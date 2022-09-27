No longer hidden from view underneath an opaque veil, the mural on the corner of Market and Main Streets in downtown Washington was revealed on Thursday, Sept. 29. The mural was painted by Washington native, Samantha Brinson who spent a total of two months painting a scene of Market Street facing the waterfront. The center building once existed in Washington. It was built in the 1890’s, but torn down in the 1960’s. It housed a market on the first floor and an armory on the second floor.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO