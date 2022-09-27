ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

US death toll from Hurricane Ian rises to 17

The death toll continues to rise from Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the death toll rose to 17 after Florida authorities confirmed several drownings and other fatalities. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a 22-year-old woman died after being ejected from an ATV rollover because of a road washout in Manatee County.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy