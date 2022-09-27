ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa plans curfew as Ian aims for Florida

By Sam Ogozalek
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
The National Hurricane Center's latest advisory shows the Ian's forecast track shifting slightly east. The storm is now forecasted to make landfall slightly below Tampa Bay. [ The National Hurricane Center ]

The city of Tampa plans to enact a curfew as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida, officials announced during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Details on when it will begin were not immediately available in the early afternoon.

“We are currently writing up a curfew ordinance,” Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said. “I don’t know when exactly that would take effect. I can venture to say it’s going to be sometime this evening.”

The city is coordinating with Hillsborough County, O’Connor said.

City Attorney Andrea Zelman has crafted the order, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

The city continued to urge residents to take Hurricane Ian seriously, noting that first responders will not be sent to calls for help when wind speeds are sustained at 40 mph or higher.

“Get away from the water,” Castor said, noting that if the storm slows down when it reaches Tampa Bay, the rainfall could be devastating.

Tampa police have visited homes in evacuation Zone A, encouraging people to leave, O’Connor said.

Police have also spoken with homeless individuals and the city is using HART and Uber to get them to shelters.

The city said it has reached capacity for sandbag distribution, and it will not provide any to people who weren’t in line as of 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet. The city has provided more than 50,000 sandbags to residents so far, Castor said.

In 2017, Tampa and St. Petersburg enacted curfews for Hurricane Irma.

Details on whether other cities or counties would enact curfews were not immediately available.

Free meals will be given to Hurricane Ian victims in Tampa

TAMPA — Families in east Tampa Bay are recovering from Hurricane Ian and it is not an easy task. That’s why three local groups — Humana, Dr. Traci’s House and Rebuilt Meals — decided to join forces to help families in need. The coalition will distribute hundreds of healthy and prepackaged individual meals to households on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals will include traditional, balanced, keto and plant-based food items.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay emerges after Hurricane Ian to survey the damage

As day broke in Tampa Bay on Thursday, those who’d stayed behind emerged to assess the damage. They found fallen trees blocking streets, branches dropped on cars and large signs for supermarkets and tourist attractions toppled — but, thankfully, not the widespread destruction they’d feared from one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.
Tampa Bay Times

Power restored for some in Tampa Bay, but nearly 300,000 still powerless Friday

Power outage numbers remained close to 300,000 Friday morning in the Tampa Bay area, two days after Hurricane Ian swept the area. Tampa Electric Co. reported that 190,000 customers were without power as of 10 a.m. across the company’s coverage area, which includes Hillsborough County. The outages were widespread across the county, though they were particularly acute in east Hillsborough, near Plant City, Brandon, Riverview, Ruskin and Sun City Center.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area schools plan to reopen Monday

Students across the Tampa Bay area will have one more hurricane day off before returning to classes. School district officials in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties said Hurricane Ian passed through quickly enough, without leaving major damage in its wake, to allow them to prepare campuses for a Monday restart.
