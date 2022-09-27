ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington County, VT

Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening,” as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board. Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven’t started there yet.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries

When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument

A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel

Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
North Adams Emergency Services Respond to Package, Coolant Leak

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Emergency responders had a busy morning on Wednesday, first responding to a "suspicious" package at Walmart and then a coolant leak at Cumberland Farms across the street. Fire and emergency services responded to the Curran Highway convenience store around 8:30 a.m. to deal with the...
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Returns to Albany! Want the Details?

2022 has been the year we returned to concerts in the Capital Region and beyond. Now we are adding to the 2023 concert calendar with a NEW show announcement. Looking back at 2022, over 40,000 people set an attendance record watching rapper Nelly at the New York State Fair. SPAC had a great Summer with a packed Morgan Wallen show. REO Speedwagon and Robert Plant also made their way to Saratoga. Now, here's a glimpse into what 2023 has in store.
Search underway for missing Washington County man

There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
Report: Capital Holiday Lights in The Park May Not Happen This Year

It appears that a popular Capital Region holiday tradition may not be happening this year after all. According to reports organizers of the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park still don't have a place to hold the event. For years, it was at Washington Park in Albany but that's no longer feasible due to complaints about traffic and crowds from people living in the area. Alternative sites are being looked at but so far a replacement location has not been found. If a decision isn't made by mid-October, the light show might be scrapped for 2022.
