SET 1 (Pleasant Home 25, Red Level 19) Elizabeth Cross gave Red Level an early 2-1 lead with an ace in the first set. Hailey Ward delivered a kill and served three straight aces during a 10-2 surge as Pleasant Home took an 11-4 lead. Bailey Johnson and Meredith Wilson each added a kill, while an ace by Ivy Youngblood upped the margin to 16-6. Summer Beverly hit a mighty kill, and Cross earned an ace as the Lady Tigers closed the deficit to four points at 17-13. The Lady Eagles regained momentum back and built a 23-15 cushion. Kaitlyn Beverly notched two kills down the stretch until Wilson ended the set with a thundering kill.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO