Opelousas, LA

Parent accused of confrontation with student on school campus

By KATC NEWS
 3 days ago
A parent was arrested for engaging in a confrontation with a student at a St. Landry Parish school.

﻿On September 26, 2022 just before 1:00 P.M. an officer assigned to work School Resource Duty at Opelousas High School was in the process of handling several physical altercations that spontaneously occurred between several groups of students, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon.

After those altercations were under control, the officer learned that a parent had come on the campus and engaged in a physical confrontation with a student that was allegedly having ongoing issues with the parent’s child. The parent did not report to the office, therefore was not supposed to be on the campus unaccompanied, Chief McClendon states.

The parent, Kayla R. Bias, 37, of Opelousas was arrested on charges of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school and disturbing the peace by fighting. She was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

