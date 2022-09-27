Read full article on original website
RVNAhealth Drive-thru Flu Clinic Tomorrow, First 300 Children Receive Deborah Ann's Ice Cream!
Flu shots are back at RVNAhealth and we are kicking off the season tomorrow with a drive-thru clinic at our Ridgefield location from 9am to noon. Thanks to Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe, the first 300 children to receive their flu shot will receive a free child size ice cream!. This...
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 6 Lounsbury Lane, Exceptional Colonial on Cul-de-sac
Exceptional colonial with extensive recent updates on 2.36 private acres located on a picturesque cul de sac just minutes to town. Impressive from the first glimpse with circular drive, front porch and expansive yard with flowering trees. Light, bright, and open floor plan featuring 4,254 sf, 4 bedrooms and 2/1 baths on 3 finished levels with refinished hardwood floors, crown moldings, French doors and a spacious rear deck.
Westoberfest Craft Beer and Fall Festival Returns to Downtown Westport
Westport, CT - A wide collection of local and regional breweries will serve up their favorite seasonal craft beer tastings at Westoberfest on October 15 at 2 pm in the heart of downtown Westport on Elm Street. No festival is complete without great food and live music, and Westoberfest will...
Amos House Holds Open House, Ribbon Cutting and Pack the Pantry Events
Amos House in Danbury will hold an Open House - Pack the Pantry event tomorrow, Friday, September 30 from 3 to 8pm and Saturday, October 1 from 9am to noon. Guests are invited to tour the nonprofit's newly remodeled facility for women and children at a Ribbon Cutting on Monday, October 3 at 1pm.
Dog Allowed at Compo Beach in Westport Starting Saturday, October 1!
Westport Parks & Recreation is reminding the community that dogs are permitted at Compo Beach from October 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. Parks & Recreation Director Jennifer A. Fava reminds residents and visitors that from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 the following regulations will be in effect for Compo Beach:
Redding’s John Read Middle School Celebrates Grand Opening of Project C.O.O.L
Redding’s John Read Middle School Celebrates Grand Opening of Project C.O.O.L. John Read Middle School will hold a Grand Opening Ceremony for Project C.O.O.L on Tuesday, October 4th at 9:30 am at the school grounds, located at 486 Redding Road, Redding, CT. Sponsored in part by the JRMS PTA,...
NOVO Medical Aesthetics in Ridgefield One Year Anniversary Celebration
NOVO Medical Aesthetics will be celebrating its one year anniversary at its Ridgefield location on Thursday, October 20th from 5 - 8 pm. Join us for an enjoyable evening of delicious food, raffles, giveaways, and more. Several of our top vendors representing the many services we provide will be on hand to share information and answer your questions.
RVNAhealth in New Milford Holds Diaper Drive to Support Families in Need
RVNAhealth in New Milford is holding a Diaper Drive to support our neighbors in need through the Diaper Bank of Connecticut. Donations are accepted now through October 16 and there is a drop-off bin located at New Milford RVNAhealth located at 68 Park Lane Road. If you prefer to donate online, please click HERE.
Ridgefield Resident John E. Simpson, 86, has Died
John Edward Simpson, 86, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Chambers) Simpson. John was born on April 18, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, the eldest child of the late John W. and Freda (Beck) Simpson. Following his graduation from Denby High School in Detroit, he went on to attend the University of Michigan and graduated from Wayne State University in 1958, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He served in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant, stationed in San Antonio, TX.
New Milford RiverFest is a two day celebration this weekend!
New Milford, CT is excited to be hosting RiverFest 2022! Since 2018 the Town’s Riverfront Revitalization Committee and the Mayor's office have sponsored this annual event. It has grown from a one-day event, attracting 1,500 people to a two-day celebration which last year saw over 6,000 in attendance. The...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Admin This Desiree
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Admin This...
Bethel Public Library CLOSED for Renovations on October 11
The Bethel Public Library will be CLOSED Tuesday, October 11 while we complete renovations to the second floor. The building will be closed and inaccessible to patrons on October 11. However, you will still be able to... * Call the library with questions or item requests. * Talk to staff...
Meet Dr. Jessica Morton, Newest Physician to Join OrthoConnecticut
Get to know Dr. Jessica Morton, OrthoConnecticut's Newest Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Jessica Morton. OrthoConnecticut welcomes Dr. Jessica Morton, the newest physician to join the team of fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons. Learn more about her, her passion for her work, her insights into the field of orthopedic surgery, and more. WHY...
Cut-a-thon this Sunday Benefits Danbury Nonprofit WeCAHR
ALL HAIRCUTS WILL BE $25 (Donations to WeCAHR are also accepted) APPOINTMENTS MUST BE MADE - RSVP HERE. "WeCAHR is a disability rights advocacy organization serving the Greater Danbury area. Advocating for people with disabilities and their families since 1977." (WeCAHR.com) Full details: https://kateemiliessalon.com/cut-a-thon.
New Canaan's Walk To School Day - Friday, October 7
Saxe Middle School is partnering with South Elementary and the Town of New Canaan to encourage students and families to begin walking or bicycling to school to promote healthy lifestyles (and ultimately reduce traffic in the Saxe, High School and South campus areas). For anyone wanting to participate who may...
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Haviland Road between Still Road and Route 7 CLOSED During Construction Hours
Route 7 Pump Station, Force Main and Wastewater Treatment Facility Decommissioning Project. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes the construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished. The work is anticipated to occur from April 2022 through August 2023.
Only 567 Ridgefielders Currently Receive Town Alerts! Sign Up Now!
Did you know that 567 Ridgefielders have something that the remaining 9,000 households do not? These informed residents have signed up for Ridgefield Alerts, the town emergency notification system purchased because the state system allows municipalities to use the CTAlert system for immediate take-action emergencies only. Many of you have...
American Red Cross is helping five after Thursday's fire in Stamford
The American Red Cross is helping one family – two adults – three children after a fire today on Selleck St., Stamford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family's immediate needs. Responders included: Richard Agatstein, John Klopfenstein and Chelyn Park. The Red Cross also provided a...
DEEP Advises Motorists to Watch for Moose, Sightings in Greater Danbury Area
Recent Sightings of Moose near Roadways Poses Hazard Potential, Especially During Early Morning and Evening Hours. Recent sightings of moose in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield, though believed to be the same moose, serve as an important reminder for motorists to be aware that increased moose activity near roadways can pose a hazard. Though Connecticut’s moose population is small (about 100 individuals), moose can pose a serious threat to public safety when they wander onto roadways. Moose are more active and often travel farther distances during the fall breeding season, which peaks in September through October.
Ridgefield Weather: Moderate to Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds this Weekend
Winds - Potential is increasing for gusty winds (20 to 25 mph sustained w/ 30-45 mph peak gusts) late Saturday night into Sunday night for coastal areas, including NYC. Highest winds will be across southern and eastern Long Island. Weaker winds are expected for interior areas. Rainfall - 1 to...
