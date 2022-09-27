Read full article on original website
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Poppy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
WCAX
Vermont cannabis shops gearing up for opening day
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Vermont will be able to buy cannabis at retailers in the state starting Oct. 1. There are currently only four licensed retail shops in Vermont, three of which are opening Saturday. Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis co-owner Josh MacDuff said they’ll be more than ready...
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
Ron Krupp: The Champlain RIGHTway is a better alternative to the Champlain Parkway
It is no longer acceptable to bisect a community with a highway project like the Champlain Parkway that creates noise, pollution, safety and quality of life issues in a low-income neighborhood. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ron Krupp: The Champlain RIGHTway is a better alternative to the Champlain Parkway.
Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight
While the lesser level of fluoride in the town’s water will not cause immediate harm, community water fluoridation is “an important foundational preventive measure” that has benefits over a long period of time, according to a state official. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight.
willistonobserver.com
Snyder project modified, still not approved
Snyder Homes presented revised plans Tuesday for the first phase of a 341-home neighborhood called the Annex on the former Essex Alliance Church property off Route 2A. But the Development Review Board was not ready to offer approval, instead tabling the discussion until its Oct. 11 meeting. The proposal has been tabled once before, in July. Conceptual plans were first submitted in the fall of 2021. Board chair Peter Kelley said the two-week extension would allow the Williston Department of Public Works and Fire Department to review the modifications.
Colchester Sun
7 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
When: All day, Friday, Sept. 30 thru Sunday, Oct. 2. Where: Various locations in Essex Town. See participating businesses. Details: See the full event schedule, which includes live music, vendors, giveaways, performances and more throughout Essex Town. 2022 Made in Vermont Marketplace. When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and...
mychamplainvalley.com
South Burlington business sends equipment to Florida
South Burlington, VT — A business in South Burlington is pitching in to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. G.W. Savage, a water damage restoration company, sent a tractor-trailer full of drying equipment — 103 dehumidifiers and 400 commercial fans – to Florida. The equipment will help...
Dollar General Stakes a Claim — and Meets Resistance — in Royalton
It's been almost six years since residents of Royalton fought off wealthy Utah businessman David Hall's plan to build a utopian city in rural Windsor County. Now, they're contending with a more familiar outsider: Dollar General. The ubiquitous discount chain says it hopes to break ground soon for a store...
WCAX
Red Cross volunteer from Starksboro, Vt. flying to aid hurricane recovery
Rescue, relief and recovery efforts are underway in Florida as the state tries to pick up the pieces following catastrophic storm damage from Hurricane Ian. Former WCAX News Anchor Judy Simpson forced to flee her Florida home ahead of Ian. Updated: 3 hours ago. After anchoring and reporting for WCAX...
WCAX
34th annual Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival this weekend
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The 34th annual Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival is this weekend at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds. There, you’ll find a sheep shearing and herding dog demo, products for sale, and fiber arts classes. There’s also an animal barn, music and food. The festival is from...
WCAX
Ripton votes to rejoin Addison Central School District
A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. A spokesperson says 730 volunteers are supporting the relief effort and hundreds more are on...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters help in rescue efforts for Hurricane Ian in Florida
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross is sending three volunteers from Vermont to help with hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts. NBC5 spoke with a man from Hinesburg, Vermont who arrived in Wimauma Florida around noon on Sunday. Wimauma, Florida, is around 35 miles south of Tampa. He said the...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices edge below US average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continue to fall and now are below the national average. Prices today in Vermont stand at an average of $3.66 per gallon, down 9 cents in the last week, down 43 cents in the last month and are 56 cents above last year's average price. Nationally, the average is $3.71/g, which is down 6 cents from last week, down 11 cents from last month and 47 cents higher than last year. Until this week, local prices were higher than the national average by upwards of 40 cents. Vermont and US prices were running about the same before the summer.
WCAX
‘It’s like Christmas Eve’: Cannabis cultivators prepare for start of pot sales
SHELDON SPRINGS, Vt. (WCAX) - Recreational marijuana dispensaries in Vermont can open as early as Sat., Oct. 1, should they have the license in hand to do so. And the whole industry is scrambling ahead of the big day. That includes cultivators, who have been waiting for this moment for years.
Richmond Learns a Town Official Lowered the Fluoride Level in Its Water for Years
An employee of the Town of Richmond may be in hot water for reducing the level of fluoride in the town’s drinking water for years without the public’s knowledge or the consent of town leaders. Water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin, a 37-year worker, acknowledged during a September 19 meeting...
colchestersun.com
New East Lakeshore Drive regulations aim to keep the area residential, public hearing set for late October
The new draft of Colchester’s zoning regulations, including new regulations for East Lakeshore Drive, have been approved by the selectboard to go to a public hearing. At the board’s Sep. 27 meeting, Planning Commission members and planning and zoning director Cathyann LaRose presented a plethora of updates to the town’s zoning regulations, including the creation of two new districts on East Lakeshore Drive.
WCAX
Burlington residents call for more action on public safety after shooting incidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Calls for more public safety in Burlington after yet another gunfire incident in what has been a record year for gun violence in the city. There have been no arrests so far in that shooting incident Wednesday in City Hall Park, and police say it appears no one was shot.
WCAX
Elderly wrong-way driver stopped in Vt. had been reported missing in NJ, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been reported missing from his home in New Jersey. Vermont State Police say at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, callers reported a wrong-way driver headed north in the southbound lane on I-89 from Richmond to Williston.
willistonobserver.com
New owner takes over Shelburne Country Store
The Shelburne Country Store has a new owner. Previous owners Steve and Deb Mayfield sold the store in June to South Burlington resident Carmone Austin after 15 years running the shop. The store has been open and operating since 1850, and the recent sale is one of many in times the store has shifted ownership.
