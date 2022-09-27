Read full article on original website
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
So Sad: Third Suspect In PnB Rock’s Murder Arrested, LAPD Says Rapper Was Set-Up By Mystery Man, Shooter Was On House Arrest
Suspect In Pnb Rock's murder, Freddie Lee Trone was arrested in Las Vegas police say Pub Rock was set up by Mystery Man at Roscoe's and alleged shooter was on house arrest.
American tourist ‘raped on sunbed after being dragged from Mykonos beach bar on Greek holiday’
AN American tourist was allegedly raped on a sunbed after being dragged from a beach bar in Mykonos. The suspect is said to have grabbed the 26-year-old by the hand at a popular bar on the Greek island before forcing her to the beach and attacking her. The woman told...
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
U.S. pair arrested while boarding ship they thought was headed to join fight for ISIS plead guilty to trying to help terror group
A married couple who were arrested in New Jersey boarding a cargo ship that they believed was taking them to fight for the Islamic State have pleaded guilty to trying to provide material support to the terrorist group, federal authorities said. James Bradley, 21, and Arwa Muthana, 30, entered the...
Woman Who Lived Under Multiple False Identities Murders Coworker Who Threatened To Expose Her
When single mom Joleen Cummings went missing, detectives feared she was a victim of domestic violence. Who really killed her, however, was almost impossible to believe. Born Joleen Rebecca Jensen 1984, she grew up in Nassau County, Florida. She lived with her mother and stepfather and was known for her energy and sense of fun.
Leader of polygamous group in AZ charged after police find 3 young girls in his enclosed trailer
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or...
Why Did Christopher Scarver Kill Jeffrey Dahmer? The Inmate Was "Fiercely Disgusted" With Him
We don't condone murder around here — with one serial killer-sized exception. When the public found out about the horrifying actions of Jeffrey Dahmer, the whole world wanted him dead, and understandably so. However, one man actually did something about it. Who was Christopher Scarver, and why did he...
Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace
A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Abducted girl, 13, found wandering streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after escaping kidnapper
A girl kidnapped from her home in Pennsylvania was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after managing to escape her abductor, police said.On Wednesday at around 2am, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, who authorities said had been taken from her home in the residential area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. That locale would be 130 miles west of where the young girl was later found by New York police officers.At the time, the Amber Alert described her kidnapper as an unidentified male who had taken the 13-year-old into a silver Chevrolet Traverse...
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.
Noema Alavez-Perez was only 14 when she gave birth to her daughter, Dulce. When she became pregnant with Dulce’s half-brother, Manuel at 16, Noema dropped out of high school and began to abuse drugs and alcohol. Fed up with her behavior, her parents soon kicked her out of the house.
2 Women Lured Men On The Streets In With Kindness Before Killing Them In 'Black Widow Murders'
In nature, black widow spiders are known for having a telltale red hourglass shape on their bellies. When it comes to the real world and true crime, black widows — everyday shorthand for women who lure men to their deaths, often for financial gain — aren’t so easy to identify.
El Chapo's nephew gunned down in town square as revelers celebrated Mexico's Independence Day on Thursday
A nephew of the notorious drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán was gunned down at an outdoor event where residents were celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day. Edel Guzmán, 36, was shot early Thursday morning at the main square in the Chihuahua municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo.
International Business Times
Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft
A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
A man was fatally shot in Houston. Hours later, a boy thought to be his son was found dead in an SUV.
A suspect was arrested in the deaths of a man who was fatally shot Tuesday and a toddler, thought to be the victim's son, who was found dead in the back seat of an SUV, Houston authorities said. The Houston Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that the 38-year-old man, identified...
Popeyes employees called police on customer buying food for homeless man
ATLANTA — Jo Ortega just wanted to do the right thing. The Georgia State University senior was picking up a Doordash order one night at Popeyes when she saw a homeless man, Jazz Reese, nearby who said he was hungry. When Ortega attempted to order a two-piece meal for Reese, the Popeyes employees wouldn’t serve her and called the police on the student.
Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
U.S. judge sentences Mexican cartel boss to life in prison
MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said.
US Marshals Most Wanted murder suspect captured in El Salvador arraigned in San Diego court
Raymond "RJ" McLeod, a U.S. Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted murder suspect captured earlier this week teaching English in El Salvador, stood before a San Diego judge for his arraignment Friday morning. McLeod, 37, is accused of brutally killing his then-girlfriend, Krystal Mitchell, 30, in the California city in...
