KNOW THEM? Suspicious Vehicle Damages Property, Speeds Away In Morris County Accident

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Authorities are seeking clues after a suspicious vehicle with three occupants damaged property and sped away during an accident in Morris County. Photo Credit: Morris Township Police Department via Facebook

Know anything? Authorities are seeking clues after a suspicious vehicle with three occupants damaged property and sped away during an accident in Morris County.

The suspect vehicle — a silver/gray Volvo — made a left turn on Harwich Road from Fieldstone Drive in Morris Township just after 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, police said.

The car swerved and damaged property while turning as a result of the wet road, according to police.

Three occupants then exited the vehicle and checked it for damage before re-entering and driving away, continuing down Harwich Road.

A black BMW in the area may also be associated with the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Morris Township Police at 973-326-4780.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

