ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thewashingtondailynews.com

Travel Store employee arrested

Pitt County, NC – On July 2, 2022, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Rd. in Pitt County. Detectives discovered evidence that Travel Store employee, 36-year-old Jessica Renea Bradshaw of Washington had embezzled over $1,000 in cash from the register. Bradshaw was arrested on September 27, 2022 and was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Belhaven Police Department Sept. 5-11, 2022

The following incidents were reported to an investigated by the Belhaven Police Department during the period of Sept. 5-11, 2022. Destruction/damage/vandalism to property at Food Lion. September 10-11 No incidents reported.
BELHAVEN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Alexander Brown

Alexander Brown, 94, of Williamston, NC went into eternal rest on September 25, 2022. A Homegoing Celebration will be held 1:00 pm Saturday at UHC of Deliverance. A viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in The Brown Family Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Health Inspections Sept. 11-17, 2022

The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from September 11-17, 2022. Bath Elementary School, 110 S. King St., Bath, grade A, final score 99. Down on Main St., 107 W. Main St., Washington, grade A, final score 99.5. P.S. Jones Middle School Café, 1403 Market St., Washington,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Marriages Sept. 11-17, 2022

The following people were married in Beaufort County from September 11-17, 2022. Zabrina Johnson Chiprout Cisneros and Esteban Guadalupe Moreno Guerrero. Wendy Lynne McConnell Bookout and Robert Thomas Everett IV. September 16. Sierra Avery Swain and John Edwin Taylor III. September 17. Hayley Marissa Noles and Carson Hunter Perry. Maria...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Karen Sue Leggett

Karen Sue Leggett, 57, a resident of Washington, NC passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. A visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00pm on Sunday October 2, 2022 at Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to serve the Leggett family.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Litty Ruth Boyd

Mrs. Litty Ruth Boyd, 91, of 202 Pontiac Drive, Washington, NC died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at ECU Health Medical Center, Washington, NC. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Friday, September 30, 2022, at Cornerstone Family Worship Center, 1918 W 5th St Washington, NC Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, Washington.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Estuary-Yum highlights NC Blue Crab

Don’t worry if you missed Wednesday night’s Estuary-Yum event, because the Estuarium is planning to host more in the future that could feature shrimp, scallops or another seafood species. The Estuary-Yum event educates guests about various seafood species whose lifestyle is partially if not entirely spent in local...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Violent Crime#Pitt County Sheriff
thewashingtondailynews.com

Washington parking study receives award

The Washington Parking Study for the City of Washington, North Carolina, received the American Planning Association North Carolina Chapter’s Marvin Collins Student Project Award. The award recognizes high-quality student work that increases the understanding of the value of planning. Three students attended the APA-NC Conference in Winston-Salem on September 14, 2022, and received the award on behalf of the class.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Kiwanis Club

Mike Dail, City of Washington Director of Planning and Cultural Resources, was guest speaker at Tuesday’s Kiwanis Club meeting. Introduced by Kiwanian Bobby Roberson (right in photo), he talked about the many projects happening in the city. He said that the new Police Station in on track for an April 2023 completion. Also in the works are two electric vehicle charging stations, several city parks upgrades, basketball court refurbishing and new playground equipment plus tennis and pickle ball courts at Bug House Park.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Hurricane Ian: Sept. 28 PM update

Please see the email below and attached briefing for the latest update from the NWS. Confidence in the forecasted conditions for Beaufort County is increasing. This recent update has provided us with additional information, which has been highlighted below. 4 to 6 inches of rain is forecasted for our area....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Hurricane Ian: Schools closed Friday, football game cancelled

UPDATE: Out of an abundance of caution and due to the most recent update from the National Weather Service, Beaufort County Schools will be closed for all students on Friday, September 30th.Teachers will operate on a virtual workday. All other BCS employees are asked to check email for instructions about tomorrow.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thewashingtondailynews.com

Down East Seniors Club

The Down East Seniors Club held their Sept. 28 meeting at the. Blind Center of NC in Washington. President Roy Whichard led the. meeting. Jim Hackney played for the singing of “God Bless America” and. the group pledged allegiance to the flag. Polk Culpepper gave the. opening prayer...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Market Street mural unveiled

No longer hidden from view underneath an opaque veil, the mural on the corner of Market and Main Streets in downtown Washington was revealed on Thursday, Sept. 29. The mural was painted by Washington native, Samantha Brinson who spent a total of two months painting a scene of Market Street facing the waterfront. The center building once existed in Washington. It was built in the 1890’s, but torn down in the 1960’s. It housed a market on the first floor and an armory on the second floor.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Noon Rotary

The Washington Noon Rotary was very pleased to welcome District Court Judge Keith Mason as the club’s Monday, September 26th guest speaker at the King Chicken Banquet Facility. Judge Mason, who was invited by Noon Rotarian Renee Douglas, spoke about the seven Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) based on a...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Fall roundup: Volleyball Panthers take league lead

Northside’s volleyball team claimed first place in the Coastal Plains Conference with a 3-1 home victory over Pamlico County earlier this week. The Panthers (14-2, 6-0) prevailed 25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20 in a matchup of undefeated league rivals. “We controlled the match in the first two sets, but couldn’t...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Seahawks claim Fossil Bowl, Pack falls

The Southside Seahawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in Bayboro Thursday night and went on to defeat Pamlico County, 22-8 in the Coastal Plains Conference opener for both teams. The victory also means the Seahawks keep the Fossil Bowl trophy after winning it last year for the first time since 2016.
BAYBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Road kind to the Seahawks, but not to the Pack

The Southside Seahawks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in Bayboro Thursday night and went on to defeat Pamlico County, 22-8 in the coastal Plains Conference opener for both teams. The game against the Hurricanes (1-5) was moved to Thursday because of predicted heavy rain from Hurricane Ian on Friday.
BAYBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Lee leads soccer, Stoop nears volleyball milestone

Pungo Christian Academy’s Davis Lee and Reagan Stoop had big weeks, while the football Raiders fell short at home. Here’s the recap:. Soccer: PCA extended its winning streak to seven games with wins over Mattamuskeet School last week. PCA prevailed, 8-0, at home Tuesday thanks to a career high four goals from Maddox Lee. Davis Lee added three and Bruce Taylor added another.
BELHAVEN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy