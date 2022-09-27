ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE PEOPLE

We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals. They are wanted for questioning in reference to the fraudulent use of a credit card at Walmart in our town. Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of their face. Pay attention to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TRENTON: MISSING CHILD – PLEASE STAY ON THE LOOKOUT

The Trenton, New Jersey Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in order to locate Esmeralda Ramirez, 12 years old who is missing from the area of Seward Ave. The juvenile was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweat pants, and black knee-high boots. Any information...
TRENTON, NJ
City
Manchester Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

HAZLET: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS PERSON

HAZLET POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS PERSON. We are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the below pictured subject:. On Thursday September 22, 2022, the pictured subject was involved in a hit and run motor vehicle accident which left the passenger of the other vehicle injured. She is believed to be operating a white BMW series x5 with a NJ temporary license plate. Anyone who can identify or has information regarding the pictured subject is urged to contact Patrolman Patrick Kiley 732-264-6565.
HAZLET, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say

The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
VINELAND, NJ
ocscanner.news

JAMESBURG: FULLY INVOLVED CAR FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a raging car fire on Cranberry-Spotswood Road. Occupants were out of the car. No additional information is available at this time.
JAMESBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
VINELAND, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Never again: Inside Willowbrook’s infant ward, where 40 babies wait for 2 staffers’ attention

Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES

State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

KEYPORT: FIRE DEPARTMENT MOURNS THE LOSS OF CHIEF TIMOTHY PFLEGER

Our thoughts and prays go out to the Keyport Fire Department for the loss of their Fire Chief Timothy Pfleger. We wish you, his friends and family peace and strength during this time. Rest In Peace Chief, you know your fine men and women of the Keyport Fire Department will...
KEYPORT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison

A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Pickup Driver, 62, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 62-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on the parkway northbound local lanes to Jon Bon Jovi Service Area in Sayreville, according to New Jersey State Police.
SAYREVILLE, NJ

