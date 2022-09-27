ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Utah Highway Patrol releases video of dangerous driving on I-15

By Ryan Bittan
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) posted a video on Tuesday of reckless driving on I-15.

UHP says they were recently sent a video involving “some very dangerous driving behaviors,” showing a white truck that began in the number two lane of southbound I-15.

The truck then drastically slows and changes lanes to the left to reach the exit.

Police say the driver affected at least 10 other drivers because of their “poor decision to try and make the exit.”

“Everyone involved was very fortunate,” UHP says.

UHP says they applaud everyone for paying attention and being aware of their surroundings.

“Driving like this is unacceptable and dangerous,” the post states.

UHP is reinforcing that no inconvenience is worth risking lives over, stating, “Just go to the next exit.”

