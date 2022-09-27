Read full article on original website
The Chicago Bulls look a lot different now than when Artūras Karnišovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020. Only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the team's 2019-20 roster. Patrick Williams, Marko Simonović, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry were drafted between 2020 and 2022. But the rest of their players were acquired via free agency or trade.
A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 on Saturday to win their fourth consecutive gold medal at the women’s World Cup. This was one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history in the World Cup that now has won 11 gold medals. They now have won four straight gold medals for the first time ever. This was also the biggest win in a gold medal game, surpassing the 20-point wins that the Americans had done twice.
The 2008 U.S. men's basketball team was out for revenge when they came together for the Beijing Olympics. After completing a disappointing bronze finish in Athens, the world wanted only one thing: Olympic gold back on U.S. soil. But getting back to the winning Olympic culture would prove to be a challenging task. It would take a lot more than just 12 NBA stars playing together to get that redemptive gold win.
SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson admitted she couldn’t have imagined a better ending to her Hall of Fame career. Jackson willed Australia to a win in the bronze medal game at basketball’s World Cup, scoring 30 points to lead the Opals to a 95-65 win over Canada on Saturday.
According to Billy Donovan, Lonzo Ball's recent arthroscopic debridement of his left knee "went well" and Ball remains in upbeat spirits. It's a sentiment that aligns with NBC Sports Chicago reporting Thursday morning that there is internal optimism that the surgery addressed Ball's persistent knee pain. That's the good news.
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 on Saturday to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women’s basketball World Cup. This was one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history in the World Cup that now has won 11 gold medals. They now have won four straight gold medals for the first-time ever. This was also the biggest win in a gold-medal game, surpassing the 20-point wins that the Americans had done twice. “It feels great,” said Wilson, who was selected as the tournament’s MVP. “We came here on a mission, we got it. We got gold. Now we’re going home with some hardware. It feels great to us. Australia was great to us. I didn’t see any kangaroos, but it’s OK because we are leaving with a gold.” What started with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi has now been passed down to Wilson and Breanna Stewart. With Alyssa Thomas the oldest player at 30, the domination could continue for years to come.
DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning on the jets. "I remember having a conversation with Floyd [Mayweather] and Floyd told...
