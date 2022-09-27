Read full article on original website
New Mexico debate for governor
Watch the New Mexico debate between Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) and Mark Ronchetti (R). KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
Winds near Category 5 as storm approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane this morning, hours before it was expected to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast. Landfall is expected between afternoon and early evening in the area near Port Charlotte and Sarasota, though the hurricane’s track, timing and intensity may change. Florida...
Borderland veterans head to Washington D.C. for first Honor Flight since pandemic
EL PASO, Texas -- Veterans from across the Borderland are currently on the trip of a lifetime. A group of 35 veterans left for our nation's capital Thursday as apart of the Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso. The mission of the Honor Flight is to celebrate...
Texas Attorney General allegedly ran from person serving subpoena on abortion civil lawsuit, court record says
A Texas Judge ruled that State Attorney General Ken Paxton does not have to appear at a hearing related to an abortion access lawsuit. It comes after Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.
NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that the state will craft regulations by the end of the year that will require 35% of new vehicle sales to be zero-emission vehicles in 2026, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states can either abide by the U.S. government’s vehicle emissions standards or choose to follow California’s stricter requirements.
The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
My fair lady: A look into the Southern New Mexico State Fair from a woman who’s made it her life
SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO --- Barbara Sloan-Lacey fell in love twice twenty years ago at the Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo. First, she fell in love with Larry when the two attended the Frazier Show Carnival. Then, Barbara fell in love with the carnival itself. The pair traveled the...
Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over
EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
JetBlue, Southwest spar over slots in antitrust trial
Testimony at the antitrust trial involving American Airlines and JetBlue is turning toward access to airports in New York and Boston. The CEO of JetBlue said Wednesday that a partnership with American Airlines will help his airline grow. He says that’s good for consumers because it means more competition for Delta and United. The Biden administration doesn’t see it that way, however. It’s suing to break up the American-JetBlue partnership, which it says will reduce competition and cost consumers hundreds of millions of dollars a year.
Lordstown Motors starts making electric trucks at Ohio plant
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors says it has slowly started production of its first model, the Endurance pickup. The struggling company said in a statement Thursday that it expects to deliver 50 trucks to customers this year. Another 450 would be built in the first half of 2023 as long as the company can raise more money. The trucks are being built in an old General Motors small-car assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland that was purchased last year by Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group. Lordstown has struggled to raise money and get trucks out the door to customers. Its quarterly filings with regulators raise doubts that it will be in business in the coming year.
