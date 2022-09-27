ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester’s population growth means more package stores as city approves 5 new licenses

Five new all-alcohol package store licenses have been approved in Worcester after population growth recorded by the 2020 U.S. Census led to more licenses being created. The city’s License Commission held a special meeting Thursday to award the five licenses. A group of six applicants, including new businesses and existing stores with only malt and wine licenses, presented their plans to the commission at the board’s previous meeting on Sept. 22.
WORCESTER, MA
Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront

The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester City Council makes Indian Lake jet ski ban permanent

A temporary ban on personal watercraft use on Indian Lake that was set to expire at the end of September is now permanent following a Worcester City Council vote Thursday. The councilors voted 9 to 1 to make the ban permanent, with Councilor At-Large Khrystian King voting against it. Councilor At-Large Thu Nguyen was absent from Thursday’s meeting.
WORCESTER, MA
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
WESTFIELD, MA
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt

A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham

As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
WILBRAHAM, MA
Springfield, MA
