Jeff Weaver
3d ago

what the hell is a influence ? just someone in tik tok looking for 15 minutes of fame. your 15 minutes are up I guess. how many likes did you get

MISSEY TORRES
18h ago

a mysterious phone call, telling you to come outside, "and you did!!". that's crazy....

People

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Fox News

Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges

An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
FARGO, ND
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Abducted girl, 13, found wandering streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after escaping kidnapper

A girl kidnapped from her home in Pennsylvania was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after managing to escape her abductor, police said.On Wednesday at around 2am, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, who authorities said had been taken from her home in the residential area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. That locale would be 130 miles west of where the young girl was later found by New York police officers.At the time, the Amber Alert described her kidnapper as an unidentified male who had taken the 13-year-old into a silver Chevrolet Traverse...
BROOKLYN, NY
rolling out

Popeyes employees called police on customer buying food for homeless man

ATLANTA — Jo Ortega just wanted to do the right thing. The Georgia State University senior was picking up a Doordash order one night at Popeyes when she saw a homeless man, Jazz Reese, nearby who said he was hungry. When Ortega attempted to order a two-piece meal for Reese, the Popeyes employees wouldn’t serve her and called the police on the student.
ATLANTA, GA
The US Sun

Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges

CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
MEMPHIS, TN

