'Just absolutely horrible' | Long-time Austin ISD teacher accused of verbal and emotional abuse, other violations
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Watch this full report tonight on KVUE News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. A long-time Austin ISD teacher is under investigation by the district after several former Bowie High School students said she subjected them to emotional and verbal abuse and inappropriately touched students.
CBS Austin
Former Hays CISD teacher indicted on charges of indecency with a child
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A former Hays County Independent School District teacher was indicted this month on charges of indecency with a child. Andrew Palmore was indicted on September 14, 2022, on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual conduct.
'No indication' shots were fired at Austin hospital temporarily placed on lockdown, police say
There is “no indication” shots were fired at an Austin hospital that was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, police say. The facility is secure and no injuries were reported.
fox7austin.com
3 teens arrested for string of robberies, assaults across Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Three teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies and assaults across Austin last month. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and auto theft. The juveniles are...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels High School student arrested in connection with lockdown at campus
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year-old New Braunfels High School student was arrested Wednesday after an investigation determined that he called in a false tip about a threat at the school that resulted in a lockdown and a full-scale response from various agencies. The boy is being held in...
Leander teen charged with felony following school threats at Vista Ridge High School
LEANDER, Texas — A Leander 17-year-old faces a felony charge after police said she helped make a false threat against Vista Ridge High School last week, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Police said that the 17-year-old and another student made threats through...
Man dies in custody at Travis County Correctional Complex
Andres Villareal-Salguero was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m. after he was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer. Resuscitation efforts were performed but unsuccessful.
CBS Austin
Former Wimberly ISD employee arrested
WIMBERLEY, Texas — Online records show a former Wimberley Independent School District staff member was arrested in Hays County. District officials told CBS Austin that 53-year-old David Gregory Schachter of Kyle started working with the district in August of 2022. Wimberley CISD sent the following statement:. Mr. Schachter was...
APD: No shots fired near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital
Austin Police said there wasn't an active shooter incident, and no shots were fired near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital Friday afternoon.
SWAT response in north Austin related to ‘family violence incident’
Officers are responding to a SWAT callout near the 500 block of Delmar Avenue.
Pedestrian killed in Manor crash identified
The Manor Police Department identified 38-year-old David Ponce as the victim killed Wednesday evening in Manor after being struck by an unknown vehicle.
KXAN
5 arrested after innocent bystander fatally shot at south Austin gas station
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men and a teen were arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting at a south Austin gas station, the Austin Police Department said in a release. 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot around 11:20 p.m. July 20. Mateo-Comapa died at the scene, APD said.
CBS Austin
Austin man dies after being hit by drunk driver in Round Rock
AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Austin died after being hit by a drunk driver in Round Rock on Sunday. The Round Rock Police Department responded to the auto-pedestrian collision on the northbound I-35 frontage road near Old Settlers Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. First responders performed life-saving efforts...
CBS Austin
Five arrested for South Austin murder-robbery
Law enforcement authorities arrested five people Monday for killing a man and stealing his car at a south Austin gas station in July. Darain Anderson, Ahmed Al Khazaali, Jon Willard, Xavion Walton were taken to the Travis County Jail. A 16-year-old juvenile was taken to Gardner Betts Juvenile Center. The...
Victim identified in Saturday’s east Austin fatal crash involving pedestrian
On Friday, the Austin Police Department provided details surrounding a fatal crash that occurred Sept. 24.
Man to be released on bond, DNA evidence used in 2012 conviction inconclusive
A man convicted and jailed for a February 2011 aggravated assault could be released on bond after it was found DNA evidence used in the case was inconclusive.
Man pleads guilty to June 2020 murder in east Austin
In late August, a man pleaded guilty to shooting his friend inside a vehicle in east Austin in June 2020, court documents showed.
KWTX
Stranger lures child into vehicle in Harker Heights; witnesses intervene
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are praising the quick action of two Good Samaritans who intervened when a stranger lured a child into a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation revealed the child was...
CBS Austin
Funeral service for APD officer killed in Liberty Hill motorcycle crash set for Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department announced Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin, who died in a tragic off-duty motorcycle crash, will be remembered and honored during a public visitation and funeral service on Monday, October 3, 2022. Senior Officer Martin died in a motorcycle crash Friday, September 23rd...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
