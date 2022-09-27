Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
-- Todd L. Dixon, 53, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Chase E. Gardner, 22, of Reno was arrested Sept. 25, 2022, at Bush and Willow streets in Carlin for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — Bristlecone Audubon will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road, Elko. Mark Ports, Great Basin College professor emeritus, will give a talk on the Bats of the World. This talk will include photos and natural histories of various species from around the world and is suitable for all ages.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek boys go top-5 at Bob Firman
BOISE, Idaho — Several Elko County teams and athletes put up impressive performances at one of the biggest cross country meets in the West. From Sept. 23-24, at Eagle Island State Park, the Spring Creek boys posted a top-four finish in the Varsity Division-I Section 1 M-Z race — the Spartans racking up a team score of 195 points.
Elko Daily Free Press
Mine Safety Olympiad helps build rescue skills
ELKO – A rescue scenario of gigantic proportions concluded the two-day Elko Mine Safety Olympiad that saw 10 mine rescue teams participate in the 35th annual event. Set up at N.A. Degerstrom, two teams worked under a 40-minute time limit to stabilize injured haul truck drivers in a mock collision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (19) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek man arrested with stolen horse trailer
ELKO – A Spring Creek man spotted with a stolen horse trailer was arrested Tuesday by Elko County Sheriff’s deputies. Chancy K. Yates, 28, was pulled over at 12th Street and Opal Drive after a deputy saw the trailer that he had entered into a crime database earlier in the day. The deputy said Yates claimed he went to a friend’s house and found the back door had been broken open, so he went inside and removed two items of value and hauled them off to make sure they were secure.
Elko Daily Free Press
SCA rejects deal with former restaurant operator
SPRING CREEK – Directors of the Spring Creek Association have rejected an offer from former Fairway Community Center restaurant operator Ericia Cook to pay half the amount they say she owes for back rent. Cook was co-owner of Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill in Spring Creek. The restaurant opened...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko, Spring Creek tie in 2-2 seesaw contest
SPRING CREEK — In Tuesday’s soccer match between the Elko and Spring Creek girls soccer teams, no live-ball goals were scored. However, four balls were counted as scores — two for each team — all coming on dead-ball situations. Despite being severely outshot, the Lady Spartans...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elko Daily Free Press
Shots fired into Elko businesses
ELKO — The Elko Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect(s) who discharged a firearm into at least three Elko businesses. The crimes occurred the evening of Monday, Sept. 26, between the hours of approximately 7:30 and 11 p.m. Surveillance video from two of the incidents...
Elko Daily Free Press
Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway
CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko CIty Council OK with hiking room tax to 15% for ECVA
ELKO – Elko City Council voted to increase the lodging tax from 14% to 15% to help raise money for the Elko Convention & Visitors Center to make a balloon payment coming due in 2026 for the conference center. There will be two readings of the ordinance before action...
Elko Daily Free Press
Crime spree suspect held in Elko jail on $120,000 bail
ELKO – A man accused of evading law enforcement multiple times during a crime spree that began in Utah and ended in Oregon is now being held at Elko County Jail. Bail was listed at $120,000 for Jamie L. Cochran, 42, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He faces local charges of home invasion with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny of a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians travel to Fernley
ELKO — Through one game in league play, the Elko football team was not tested. Despite what could have been a scary injury to junior running back Eli Finlayson, the Indians rolled in their 3A North-East opener by a final score of 46-7 over previously-unbeaten Lowry. Now, Elko (5-1...
Elko Daily Free Press
Deputy resigns, internal investigation continues
ELKO – An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy who was acquitted of two out of four charges including sexual assault and battery has resigned. Richard Lespade, 38, was found not guilty of a 2020 sexual assault and battery in a verdict issued Aug. 30. The jury returned no decision on a second sexual assault charge from six years earlier, or a charge of sale or transportation of a controlled substance.
Elko Daily Free Press
Man accused of lewdness with child
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Saturday evening on a charge of lewdness with a child. Deputies were called to a “possible sexual assault” at a residence on Licht Parkway. They determined that Carl S. Bonner, 33, was accused of being in a bedroom with a female relative younger than 10 and telling her to “show me your private parts.”
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko District Court
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillAug. 16Caden Lynn McClellan, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering or possessing with the intent to utter a forged instrument, was given a suspended sentence of 38 to 96 months in prison, was placed on probation for four years and was ordered to pay $5,595.70 restitution to the victims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elko Daily Free Press
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
School board triples mileage payments for rural parents
ELKO – Rural parents in the Elko County School District who drive their children to school because bus transportation is not economically feasible will see a surge in their mileage reimbursement rate. School trustees voted to boost the rate from 17.5 cents per mile for paved roads and 20...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko’s most affordable starter homes
Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Here is a great investment opportunity! Three bedroom 2 bathroom 1624 square feet with a partial wrap around deck. There is a circular driveway for this home with great potential. The home is priced for the condition. There is missing drywall, flooring needs replaced, some broken windows in the back and the main bathroom is missing sinks. The kitchen countertops need replaced, unknown if the appliances are in working order. The power and propane have been off. There is a shed in the back for extra storage. The "carport" on the side needs to be removed. Home is being sold as is.
Elko Daily Free Press
Two arrested on drug charges in late-night traffic stop
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested multiple times on drug and other charges was arrested late Wednesday night after police pulled over his vehicle and reportedly found meth in a backpack. A female passenger was also arrested. Police said they found a stolen revolver in her...
Comments / 0