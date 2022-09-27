ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive

The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
Prince William
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
Daily Mail

Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert

The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Heartless’ King Charles III ignites outrage after firing 100 official ‘servants’ as first official act

The newly crowned King wasted no time getting fired up. Approximately 100 employees of the King Charles III‘s now former official residence, Clarence House, were notified during a church service for the late Queen that they will likely be demoted or lose their jobs entirely, as initially reported on Monday by The Guardian. Many of those employees have worked for decades and are presently working around the clock during the present period of mourning and the King’s ascension to the throne.
Vice

Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
Fox News

Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain. Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.
