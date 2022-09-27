Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Manuel Miguel Tlatelpa Aragon, 27, of 64 Center St., Apartment 11 was charged Sept. 21 with interfering with an officer/resisting. Joshua Miron, 33, of 23 Parkview Dr., was charged Sept. 21 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. Nicholas P. Gothberg, 28, of 30 Heritage Court, Wolcott,...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Nicholas William Cesca, 30, of 245 Berlin Ave., Apartment 1, was charged Sept. 25 with fourth degree sexual assault. Alonzo Xavier Abrego, 23, of 78 Laning St., was charged Sept. 26 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. Jason Matthew Alfano, 45, of 1 Eastview Road, was charged Sept. 26...
Eyewitness News
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash was reported Friday morning in South Windsor. South Windsor police reported that it happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 4:30 a.m. They said the area would be closed to drivers while they investigated. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
Eyewitness News
Person shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
Armed robber strikes Wine Works in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a liquor store on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the Wine Works on West Street at 7:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. On their way to the scene, responding officers were made aware that Southington police […]
Bristol Press
Bristol police trying to ID suspect they say stole from grocery store multiple times
BRISTOL – Police are trying to identify a woman suspected of stealing from a local grocery store multiple times. The police department, via its Facebook page, shared a photo of the woman that was taken using a still image from video surveillance from inside the Price Chopper on Farmington Avenue.
Register Citizen
Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops
A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
Man arrested for stabbing incident near UConn campus: Police
WILLINGTON, Conn. — A man has been arrested for a stabbing that happened near the UConn, Storrs campus early Thursday morning. The incident happened at 80 Cisar Road in Willington just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. Preliminary reports found a disturbance ensued at the residence and a victim was found suffering from stab wounds. State police believe it's an isolated incident.
39-Year-Old From Plainville Killed In 2-Vehicle Southington Crash
A 39-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy roadway. David Sanabria, age 39, of Plainville, was killed around 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Southington. According to Lt. Keith Egan of the Southington Police, said officers responded to 279 Queen St., for a report of...
Bristol Press
Two brothers going to trial in Southington Drive-In assault
SOUTHINGTON -- Two brothers charged in an assault at the Southington Drive-In in 2020 that sent a man to the hospital for severe lacerations, a fractured orbital bone, a severe concussion and other injuries have made their intent to head to trial clear. Barrett Delmonico, 32, formally made the decision...
Bristol Press
Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southington Tuesday evening. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as David Sanabria. He was 39 years old. According to police, the collision was reported around 6:23 p.m., in the area of 279 Queen St. Police said Sanabria...
NBC Connecticut
Two People Seriously Injured When Impaired Driver Hit Them on Route 8 in Watertown: Police
Two people have serious injuries after an impaired driver hit a vehicle, pushing it into them, while they were changing a flat tire on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night, according to state police. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday. State police said a Mazda was parked along...
Bristol Press
Plymouth man on probation for firing gun in presence of minors exposed to four years in prison
PLYMOUTH - A Plymouth man is exposed to four years in prison after admitting to violating his probation, which he was serving for a firearms conviction. Keith Bryant, 30, of Lake Plymouth Boulevard, could face sentencing as soon as his next scheduled appearance in New Britain Superior Court, which is scheduled for Nov. 2.
Police arrest wanted person in Lebanon with bags of suspected Fentanyl in possession
WINDHAM, Conn. — A wanted man has been arrested in Lebanon with 30 bags of suspected fentanyl in possession. Police said at approximately 10:37 a.m., Troop K was dispatched to the area of York Road for reports of a wanted person in the area. When police arrived at the...
Milford police arrest fourth person involved in January home invasion
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department arrested the fourth and final person involved in a home invasion from January where suspects wore fake delivery uniforms. Police arrested 27-year-old Theodore Jordan of Shelton. He was taken into custody in Georgia and extradited by detectives on September 22, police said. While in custody, it was […]
Stolen ATM found on side of highway in Connecticut
An ATM was found on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport.
Two Springfield teenagers arrested on firearm charges
Two Springfield teenagers were arrested after a firearms investigation on Wednesday night.
