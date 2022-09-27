AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men and a teen were arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting at a south Austin gas station, the Austin Police Department said in a release. 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot around 11:20 p.m. July 20. Mateo-Comapa died at the scene, APD said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO