The Most Popular Coffee In Minnesota Is An Old Favorite
Seeing as Thursday was National Coffee Day, do you know which flavor of coffee is the most popular here in Minnesota? It's an old favorite!. Coffee has come a long way over the years. Not too long ago, the only question when it came to getting a cup of java was whether you wanted it black or whether you took it with cream or sugar. Of course, there was also the decaf option of Sanka (remember THAT product? And, yes, it's still around!)
Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota is Friday
Friday is the last day for a news anchor that Southeast Minnesota has been watching for 24 years. Friday is the Last Day for Popular News Anchor in Southeast Minnesota. My radio show in Rochester is during the 5 o'clock news so I am not normally watching TV at that point but I know many people in Southeast Minnesota tune in on a regular basis to get updates. Friday, September 30th, is the last day for a news anchor at KIMT that we've been watching for 24 years.
7 Shops in Minnesota With Amazing Coffee Deals Thursday
Eeeeeeeekkkkkk! My favorite day in the entire world is finally here...and I can smell the deliciousness of it. To make sure everyone is in the loop, let me fill you in real fast. September 29th is National Coffee Day and that means we all get to drink as much coffee as we want AND some of it is free. If you love coffee, check out all of these coffee deals in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States for National Coffee Day.
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
WARNING: Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
Frost Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy Restaurant Sued By Mall of America
My wife and I will binge Guy’s Fieri’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives show on The Food Network from time to time and have even sought out some of the featured restaurants. Fieri has spotlighted dozens of Minnesota restaurants – you can see the full list below. The...
How Many of Minnesota’s Ten Tallest Buildings Can You Name?
When it comes to big cities and tall skyscrapers, Minnesota can't compare with some of the biggest cities in the country like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles -- but we've got our own tallness going on. Here are the tallest buildings in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- and...
Even Minnesota Could Be Affected by Hurricane Ian
It's not often that Minnesota is affected by tropical storms or hurricanes, but that could definitely be the case this weekend!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're subjected to a variety of weather situations, depending on the season, right? During the spring, summer, and fall, Mother Nature can whip up severe thunderstorms with high winds, tornadoes, hail, lightning, flash flooding, and more.
Will These Be The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Minnesota This Year?
The National Retail Federation is predicting a huge Halloween. They say participation will return to pre-pandemic levels this year with 69% of American consumers planning some sort of Halloween fun. I know several people that already started planning their Halloween party and many more that have started looking for a costume. If you need some ideas, you can see the top trending costumes of 2022 below.
Minnesota’s Favorite Steakhouse is Now Selling Scented Candles
Starting today Minnesota's favorite steakhouse is now also a candle company! Ok, not actually, but they are now selling a candle that smells like a customer favorite. The steakhouse that was named not just Minnesota's favorite but the country's favorite is actually Texas Roadhouse. And yes, Texas Roadhouse is now selling a scented candle. What do you think it smells like? Initially you may think steak, which I don't know that I would like but I'm sure many meat-lovers out there would enjoy that candle (and some dogs may try to eat it...).
10 Pancakes In SE Minnesota You Didn’t Know You Need Right Now
10 Pancakes in SE Minnesota You Didn't Know You Need Right Now. In this story, I hope to accomplish two things. a) Get you to try some places you may never have thought of (or heard of) for pancakes here in SE Minnesota. And ii) get you to try making the Queen's Pancakes. That's right, QE 2 herself, Betsy's Pancakes.
Just How Much Of Our Minnesota Lottery Funds Support MN Wildlife?
Every time we go fishing, (Which is not often enough,) people start talking about fishing limits and requirements in Minnesota. "Isn't the Lottery supposed to support our wildlife needs in Minnesota? Why don't they just create more fish hatcheries, rather than put limits on the size of fish we can keep?" Good questions, right?
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Early Voting Starts Today in Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - You can vote early with an absentee ballot starting today in Minnesota. All eligible residents can participate in the general election by registering to vote and making a plan to vote in person or absentee. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or...
Nine Area Teams Remained Ranked in Latest Minnesota High School Football Rankings
There was some movement from a week ago. There were three new number-one ranked teams this week. In Class A BOLD moved to #1 after Minneota fell to 3-1 in Week 4. In Class AAAA Rocori took the top spot after Hutchinson fell in their Week 4 matchup against Becker 24-22. (Becker is ranked #8 in Class AAAA). Maple Grove jumped to #1 in Class AAAAAA after Eden Prairie fell in their Week 4 showdown.
Dedication Ceremony Held for Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A dedication ceremony was held yesterday for a new memorial on the State Capitol Mall in St. Paul. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs hosted the event, which featured five Medal of Honor recipients: Thomas Kelley, James Sprayberry, Leroy Petry, Michael Fitzmaurice, and Robert Patterson. The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration awarded by the United States. According to the Department of Defense, it is "conferred only upon members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty."
