Under Armour Exec Explains Upsides of Digital Color Tech

By Sarah Jones
 3 days ago
Whether out of necessity due to early pandemic lockdowns or to streamline processes, the traditionally analog ways of working in apparel supply chains are increasingly being digitalized. During sessions at the PI Apparel Supply Chain Tech Forum 2022, experts from Under Armour , PVH and more pointed to the possibilities of technology to improve supply chain operations and collaboration—whether related to order tracking, quality or color management.

“The new normal really surprised all of us, and it was inevitable,” said Kaveen Ratnaweera, deputy general manager, digital transformation and strategy at MAS Intimates , MAS Holdings . “We had no option but to change, evolve and to accept technology like never before.”

While MAS, a manufacturer for companies from Nike to PVH, has been working on 3D design technology since around 2006, this was hastened by the pandemic. More recently, the company has worked on digitalizing materials, leveraging its combined material and 3D capabilities. The company hopes to reduce sampling by 78 percent over the next two years.

Technology is only valuable if employees buy in to using it. MAS recently underwent a shift to a new version of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, and it involved 15 percent of its workforce in this transformation, a record. This included a cross sample of workers, including those at the factory level. For some of these participants, the new skills learned during this process allowed them to later move into management roles. MAS also creates a “data-first culture” through initiatives like a hackathon, during which employees around the globe try to solve problems related to data.

Ratnaweera believes that “sustained recovery is about going beyond the transaction.” Exemplifying its own “strategic collaboration” with partners, the supplier has team members that sit in customers’ offices, allowing them to work side-by-side and easing communication. “In the past, before the pandemic, it was all about vendors communicating better to brands. In the new normal, with all the uncertainty that’s happening in the retail world, the expectation from the supply chain is that brands do the same,” he said. “Tell us what you’re hearing, tell us what you’re going to do with inventory, let us know so we can plan better.”

In an example of its partnerships, one of the manufacturer’s customer brands was struggling to get products to market on time because of delays with approvals on aspects like color. MAS suggested switching from physical samples to virtual reviews to speed up the timeline. The producer handled the technology implementation and created renderings of garments, leveraging its capabilities. Within a year, 100 percent of the brand’s color sampling and print placement was done in 3D. “What’s super exciting is they still have not invested in a single 3D license,” Ratnaweera said. “And that’s the power of your supply chain. That’s the power of rethinking and reimagining how we do business together.”

Color management

A panel during the event, moderated by Natific senior partner Doug Bynum, dove into digitalization of color management with executives from PVH and Under Armour. Both firms had digital color technology in place before offices shut down early in the pandemic. This made the transition to remote work easier than it otherwise would have been if they were relying solely on viewing physical samples in a lightbox. “Had we not preemptively implemented those color execution digitization processes, the pandemic would have been an absolute nightmare,” said Ryan Stanley, senior director of color at PVH.

Rather than subjective color matching, using technology turns it into an objective practice. Speaking of the experience of creating its digital color processes, Stanley said, “Education played a really strong component of that—partnering closely with design, partnering closely with our raw materials team, partnering closely with our suppliers and educating them on the objective digital measurements, the reflectance curves, what those numbers actually mean.”

For Under Armour, Natific’s Optimized Spectral Curve enables it to start the product development process knowing which colors that designers picked for the season will be feasible on materials like nylon. Rather than running into issues later, such as finding out a color cannot be achieved on a certain fabric or that it won’t be sufficiently colorfast, Under Armour knows upfront if it must make a substitution and designers can create with awareness of any limitations. “We’re able to meet the aesthetics of our concept team, but not have to chase down a million problems and ask product teams to make changes to their styles later,” said Marielle Newman, director, color and print operations for Under Armour.

Digitalization also speeds up color timelines. Newman estimated that when using its earlier processes, it would take 60 days for turnaround on the average lab dip. Comparatively, lab dips from an accredited supplier for a solid color that has been deemed feasible now take just two weeks. Prints, which used to take up to 120 days, are down to 60 days.

