LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors says it has slowly started production of its first model, the Endurance pickup. The struggling company said in a statement Thursday that it expects to deliver 50 trucks to customers this year. Another 450 would be built in the first half of 2023 as long as the company can raise more money. The trucks are being built in an old General Motors small-car assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland that was purchased last year by Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group. Lordstown has struggled to raise money and get trucks out the door to customers. Its quarterly filings with regulators raise doubts that it will be in business in the coming year.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO