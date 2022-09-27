NFL Draft analyst: Kentucky’s Will Levis clearly among top three quarterbacks

Through the first four weeks of the season, Kentucky’s Will Levis has earned himself a spot among the top three quarterbacks in college football, according to pro scouts.

That’s the reporting of ESPN’s Todd McShay, the NFL Draft analyst who tweeted Tuesday, “The clear-cut top-3 QBs in 2023 class are CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis.”

Through four games for the 4-0 Cats, Levis has completed 79 of 117 passes (67.5 percent) for 1,185 yards and 10 touchdowns, with four interceptions. He matched his career-high of four touchdown passes in UK’s 31-23 win over Northern Illinois last Saturday.

Alabama’s Bryce Young has completed 83 of 121 passes (68.6 percent) for 1,029 yards and 13 touchdowns for the second-ranked Tide. He has been intercepted twice. All that while also appearing in Dr. Pepper’s “Fanville” and Nissan’s “Heisman House” commercials.

Meanwhile, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has hit on 79 of 112 passes (70.5 percent) for 1,222 yards and 16 scores with one interception for the undefeated Buckeyes.

McShay added, “Tyler Van Dyke and Anthony Richardson are loaded with traits but have disappointed. Talking to NFL scouts, these QB’s are rising fast: BYU Jaren Hall, UT Hendon Hooker and Fresno St Jake Haener.”

Hooker had an outstanding game in Tennessee’s 38-33 win over Florida last Saturday. The Virginia Tech transfer, who took over as the Vols’ starter last season, completed 22 of 28 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns while also running 13 times for 112 yards and one score. The victory moved Tennessee up to No. 8 in the AP poll, one spot behind Kentucky.

McShay also tweeted, “A few other QBs that are getting buzz from NFL scouts: Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent, and Purdue’s Aiden O’Connell, who is nursing injury but expected back soon.”

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) on the sidelines during football game against Youngstown St. at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

As for Levis, he will be going head-to-head with another transfer this weekend when the Cats play at Ole Miss, led by Jaxson Dart . The Rebels’ quarterback transferred to Ole Miss from Southern Cal.

Dart has started three of the Rebels’ four games and was officially confirmed as the team’s starter moving forward by head coach Lane Kiffin. The sophomore has completed 51 of 82 passes for 697 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He ran the ball for 116 yards in the Rebels’ 35-27 win over Tulsa last Saturday. On the season, Dart has rushed 29 times for 201 yards, an average of 6.1 yards per rush.

The Kentucky-Ole Miss game is set for a noon ET kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. ESPN has the telecast with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and McShay working as the crew.

