Cedar Park, TX

CBS Austin

Former Hays CISD teacher indicted on charges of indecency with a child

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A former Hays County Independent School District teacher was indicted this month on charges of indecency with a child. Andrew Palmore was indicted on September 14, 2022, on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual conduct.
fox7austin.com

3 teens arrested for string of robberies, assaults across Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Three teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies and assaults across Austin last month. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and auto theft. The juveniles are...
CBS Austin

Former Wimberly ISD employee arrested

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Online records show a former Wimberley Independent School District staff member was arrested in Hays County. District officials told CBS Austin that 53-year-old David Gregory Schachter of Kyle started working with the district in August of 2022. Wimberley CISD sent the following statement:. Mr. Schachter was...
KXAN

5 arrested after innocent bystander fatally shot at south Austin gas station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four men and a teen were arrested in connection with a July fatal shooting at a south Austin gas station, the Austin Police Department said in a release. 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa was pumping gas at the Texaco on the 500 block of West Oltorf Street when he was shot around 11:20 p.m. July 20. Mateo-Comapa died at the scene, APD said.
CBS Austin

Austin man dies after being hit by drunk driver in Round Rock

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Austin died after being hit by a drunk driver in Round Rock on Sunday. The Round Rock Police Department responded to the auto-pedestrian collision on the northbound I-35 frontage road near Old Settlers Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. First responders performed life-saving efforts...
CBS Austin

Five arrested for South Austin murder-robbery

Law enforcement authorities arrested five people Monday for killing a man and stealing his car at a south Austin gas station in July. Darain Anderson, Ahmed Al Khazaali, Jon Willard, Xavion Walton were taken to the Travis County Jail. A 16-year-old juvenile was taken to Gardner Betts Juvenile Center. The...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

