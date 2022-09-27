John Edward Simpson, 86, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Chambers) Simpson. John was born on April 18, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, the eldest child of the late John W. and Freda (Beck) Simpson. Following his graduation from Denby High School in Detroit, he went on to attend the University of Michigan and graduated from Wayne State University in 1958, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He served in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant, stationed in San Antonio, TX.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO