Florida State

KVIA

New Mexico debate for governor

Watch the New Mexico debate between Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) and Mark Ronchetti (R). KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
POLITICS
KVIA

Winds near Category 5 as storm approaches Florida

Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane this morning, hours before it was expected to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast. Landfall is expected between afternoon and early evening in the area near Port Charlotte and Sarasota, though the hurricane’s track, timing and intensity may change. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
KVIA

NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that the state will craft regulations by the end of the year that will require 35% of new vehicle sales to be zero-emission vehicles in 2026, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states can either abide by the U.S. government’s vehicle emissions standards or choose to follow California’s stricter requirements.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVIA

The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
TEXAS STATE
Person
Liz Cheney
KVIA

JetBlue, Southwest spar over slots in antitrust trial

Testimony at the antitrust trial involving American Airlines and JetBlue is turning toward access to airports in New York and Boston. The CEO of JetBlue said Wednesday that a partnership with American Airlines will help his airline grow. He says that’s good for consumers because it means more competition for Delta and United. The Biden administration doesn’t see it that way, however. It’s suing to break up the American-JetBlue partnership, which it says will reduce competition and cost consumers hundreds of millions of dollars a year.
ECONOMY
KVIA

Lordstown Motors starts making electric trucks at Ohio plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors says it has slowly started production of its first model, the Endurance pickup. The struggling company said in a statement Thursday that it expects to deliver 50 trucks to customers this year. Another 450 would be built in the first half of 2023 as long as the company can raise more money. The trucks are being built in an old General Motors small-car assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland that was purchased last year by Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group. Lordstown has struggled to raise money and get trucks out the door to customers. Its quarterly filings with regulators raise doubts that it will be in business in the coming year.
OHIO STATE

