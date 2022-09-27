Read full article on original website
Fox17
Ian strengthens into a hurricane again, heads past Georgia towards the Carolinas
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Thursday that Ian had strengthened back into a hurricane again after raking Florida with destruction and flooding. FEMA continued to urge people in the path of Ian to stay alert for storm surge watches and mind directions from local officials. The states of Georgia,...
Fox17
US death toll from Hurricane Ian rises to 17
The death toll continues to rise from Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the death toll rose to 17 after Florida authorities confirmed several drownings and other fatalities. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a 22-year-old woman died after being ejected from an ATV rollover because of a road washout in Manatee County.
Fox17
US prepares as Hurricane Ian promises more supply chain and shipping issues
U.S. companies are preparing for hours and days of possible delays as Hurricane Ian bears down on the Florida coast. Shipping giant Amazon has already paused operations at some facilities in the Tampa area and Orlando, on the other side of the state of Florida, as Ian barrels across the peninsula.
Fox17
Hurricane Ian barrels across Florida leaving destruction, flooding
Millions in Florida faced a rough night of power outages, storm surges along the coast, and hours of rain and flooding that included much of the state as Ian moved as forecasted, for around 24 hours over the state. Coastal areas faced dangerous storm surge of up to 12 feet...
