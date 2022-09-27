Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Are the Jaguars Actually Good Or Is This a Mirage?
Are the Jaguars actually good or is this a mirage? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It’s something we’re all very familiar with. Doug Pederson taking over a young, losing team from a failed big-time college coach and instantly giving them hope. It happened here six years ago,...
NJ.com
Eagles injury report: Latest updates on Darius Slay, Landon Dickerson, DeVonta Smith, more
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was in a position that he has not used to during Wednesday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. While the defensive backs were working on their dropbacks and other fundamentals needed to play in the secondary, Slay stood nearby as a spectator, giving some pointers to the younger players.
Deion Sanders Reacts To His College Football Job Rumors
With the incredible success Deion Sanders is having as head coach at Jackson State, the Hall of Famer is getting linked to just about every major coaching job that opens up. But there's one person who has yet to give his thoughts on Sanders being linked to all of these jobs: Deion Sanders. Until now, that is.
Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Giants need help badly at wide receiver, and they added to their practice squad depth at the position Wednesday. The Giants signed Makai Polk, who led the SEC in receptions while at Mississippi State in 2021 but went undrafted back in April. Polk is one of two...
Ex-Eagles star shows no signs of rust in Cowboys’ debut vs. Giants, keeps ‘ramping it up’
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters made his Dallas Cowboys debut in Monday’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Peters signed with the Cowboys before Week 1 following a hamstring injury which will sideline Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith until December. BUY NFL...
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 4 vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars will bust out the teal pants for the first time in 2022 when they travel for a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Jaguars revealed their uniform combination for Week 4: white jerseys over teal pants. Last season, the white-over-teal uniform was...
Watch: Things Got Heated On ESPN's 'Get Up' This Morning
The Get Up crew got in a heated debate about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday morning. Kimberley A. Martin believes Tua has shown all he needs to prove himself as the Dolphins' longterm franchise quarterback. "He's the quarterback of a 3-0 team. The only 3-0 team in the...
Deion Sanders Discusses Double Standard Amid Job Rumors
Coach Prime has a bone to pick with the disparity in interest in him as a coach and HBCU players as NFL prospects.
WUSA
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Taken Off Field on Stretcher, Hospitalized With Head, Neck Injuries
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came into Thursday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals questionable to play with back and ankle injuries, but he did suit up. Late in the second quarter, however, he was taken off the field on a stretcher after taking a violent sack. On second-and-7, Tagovailoa...
NBC Sports
We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets
The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
NJ.com
Eagles injury report: A.J. Brown, Boston Scott miss 2nd straight practice; Running backs banged up
PHILADELPHIA – Listening to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” in the background as the Eagles kickoff team was preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ return team, cornerback Darius Slay was working with cornerback James Bradberry and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The three were working on their read steps...
Countdown to Kickoff: Jaguars at Eagles
Doug Pederson's return has overshadowed the fact that Jacksonville looks like it has turned its fortunes around, sitting at 2-1 and in first place in the AFC South
NJ.com
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo isn’t jumping on Eagles bandwagon
Don’t slow down the Eagles train for Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. People have been getting excited about the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles, but Russo is wary. He thinks it’s too early to judge given the relative ease of the Eagles’ schedule thus far. BUY EAGLES TICKETS:...
