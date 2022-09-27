Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Camilla Parker Bowles May End One of Queen’s Elizabeth’s Most Treasured Traditions, Says Royal Historian
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles may end some of Queen Elizabeth II;s most treasured traditions says royal historian.
U.K.・
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive
The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oprah sparks backlash for suggesting Queen’s death could give Harry and Meghan ‘opportunity for peacemaking’
Oprah Winfrey has sparked a debate over her role in the tensions between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and members of the royal family after suggesting that Queen Elizabeth II’s passing provides “an opportunity for peacemaking”. Winfrey, who spoke with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a...
King Charles III Sparks Health Concerns After Photos Show Monarch's Red & Swollen 'Sausage Fingers'
The newly appointed King Charles III’s health is already under scrutiny after photos of the new monarch’s red and swollen hands started resurfacing online, RadarOnline.com has learned. Shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s sudden passing on Thursday at 96-years-old, the 73-year-old new King’s health became a subject of major concern...
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
New Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly won't inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara — but Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte will
Kate Middleton will not inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara, but her daughter Charlotte will. Kate was given the title "Princess of Wales" after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Hello! Magazine writes the tiara her mother-in-law wore at her wedding belongs to the Spencer family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Viewers all say the same thing about Harry during national anthem at Queen’s funeral
VIEWERS of The Queen's funeral all said the same thing about Prince Harry as the national anthem rung out. The service in Westminster Abbey saw the Royal Family and over 2,000 mourners gather at 11am to pay homage to The Queen. Sat behind his father King Charles and step-mother Camilla,...
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Is James Hewitt Prince Harry's Real Father? Paternity Theories Swirl About Princess Di's Lover After Elizabeth's Death
Rumors have long been swirling that former British Army Major James Hewitt is the biological father of Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, and the theories are picking up traction yet again amid news of Queen Elizabeth's death. As the country mourns the passing of the longest-reigning U.K. ruler, Prince...
King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals
Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Queen Elizabeth Couldn’t Control Her Laughter After Camilla Parker Bowles Suffered a Wardrobe Mishap on Her Wedding Day
Camilla, Queen Consort reveals how Queen Elizabeth II reacted when she had an unfortunate wardrobe mismatch the day she and King Charles tied the knot.
Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert
The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Heartless’ King Charles III ignites outrage after firing 100 official ‘servants’ as first official act
The newly crowned King wasted no time getting fired up. Approximately 100 employees of the King Charles III‘s now former official residence, Clarence House, were notified during a church service for the late Queen that they will likely be demoted or lose their jobs entirely, as initially reported on Monday by The Guardian. Many of those employees have worked for decades and are presently working around the clock during the present period of mourning and the King’s ascension to the throne.
U.K.・
'Mysterious Device': Royal Fans Believe Meghan Markle Wore A Microphone While Mourning Queen Elizabeth
Royal fans and critics alike believe Meghan Markle may have secretly worn a microphone while greeting mourners outside Windsor Castle over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Saturday, as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan comforted visitors grieving the recent death of Queen Elizabeth, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a...
Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral
On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Meghan Markle, the ‘difficult' Duchess, complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims
After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the reconciliation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family remain uncertain. Before "Megxit," royal insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex showed negative behavior towards the staff and even allegedly forced Prince Harry to put out a statement confirming they were an item, according to an explosive excerpt in the book "In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown" by Valentine Low.
Kate Middleton’s Icy Glare at Meghan Markle During Recent Appearance Explained by Body Language Expert
A body language expert explained the moment that Kate Middleton appeared to glare at Meghan Markle, saying she 'appeared to look through her.'
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0