set to begin on the construction of a skywalk across 8th Avenue SE for Mercy Medical Center. Closures on 8th Avenue SE and 14th Street will take place over a 3-week period. The schedule for closures includes:. Monday, October 3,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

New Marion Library set to open soon

Three local sheriffs are featured in campaign ads for Iowa politicians running for Congress. Henry Dinkins is set to stand trial October 24th, less than a month from now.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

No voting changes to Cedar Rapids city charter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There will not be any changes to how people in Cedar Rapids vote, but not for lack of trying. Advocates for what’s called ‘ranked choice voting” are frustrated that city council members did not take up their recommendations to make a change Tuesday night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

