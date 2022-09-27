Read full article on original website
Travel Store employee arrested
Pitt County, NC – On July 2, 2022, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Rd. in Pitt County. Detectives discovered evidence that Travel Store employee, 36-year-old Jessica Renea Bradshaw of Washington had embezzled over $1,000 in cash from the register. Bradshaw was arrested on September 27, 2022 and was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Belhaven Police Department Sept. 5-11, 2022
The following incidents were reported to an investigated by the Belhaven Police Department during the period of Sept. 5-11, 2022. Destruction/damage/vandalism to property at Food Lion. September 10-11 No incidents reported.
Alexander Brown
Alexander Brown, 94, of Williamston, NC went into eternal rest on September 25, 2022. A Homegoing Celebration will be held 1:00 pm Saturday at UHC of Deliverance. A viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in The Brown Family Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc.
Health Inspections Sept. 11-17, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from September 11-17, 2022. Bath Elementary School, 110 S. King St., Bath, grade A, final score 99. Down on Main St., 107 W. Main St., Washington, grade A, final score 99.5. P.S. Jones Middle School Café, 1403 Market St., Washington,...
Marriages Sept. 11-17, 2022
The following people were married in Beaufort County from September 11-17, 2022. Zabrina Johnson Chiprout Cisneros and Esteban Guadalupe Moreno Guerrero. Wendy Lynne McConnell Bookout and Robert Thomas Everett IV. September 16. Sierra Avery Swain and John Edwin Taylor III. September 17. Hayley Marissa Noles and Carson Hunter Perry. Maria...
Karen Sue Leggett
Karen Sue Leggett, 57, a resident of Washington, NC passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. A visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00pm on Sunday October 2, 2022 at Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to serve the Leggett family.
Litty Ruth Boyd
Mrs. Litty Ruth Boyd, 91, of 202 Pontiac Drive, Washington, NC died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at ECU Health Medical Center, Washington, NC. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Friday, September 30, 2022, at Cornerstone Family Worship Center, 1918 W 5th St Washington, NC Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, Washington.
Estuary-Yum highlights NC Blue Crab
Don’t worry if you missed Wednesday night’s Estuary-Yum event, because the Estuarium is planning to host more in the future that could feature shrimp, scallops or another seafood species. The Estuary-Yum event educates guests about various seafood species whose lifestyle is partially if not entirely spent in local...
Washington parking study receives award
The Washington Parking Study for the City of Washington, North Carolina, received the American Planning Association North Carolina Chapter’s Marvin Collins Student Project Award. The award recognizes high-quality student work that increases the understanding of the value of planning. Three students attended the APA-NC Conference in Winston-Salem on September 14, 2022, and received the award on behalf of the class.
Kiwanis Club
Mike Dail, City of Washington Director of Planning and Cultural Resources, was guest speaker at Tuesday’s Kiwanis Club meeting. Introduced by Kiwanian Bobby Roberson (right in photo), he talked about the many projects happening in the city. He said that the new Police Station in on track for an April 2023 completion. Also in the works are two electric vehicle charging stations, several city parks upgrades, basketball court refurbishing and new playground equipment plus tennis and pickle ball courts at Bug House Park.
Hurricane Ian: Sept. 28 PM update
Please see the email below and attached briefing for the latest update from the NWS. Confidence in the forecasted conditions for Beaufort County is increasing. This recent update has provided us with additional information, which has been highlighted below. 4 to 6 inches of rain is forecasted for our area....
Hurricane Ian: Schools closed Friday, football game cancelled
UPDATE: Out of an abundance of caution and due to the most recent update from the National Weather Service, Beaufort County Schools will be closed for all students on Friday, September 30th.Teachers will operate on a virtual workday. All other BCS employees are asked to check email for instructions about tomorrow.
Down East Seniors Club
The Down East Seniors Club held their Sept. 28 meeting at the. Blind Center of NC in Washington. President Roy Whichard led the. meeting. Jim Hackney played for the singing of “God Bless America” and. the group pledged allegiance to the flag. Polk Culpepper gave the. opening prayer...
Market Street mural unveiled
No longer hidden from view underneath an opaque veil, the mural on the corner of Market and Main Streets in downtown Washington was revealed on Thursday, Sept. 29. The mural was painted by Washington native, Samantha Brinson who spent a total of two months painting a scene of Market Street facing the waterfront. The center building once existed in Washington. It was built in the 1890’s, but torn down in the 1960’s. It housed a market on the first floor and an armory on the second floor.
Noon Rotary
The Washington Noon Rotary was very pleased to welcome District Court Judge Keith Mason as the club’s Monday, September 26th guest speaker at the King Chicken Banquet Facility. Judge Mason, who was invited by Noon Rotarian Renee Douglas, spoke about the seven Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) based on a...
Fall roundup: Volleyball Panthers take league lead
Northside’s volleyball team claimed first place in the Coastal Plains Conference with a 3-1 home victory over Pamlico County earlier this week. The Panthers (14-2, 6-0) prevailed 25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20 in a matchup of undefeated league rivals. “We controlled the match in the first two sets, but couldn’t...
Seahawks claim Fossil Bowl, Pack falls
The Southside Seahawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in Bayboro Thursday night and went on to defeat Pamlico County, 22-8 in the Coastal Plains Conference opener for both teams. The victory also means the Seahawks keep the Fossil Bowl trophy after winning it last year for the first time since 2016.
Road kind to the Seahawks, but not to the Pack
The Southside Seahawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in Bayboro Thursday night and went on to defeat Pamlico County, 22-8 in the coastal Plains Conference opener for both teams. The game against the Hurricanes (1-5) was moved to Thursday because of predicted heavy rain from Hurricane Ian on Friday.
Lee leads soccer, Stoop nears volleyball milestone
Pungo Christian Academy’s Davis Lee and Reagan Stoop had big weeks, while the football Raiders fell short at home. Here’s the recap:. Soccer: PCA extended its winning streak to seven games with wins over Mattamuskeet School last week. PCA prevailed, 8-0, at home Tuesday thanks to a career high four goals from Maddox Lee. Davis Lee added three and Bruce Taylor added another.
