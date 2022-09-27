Read full article on original website
Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus
The waste management company intends to use the former College of St. Joseph space to create new offices, a training center and, possibly, short-term employee housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus.
Community members discuss solutions to bias, discrimination and hate crimes with officials
Around 70 people attended the “Hate-Free Vermont Forum” in Bennington this week, designed to inform officials how they can better respond to such incidents. Read the story on VTDigger here: Community members discuss solutions to bias, discrimination and hate crimes with officials.
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana
Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening,” as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board. Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven’t started there yet.
Sisters become managing members at Northshire Bookstore
The Northshire Bookstore has three new managing members. Cathleen Ihasz, Nicole Ihasz and Ashley Ihasz-Austin have acquired a majority interest in the independent bookstore.
Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Jessica Mayotte gave birth in her sleep, and her child died soon thereafter. An ongoing trial is focused on whether her health care providers upheld the necessary standard of care when they discharged her from the hospital the night before. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Mayor Sheehan announces final concept for pool
Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveiled the final concept for the Lincoln Park Pool. The pool is a community driven process where around 1,600 individuals provided their input and voiced support.
New Amazon Center coming to Granville
Amazon is coming to Granville. Mayor of Granville, Paul Labas, has announced plans for a new Amazon Center, after a town planning board meeting, where a representative from Amazon was present and shared the news.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
mountaintimes.info
Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument
A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
glensfallschronicle.com
Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel
Sean Quirk intends to exit the bar business and turn King Neptune’s in Lake George Village into a five-room hotel that he hopes could charge upwards of $1,000 a night. “I feel that because it’s lakefront and offering the dockage with a slip, I think there’s gonna be a draw,” Mr. Quirk told The Chronicle Tuesday afternoon.
VTDigger
Did you get your flu shot? Community Health flu clinics by appointment or walk in
Rutland - Community Health flu shot clinics are available both by appointment or at one of the walk-in clinics at the health network’s practices in Rutland and Addison counties. Walk-in clinics at Community Health practices are open to everyone. Check our website for the updated listing of clinics where...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Emergency Services Respond to Package, Coolant Leak
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Emergency responders had a busy morning on Wednesday, first responding to a "suspicious" package at Walmart and then a coolant leak at Cumberland Farms across the street. Fire and emergency services responded to the Curran Highway convenience store around 8:30 a.m. to deal with the...
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Returns to Albany! Want the Details?
2022 has been the year we returned to concerts in the Capital Region and beyond. Now we are adding to the 2023 concert calendar with a NEW show announcement. Looking back at 2022, over 40,000 people set an attendance record watching rapper Nelly at the New York State Fair. SPAC had a great Summer with a packed Morgan Wallen show. REO Speedwagon and Robert Plant also made their way to Saratoga. Now, here's a glimpse into what 2023 has in store.
NHPR
In a sliver of Lake Sunapee, boaters and homeowners clash over public water access
Ryan Nugent is a prudent boat owner. Step on board his 22-foot bow rider, and the first thing he does is point out the fire extinguisher and life jackets. “My wife makes fun of me,” he admitted. “I’m very cautious about everything I do with the boat.”
WNYT
Rotterdam teacher battling cancer says community is keeping her upbeat
For 26 years, Sharon Berschwinger, a reading specialist at Bradt Primary School in Rotterdam, taught little ones how to become better readers. However, her light nearly went dark about three years ago. It had nothing to do with the pandemic. It was breast cancer. In her private moments, it was...
Uncle Sam’s Chocolate owner retiring after 33 years
After more than three decades of service, the owner of Uncle Sam's All-American Chocolate Factory is retiring.
WNYT
Search underway for missing Washington County man
There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
iheart.com
Report: Capital Holiday Lights in The Park May Not Happen This Year
It appears that a popular Capital Region holiday tradition may not be happening this year after all. According to reports organizers of the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park still don't have a place to hold the event. For years, it was at Washington Park in Albany but that's no longer feasible due to complaints about traffic and crowds from people living in the area. Alternative sites are being looked at but so far a replacement location has not been found. If a decision isn't made by mid-October, the light show might be scrapped for 2022.
Springfield Entrepreneur's Expandable Cabin Can Set Itself Up in Different Locations
David Jaacks, a Springfield entrepreneur with a degree in architecture, hopes to transform the way the world lives with an expandable steel-frame cabin that can set itself up on legs in a variety of locations. The patented home is designed to leave the factory the size of a 20-foot-long shipping...
