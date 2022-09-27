Read full article on original website
Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 least expensive homes sold from September 18-24
A condo in Springfield that sold for $100,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Sep. 18 and Sep. 24. In total, 204 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $301,379. The average price per square foot was $195.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Sept. 18-24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24. There were 509 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,296-square-foot home on Wilder Lane in Leominster that sold for $390,000.
Site of historic 1876 Northampton bank robbery on sale for $2.25 million
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here on Realtor.com.
See inside the $2.25M former bank for sale in Northampton (photos)
A slice of United States history is on the market in Northampton. The building at 135 Main Street once housed the Northampton National Bank — the site of the largest bank robbery in US history at the time in 1876 — and it is currently on sale for $2.25 million. You can find the listing here from Maple and Main Realty.
Worcester’s population growth means more package stores as city approves 5 new licenses
Five new all-alcohol package store licenses have been approved in Worcester after population growth recorded by the 2020 U.S. Census led to more licenses being created. The city’s License Commission held a special meeting Thursday to award the five licenses. A group of six applicants, including new businesses and existing stores with only malt and wine licenses, presented their plans to the commission at the board’s previous meeting on Sept. 22.
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront
The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
Tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment plead for more time in hotel: ‘We need help’
Mercy Martin had lived in her apartment at 267 Mill St. in Worcester for 17 years before the building’s roof collapsed, now she’s on the verge of living in a shelter. Martin has been staying at a hotel since the collapse on July 15 and is pleading for her and her fellow tenants’ stay to be extended.
Worcester City Council makes Indian Lake jet ski ban permanent
A temporary ban on personal watercraft use on Indian Lake that was set to expire at the end of September is now permanent following a Worcester City Council vote Thursday. The councilors voted 9 to 1 to make the ban permanent, with Councilor At-Large Khrystian King voting against it. Councilor At-Large Thu Nguyen was absent from Thursday’s meeting.
This Massachusetts town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Massachusetts town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S.
Men’s shop reopens only to close for good
Shaffe's Men's Shop has reopened only to promote its retirement sale. After nearly a century in business and closed for the last two years, the brothers have decided to move on.
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
Here’s When Berkshire County Residents Can Expect the First Frost of 2022
Those of us that live or spend any time in the Berkshires know that Berkshire County weather can be very fickle. On a fall day for example it could be 70 degrees outside and then the next day it could be 50 or 40. You never really know when you should put your summer clothing away which also holds true for winter clothing during the spring season.
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Palmer man wins $25,000 a year Lucky for Life prize
A Palmer man hit the jackpot in the Lucky for Life lottery game. Joppu Lukose of Palmer won the $25,000 per year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after the first five numbers on his quick pick lottery ticket matched those selected in the drawing.
Fire crews called to report of two people in the water in West Springfield
Crews were called to a report of two people in the water in West Springfield on Thursday.
Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham
As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Half million prize won in Fitchburg
A $500,000 prize was the biggest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts on Wednesday. The winning ticket was bought at A L Prime Energy in Fitchburg from the aptly-named game “500 Grand.”. Two other winning Wednesday tickets cracked six figures. Tickets worth $100,000 were won or claimed in...
Christopher Burns indicted on murder charges in connection with double fatal shooting outside Worcester bar
A Worcester man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with a double homicide that took place in December 2021 outside the Diamond Inn bar on Grafton Street in Worcester. Christopher Burns, 37, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury Thursday on two counts of murder in the...
