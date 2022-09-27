Read full article on original website
Larry Clark
3d ago
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pennsylvania Man Charged with DWI in Broome County
A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges, including DWI after the Broome County Sheriff's Office says he crashed into a ditch. The office says deputies responded to the scene on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29th after witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave its lane and come to rest in a ditch.
Two sentenced to prison for parole violations
Broome County woman wanted for Grand Larceny
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Laura Juraska on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Elmira man arrested and charged with kidnapping child
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Friday afternoon after police suspected them of kidnapping a child. According to police, Kyle Hammond, of Elmira, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Police say that around 3 p.m. on Friday, […]
Woman arrested for attempted robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested after she attempted to steal property from an Ithaca business before fleeing the scene, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Jennifer Conkin, 48, of Ithaca, was arrested on September 29, 2022, after police responded to the 200 block of N Meadow Street for a report of […]
WETM
Police standoff in Broome County resolved peacefully
UPDATE: According to State Police the standoff has ended. It reportedly involved someone with a mental health issue. The New York State Police announced that the 27-hour standoff with a mental health patient has been peacefully resolved. New York State Police state that they were called around Noon yesterday to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Probation Violators Receive Prison Time
whcuradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Ithaca woman found, says police
Rexer turns down plea deal for attempted arson and conspiracy
A former Endicott karate instructor has turned down a plea bargain to settle charges that he tried hire someone to burn down the home of his children's grandparents.
Arrest made in robbery on North Meadow Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was arrested after a robbery attempt on North Meadow Street in Ithaca during the early hours of Thursday morning. In a press release from Sgt. Jacob Allard, police said they were called to a business in the 200 block of North Meadow Street around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
Man arrested for domestic incident, injuring police officer
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man is facing felony charges after he injured a police officer that was attempting to arrest him for a domestic incident that occurred earlier this week, according to the Bath Police Department. According to the Bath Police Department, Derrick Mack-Vasquez was wanted for a domestic dispute incident that occurred on […]
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
State Police looking for wallet theft suspects
New York State Police at Sidney are looking to identify two individuals who may have information regarding a wallet that was taken from a shopping cart at a store in Mount Union.
whcuradio.com
Broome County convict returning to prison
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A convicted rapist in Broome County is returning to prison on new charges. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Derek McNeil choked an 18-year-old woman in March during a domestic dispute, then broke a window at the Broome County Jail in May. McNeil will serve five years behind bars on charges of assault and criminal mischief, to which he pleaded guilty.
WKTV
Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire
HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Sentenced to State Prison After Stealing Car
A Binghamton man has been sentenced to state prison after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a September 2021 carjacking in the Oakdale Mall parking lot. Brandon Hamilton pleaded guilty to Robbery in the 2nd degree, Escape in the 2nd degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree.
whcuradio.com
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
NYSP release additional information on the two stabbed in Chenango County
The New York State Police have released additional information about the stabbing that they responded early this morning that multiple people to the hospital
Two people stabbed in Chenango County
New York State Police are investigating a domestic violence incident in Otselic that sent two people to the hospital.
