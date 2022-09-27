ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the Jaguars Actually Good Or Is This a Mirage?

Are the Jaguars actually good or is this a mirage? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It’s something we’re all very familiar with. Doug Pederson taking over a young, losing team from a failed big-time college coach and instantly giving them hope. It happened here six years ago,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Deion Sanders Reacts To His College Football Job Rumors

With the incredible success Deion Sanders is having as head coach at Jackson State, the Hall of Famer is getting linked to just about every major coaching job that opens up. But there's one person who has yet to give his thoughts on Sanders being linked to all of these jobs: Deion Sanders. Until now, that is.
JACKSON, MS
Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The New York Giants need help badly at wide receiver, and they added to their practice squad depth at the position Wednesday. The Giants signed Makai Polk, who led the SEC in receptions while at Mississippi State in 2021 but went undrafted back in April. Polk is one of two...
Tennessee State
Washington State
Watch: Things Got Heated On ESPN's 'Get Up' This Morning

The Get Up crew got in a heated debate about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday morning. Kimberley A. Martin believes Tua has shown all he needs to prove himself as the Dolphins' longterm franchise quarterback. "He's the quarterback of a 3-0 team. The only 3-0 team in the...
We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets

The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
