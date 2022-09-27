Read full article on original website
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE PEOPLE
We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals. They are wanted for questioning in reference to the fraudulent use of a credit card at Walmart in our town. Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of their face. Pay attention to...
ocscanner.news
SAYREVILLE: AUTISTIC MAN STILL MISSING BUT HE HAS BEEN SEEN ON SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS IN OLD BRIDGE
🚨Update 🚨 News Release – Authorities Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Daniel. Plumacker of the Sayreville Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 3:30 P.M.,...
ocscanner.news
TRENTON: MISSING CHILD – PLEASE STAY ON THE LOOKOUT
The Trenton, New Jersey Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in order to locate Esmeralda Ramirez, 12 years old who is missing from the area of Seward Ave. The juvenile was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweat pants, and black knee-high boots. Any information...
Man with dementia missing after leaving car on NJ highway, police say
VINELAND — A 54-year-old man suffering from dementia walked away from his vehicle along a state highway on Tuesday night and hasn't been seen since, according to New Jersey State Police. Officials on Thursday released a statement seeking the public's assistance in locating Roy Osmundsen. The Cape May Court...
ocscanner.news
HAZLET: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS PERSON
HAZLET POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS PERSON. We are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the below pictured subject:. On Thursday September 22, 2022, the pictured subject was involved in a hit and run motor vehicle accident which left the passenger of the other vehicle injured. She is believed to be operating a white BMW series x5 with a NJ temporary license plate. Anyone who can identify or has information regarding the pictured subject is urged to contact Patrolman Patrick Kiley 732-264-6565.
Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say
The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Search for Missing 17-year-old Girl
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl, missing since last Friday. EHT Police say Cristina Eletto was last seen leaving her home. She's described as approximately 5 feet tall and about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. If...
Toms River Police Searching For Alleged Fraudsters
TOMS RIVER – Township Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals. They are wanted for questioning in reference to the fraudulent use of a credit card at Walmart in our town. Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of...
ocscanner.news
JAMESBURG: FULLY INVOLVED CAR FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a raging car fire on Cranberry-Spotswood Road. Occupants were out of the car. No additional information is available at this time.
Sayreville man has been missing since Sunday, cops and family say
A 29-year-old Sayreville man who is on the autism spectrum has been missing since Sunday, according to police and his family. Jonathan Misak left his home in the Main Street Townhomes around 3:30 p.m. and hasn’t been since since, his sister Kristen Misak confirmed Wednesday. Misak, who his family...
NJ.com
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
Never again: Inside Willowbrook’s infant ward, where 40 babies wait for 2 staffers’ attention
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES
State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
ocscanner.news
KEYPORT: FIRE DEPARTMENT MOURNS THE LOSS OF CHIEF TIMOTHY PFLEGER
Our thoughts and prays go out to the Keyport Fire Department for the loss of their Fire Chief Timothy Pfleger. We wish you, his friends and family peace and strength during this time. Rest In Peace Chief, you know your fine men and women of the Keyport Fire Department will...
NJ State Police: “Salt life” Fan Stole Patio Furniture From Acme in Seaville
State troopers are asking for your help identifying at least one man wanted for allegedly stealing patio furniture from a supermarket in Cape May County earlier this summer. The crime happened on Tuesday, July 26th, at Acme in Seaville, Upper Township. Authorities say a suspect took the furniture and then...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE LOCATING MISSING MAN WITH DEMENTIA
New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Courthouse, N.J. Roy was last seen on September 27, at approximately 9:51 p.m., after he walked...
Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison
A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
Pickup Driver, 62, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash
A 62-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on the parkway northbound local lanes to Jon Bon Jovi Service Area in Sayreville, according to New Jersey State Police.
'Make it easy': Brooklyn robbers knock out screaming man with chokehold
A thief knocked out a man with a chokehold after the victim started screaming during a robbery in Brooklyn last week, police said Thursday as they released video of two suspects.
Police Warn Residents Of Recent Catalytic Converter Thefts
MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department is alerting residents of the recent rise in catalytic converter thefts within the town. At this time, the department is investigating these thefts. Police said catalytic converters from large gas engine vehicles, such as work trucks, recreational vehicles, box trucks and vans...
