ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bel Air, MD

The Baltimore Orioles and Medstar Health team-up to open pitching lab in Bel Air

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PynjR_0iCVXk4f00

The Baltimore Orioles and Medstar Health have teamed up to unveil a state-of-the-art pitching lab in Bel Air, Maryland.

The lab was created to provide a holistic approach to pitching mechanics and serve as an evaluation destination for Orioles pitches at entry level, as well as players of all ages in the Maryland community.

The facility will feature a pitching tunnel that is outfitted with technology primarily used to determine potential injury risks, sharpen pitching techniques, and improve pitching efficiency.

Biomechanic specialists will work to create customized programs for each player based on advanced technology, analytics, and expert evaluation.

The Orioles will also be relying on medical professionals from Medstar Health to be a part of the comprehensive experience with their science, medicine, and analytical expertise.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bel Air, MD
Sports
City
Bel Air, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

11 Things You May Not Know About Mallory Tarschis, Owner of Betsy Robinson’s Bridal

We recently had a private walkthrough and chat with Owner Mallory Tarschis of the fabulous bridal boutique, Betsy Robinson’s. At only twenty-six years old she is taking the bridal industry by storm and bringing her own new style to the shop. Mallory is actively involved in the Associated young adult division which has helped her to broaden her community in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medstar Health#The Orioles#The Baltimore Orioles
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City take home vehicles

WBFF — The city of Baltimore allots 10 take home vehicles outside of emergency responders and city council and the mileage, fuel make and model are all public record and the city appears to be doing better than most others. Founder of open the books.com Adam Andrzejewski joined us...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy