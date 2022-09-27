ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Pets with Potential: Poppy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Vermont cannabis shops gearing up for opening day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Vermont will be able to buy cannabis at retailers in the state starting Oct. 1. There are currently only four licensed retail shops in Vermont, three of which are opening Saturday. Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis co-owner Josh MacDuff said they’ll be more than ready...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license

Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight

While the lesser level of fluoride in the town’s water will not cause immediate harm, community water fluoridation is “an important foundational preventive measure” that has benefits over a long period of time, according to a state official. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight.
RICHMOND, VT
willistonobserver.com

Snyder project modified, still not approved

Snyder Homes presented revised plans Tuesday for the first phase of a 341-home neighborhood called the Annex on the former Essex Alliance Church property off Route 2A. But the Development Review Board was not ready to offer approval, instead tabling the discussion until its Oct. 11 meeting. The proposal has been tabled once before, in July. Conceptual plans were first submitted in the fall of 2021. Board chair Peter Kelley said the two-week extension would allow the Williston Department of Public Works and Fire Department to review the modifications.
WILLISTON, VT
Colchester Sun

7 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

When: All day, Friday, Sept. 30 thru Sunday, Oct. 2. Where: Various locations in Essex Town. See participating businesses. Details: See the full event schedule, which includes live music, vendors, giveaways, performances and more throughout Essex Town. 2022 Made in Vermont Marketplace. When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

South Burlington business sends equipment to Florida

South Burlington, VT — A business in South Burlington is pitching in to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. G.W. Savage, a water damage restoration company, sent a tractor-trailer full of drying equipment — 103 dehumidifiers and 400 commercial fans – to Florida. The equipment will help...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Nick Warner
WCAX

34th annual Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival this weekend

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The 34th annual Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival is this weekend at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds. There, you’ll find a sheep shearing and herding dog demo, products for sale, and fiber arts classes. There’s also an animal barn, music and food. The festival is from...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

Ripton votes to rejoin Addison Central School District

RIPTON, VT
RIPTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters help in rescue efforts for Hurricane Ian in Florida

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross is sending three volunteers from Vermont to help with hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts. NBC5 spoke with a man from Hinesburg, Vermont who arrived in Wimauma Florida around noon on Sunday. Wimauma, Florida, is around 35 miles south of Tampa. He said the...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices edge below US average

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continue to fall and now are below the national average. Prices today in Vermont stand at an average of $3.66 per gallon, down 9 cents in the last week, down 43 cents in the last month and are 56 cents above last year's average price. Nationally, the average is $3.71/g, which is down 6 cents from last week, down 11 cents from last month and 47 cents higher than last year. Until this week, local prices were higher than the national average by upwards of 40 cents. Vermont and US prices were running about the same before the summer.
VERMONT STATE
colchestersun.com

New East Lakeshore Drive regulations aim to keep the area residential, public hearing set for late October

The new draft of Colchester’s zoning regulations, including new regulations for East Lakeshore Drive, have been approved by the selectboard to go to a public hearing. At the board’s Sep. 27 meeting, Planning Commission members and planning and zoning director Cathyann LaRose presented a plethora of updates to the town’s zoning regulations, including the creation of two new districts on East Lakeshore Drive.
COLCHESTER, VT
willistonobserver.com

New owner takes over Shelburne Country Store

The Shelburne Country Store has a new owner. Previous owners Steve and Deb Mayfield sold the store in June to South Burlington resident Carmone Austin after 15 years running the shop. The store has been open and operating since 1850, and the recent sale is one of many in times the store has shifted ownership.
SHELBURNE, VT