For Under Armour, color management has shifted from largely analog processes like entering comments into Excel to more streamlined systems that feed into its product lifecycle management (PLM) platform. “We’ve cut down significantly on a lot of the really tedious time-consuming stuff, so we can focus on the higher class of problem,” Newman said.

One of these higher classes of problems, per Stanley, is working with PVH’s innovation team and dye chemical companies to look at the environmental impact of colors and explore what lower impact options might be available.

Having more objective knowledge about color also cuts down on waste, Newman said. There are fewer samples being shipped internationally and lab dips aren’t being done on colors that will fail. Avoiding color quality and match issues also means less production waste.

Quality control

Despite the technology available for supply chain management, Cody Kelly, BDM at QIMAone, said in a presentation that most companies are still using manual processes like spreadsheets, emails and WhatsApp messages. But this causes delays in communication. Instead, a “digital collaboration system” can connect the entire supply chain from raw materials to retail.

“There’s no space for error,” he said. “We don’t want to take a chance by not looping in and not creating what I would call a complete cycle.”

Digital collaboration also offers data and insights on aspects including lead times and failure rates on specific products or categories. For instance, if buttons keep failing on a jacket, visibility enables a brand to switch away from that trim supplier.

Proactive quality management is important, since as Cody noted, all it takes is a short TikTok video to ruin a brand’s reputation. “A lot of times when I have conversations with companies, they spent millions of dollars in marketing,” Cod saidy. “But the actual QC process…they spend very little on until it’s utterly necessary.”

He stressed the importance of creating a “culture of quality,” since employees at companies without this in place make 85 percent more mistakes.

Artificial intelligence and other technologies support quality teams in their quest to create the best possible product. “Technology should never replace human beings—it should only assist them,” Kelly said.

Sourcing Journal

Nike Deepens Ties to 2 Top Retailers

A surge in inventory and a renewed focus on discounts weighed on Nike’s first-quarter earnings, in which revenue rose a reported 4 percent to $12.7 billion and 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis. The athleticwear giant reported $1.5 billion in net income during the period. Despite revenue and earnings per share outpacing estimates from Wall Street analysts, Nike stock plummeted more than 13 percent in pre-market trading on Friday after company said it’s planning for an increase in markdowns for the rest of fiscal 2022. The losses improved to down 11 percent by Friday mid-morning. In a Nutshell: For Nike, the story...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New CEOs at Spanx, Eddie Bauer and Matalan, Creative Director Move at Burberry

Brands Eddie Bauer Sparc Group, a lifestyle brand operating company, announced that Tim Bantle will join the company as the CEO of Eddie Bauer. In his new role, Bantle will chart the next phase of Eddie Bauer’s growth journey. Bantle will report to Marc Miller, CEO of Sparc Group, and will be based in Seattle. Bantle was most recently general manager of VF Canada, where he led the company’s local outdoor and action sports platform. Prior to VF Canada, Bantle held leadership positions at The North Face, Black Diamond Equipment and Patagonia. Burberry Burberry appointed Daniel Lee as chief creative officer, effective Oct. 3. Lee replaces...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: RTR Pops Up with Leap, Quiet Platforms Taps FourKites

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Brick-and-mortar stores Rent the Runway/ThirdLove/Leap Rent the Runway is making another comeback to physical retail in tandem with Leap, a platform that assists e-commerce brands in securing brick-and-mortar store space. The temporary store is expected to open in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. later this month in the mixed-use center Georgetown Park. The designer fashion rental service shuttered its previous stores in 2020, but has since worked with Leap to open popup shops. Other Leap-powered shops set to open in Georgetown include Naadam,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Sourcing Journal

Execs Eyeing Supply Base Changes & Capability Investments to Meet New Challenges

Sourcing executives are taking on higher profiles and expanded responsibilities as many companies grapple with inflation, persistent supply chain snarls and geopolitical turmoil. In this environment of heightened scrutiny, major aspects of sourcing—speed to market, risk assessment and end-to-end visibility into product development—are becoming increasingly commonplace on corporate board agendas. PwC recently conducted an in-depth survey of 40 sourcing executives. We asked about their plans and investments to better gauge how they are working to boost supply-chain resilience and cut costs—often via supplier diversification and more favorable tax and economic policies in different regions. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

