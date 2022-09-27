Read full article on original website
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Favorite to start at SF
Gordon is on a path to start at small forward ahead of Jae'Sean Tate, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. Iko notes that while Gordon will likely start for the Rockets, Tate still figures to be a big factor and will see a good chunk of minutes with the starters. The staff will likely tinker with the lineup options during training camp before figuring out how it wants to deploy it when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Hawks.
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice
Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor ankle injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth wideouts if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this weekend against Seattle.
Warriors preseason opener: James Wiseman looks fantastic in simplified role, teasing big possibilities ahead
The defending champion Golden State Warriors kicked off their 2022-23 preseason slate with a 97-87 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday in Japan. The box score didn't look pretty for three of Golden State's stars, with Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole combining to shoot 3 for 25.
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Suffers ankle injury Thursday
Asiasi is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. Asiasi failed to haul in his only target in the second quarter before picking up an ankle issue that may knock him out for the rest of the contest. If he's unable to return, Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox would be the only healthy tight ends available for Cincinnati.
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Status in question for Sunday
Brown (rest/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Brown made a sudden appearance on the Cardinals' Week 4 injury report Friday, logging a limited session as he tends to a foot issue. If he's able to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he again will be poised for significant volume in a receiving corps that'll be without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), A.J. Green (knee) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR).
Giants' Ryan Murphy: Activated from IL
Double-A Richmond reinstated Murphy (elbow) from the 7-day injured list Sept. 23. Murphy didn't make it back from the shelf before Richmond closed its season, but he at least made a rehab appearance at the High-A level earlier this month and looks on track to be back to full health for spring training. The right-hander covered just 42.1 innings in the minors in 2022 while contending with elbow and back injuries.
Broncos' Baron Browning: Upgrades to full participant
Browning (knee) practiced in full Thursday. Browning suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's contest against the 49ers, but his ability to return as a full participant during Thursday's session indicates he's moved past the issue. The second-year linebacker figures to serve as a rotational piece within Denver's linebacker corps Sunday against the Raiders.
Pirates' Zack Collins: Retreats to bench
Collins isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati. Collins has been in the lineup for six of the last seven games, but he's gone 0-for-20 with a run, an RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts during that time. Ben Gamel will take over at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday.
