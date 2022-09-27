Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Lady Eagles soar past Lady Tigers for area sweep
SET 1 (Pleasant Home 25, Red Level 19) Elizabeth Cross gave Red Level an early 2-1 lead with an ace in the first set. Hailey Ward delivered a kill and served three straight aces during a 10-2 surge as Pleasant Home took an 11-4 lead. Bailey Johnson and Meredith Wilson each added a kill, while an ace by Ivy Youngblood upped the margin to 16-6. Summer Beverly hit a mighty kill, and Cross earned an ace as the Lady Tigers closed the deficit to four points at 17-13. The Lady Eagles regained momentum back and built a 23-15 cushion. Kaitlyn Beverly notched two kills down the stretch until Wilson ended the set with a thundering kill.
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs resume region play with Panthers at home
After picking up a decisive non-region win, Andalusia (6-0, 3-0 4A Region 2) will be back in front of the home crowd against Geneva (2-4, 0-3) Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. The two teams will meet for the 24th time and have not played each other since 2007. The Bulldogs have an all-time 17-6 lead over the Panthers.
Thursday roundup: Central-Phenix City wins despite huge effort by Dothan’s Octavious Thomas
Central-Phenix City quarterback Jaylen Epps threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers and uncommitted 4-star senior Karmello English scored two TDs to lead the Red Devils to a Class 7A, Region 2 victory over Dothan at Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan. Dothan running back Octavious Thomas logged 57 carries...
Enterprise, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wtvy.com
4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Meteorologists Amber Kulick and Zach Hatcher as they discuss the landfall of Hurricane Ian and what it means for the Wiregrass. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Rehobeth @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Rehobeth takes on Charles Henderson. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
New drone video shows size of veterans home in Enterprise
Nick Brooks talks with Ashford head coach Robin Tyra ahead of tonight's GOTN. The Little Red Schoolhouse didn’t look so little travelling through the streets of Enterprise towards its new home. Houston County schools see large increase in math scores. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Last spring’s ACAP and ACT...
Andalusia Star News
Ester Eloise Smith
Mrs. Ester Eloise Smith of Andalusia went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was 91. Funeral services will be Sunday, Oct. 2, 3:30 p.m., at Keahey Chapel. The family will receive friends at 3 p.m. until time of the services. Her son, Rev. Buford Smith Jr. will officiate and provide the music accompanied by his wife, Freida Smith, and musician, Amber Lowe.
Miss USA 2022: Meet 51 women competing for the crown, including Miss Alabama USA
Katelyn Vinson of Dothan is ready to smile, strut and sparkle this weekend, appearing on the national stage. As Miss Alabama USA, she’s competing in the 2022 Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nev. A total of 51 women will vie for the title, and you can see their photos in the gallery at the top of this post.
wdhn.com
Downtown Enterprise has state’s business of the year
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A family-owned business in Downtown Enterprise received a “prestigious” award by. the Alabama Retail Association. Chad and Kendra Wester are Alabama’s “Gold Retailers” of the year in the category of “annual sales of. less than one million dollars”. For the...
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise.
Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident
An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
Andalusia Star News
Readers’ Choice 2022 Home and Financial Services winners announced
The Andalusia Star-News is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards. This year’s contest began with 5,711 reader nominations and ended with 46,409 votes. “We would like to give a special thank you to everyone who participated and made the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards...
wtvy.com
Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project
Protestors are demanding reform from Alabama's prison system. Boll Weevil Soap Company receives Gold Retailer Award. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama’s small businesses of the year. 15,000 pharmacies cut from military healthcare network. Updated: 7 hours ago. Active military and veterans are furious that government...
southeastsun.com
Latest update on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph with winds in excess of 85 mph. It will continue to intensify rapidly today and into Tuesday. Ian is expected to be a major hurricane (Cat 3- 120 mph winds) in the Southern Gulf of Mexico by tomorrow morning and a Cat 4 (140 mph winds) by Tuesday afternoon. It is then expected to slow its forward progression eventually only moving at 5 mph as it tracks north.
Man struck, killed in Monroe Co.
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a Monroeville man was struck and killed early Thursday morning. Solomon Wilson, 42, was killed after being struck by an SUV traveling along Monroe County 136. Wilson was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA. The crash […]
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, troopers say
A head-on collisions Friday killed an Alabama man, state troopers reported. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, of Hayneville, Alabama, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama. The two-vehicle...
wtvy.com
Enterprise community expresses concern over donation bin removal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update. Just hours ago, a donation bin sat in the same condition as it did Monday. The delay in cleanup caused concern for people who live and show around that area. Now, crime scene tape has been replaced with a memorial. A prayer candle and roses...
WALA-TV FOX10
Monroe County crash claims life of pedestrian
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County claimed the life of a Monroeville pedestrian early Thursday near Excel. Solomon Wilson, 52, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 38-year-old man also from Monroeville. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Andalusia Star News
Sav-A-Life holds annual banquet
Supporters and patrons of Sav-A-Life of Covington County gathered Monday for the organization’s 30th annual banquet. A crowd of over 300 gathered at the Kiwanis Center in Andalusia for the event, which included recognition of Sav-A-Life’s staff members, board of directors, volunteers and others. According to a review...
