Tampa plans curfew as Ian aims for Florida

The National Hurricane Center's latest advisory shows the Ian's forecast track shifting slightly east. The storm is now forecasted to make landfall slightly below Tampa Bay. [ The National Hurricane Center ]

The city of Tampa plans to enact a curfew as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida, officials announced during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Details on when it will begin were not immediately available in the early afternoon.

“We are currently writing up a curfew ordinance,” Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said. “I don’t know when exactly that would take effect. I can venture to say it’s going to be sometime this evening.”

The city is coordinating with Hillsborough County, O’Connor said.

City Attorney Andrea Zelman has crafted the order, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

The city continued to urge residents to take Hurricane Ian seriously, noting that first responders will not be sent to calls for help when wind speeds are sustained at 40 mph or higher.

“Get away from the water,” Castor said, noting that if the storm slows down when it reaches Tampa Bay, the rainfall could be devastating.

Tampa police have visited homes in evacuation Zone A, encouraging people to leave, O’Connor said.

Police have also spoken with homeless individuals and the city is using HART and Uber to get them to shelters.

The city said it has reached capacity for sandbag distribution, and it will not provide any to people who weren’t in line as of 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet. The city has provided more than 50,000 sandbags to residents so far, Castor said.

In 2017, Tampa and St. Petersburg enacted curfews for Hurricane Irma.

Details on whether other cities or counties would enact curfews were not immediately available.