How Suuchi x Bankamoda Helps Latin American Makers

Supply chain software provider Suuchi is giving Latin American clients an integrated solution for managing finances. The enterprise resource planning (ERP) and product lifecycle management (PLM) technology company has teamed with Bankamoda, an alternative bank that offers invoicing and purchase order financing. The partnership will allow Suuchi’s GRID users—encompassing PLM, ERP and a global sourcing network—to access Bankamoda’s financing through the software’s front end. The partnership offers Latin American companies a way to “compare and evaluate costs of financing for different payment terms and choose the best option” for their businesses. GRID users already manage their workflows and supplier transactions through...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall

Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Drug Cartel Linked to $6.4M Customs Fraud Case

The Justice Department announced that a California-based clothing wholesale company pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for undervaluing imported garments in a scheme to avoid paying almost $6.4 million in customs duties and for doing business with a woman in Mexico with ties to the Sinaloa drug cartel. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) El Camino Real Financial Crimes Task Force. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the U.S. Department of Commerce Office of Export Enforcement, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the IRS Criminal Investigation provided significant assistance. Ghacham Inc., which does business under...
BELL, CA
Sourcing Journal

Li & Fung’s Jason Kra on Diversifying to Defy Disruption

The famous quote, “It’s all the same, only the names will change,” certainly applies to supply chain challenges. If it’s not last year’s regional lockdowns, factory closures and logistics delays, it’s today’s raw material volatility, rising labor issues, developing energy concerns and inventory management woes. The problems revolve, the pain persists. Flexibility and agility are the only ways to steel yourself against today’s and tomorrow’s unforeseen global jolts and steady stream of “black swan” events. “No longer ‘irregular,’ such events must now be viewed as inevitable and something that needs to be prepared for as an unavoidable part of doing business,” said...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Ganni is Now a Banana-Boosting B Corp

Ganni believes that you can’t spell responsibility without the letter ‘B’. The first ‘B’? Bananas. Earlier this month, the Danish brand unveiled a new “breakthrough” fabric innovation that combines 65 percent Global Organic Textile Standard-certified organic cotton with 35 percent agriculture waste from banana farms in India. Made by Madrid-based Pyratex, Pyratex Element 2 is part of Ganni’s Fabrics of the Future initiative, which it launched in 2019 to scale up promising new inputs for new collections. The proof of concept is a limited-edition three-piece tracksuit, comprising pants, a hoodie and a fitted crop top, that is currently available online at Ganni.com and...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Centric x Alvanon, Fanatics x Roadie, Mojix x Google Cloud

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Traceability Mojix/Google Cloud Supply chain platform Mojix said its flagship item-level intelligence and traceability solution, Ytem, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud Marketplace provides access to an ecosystem of software-as-a service (SaaS), APIs, virtual machine, content management system, development stack, web service solutions and more, optimized for Google Cloud users. Mojix became a Google Cloud Partner in 2019, and has since hosted its modern multi-tenant architecture on Google Cloud with strengths in distributed computing and hybrid clouds, in addition to open technologies...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

For Gap and Komar, Sourcing Cost Isn’t the Only Concern

As brands are deciding on sourcing destinations, many factors beyond cost are coming into consideration today. Geographic diversification and workforce diversity are both shaping sourcing teams’ strategies, respectively fulfilling the demand for disruption preparedness and reflecting companies’ values. A panel during PI Apparel Supply Chain Forum 2022, moderated by Caroline de Baere, founder of footwear development expert Laforma Inc. and Bendy Shoes, discussed the underlying causes of supply chain map changes.   In the discussion, Yelena Mogelefsky, vice president of production and sourcing at Komar Brands, said that FOB cost “might not be the end all, be all when deciding where I...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

FedEx CEO Waives Off Contractor ‘Perception Issue’

FedEx Corp. president and CEO Raj Subramaniam cast off concerns of driver discontent in the company’s Ground contractor ranks as the broader business looks to dig itself out of declining parcel volumes by slashing costs and increasing shipping rates. The updates came Thursday with the company’s earnings results for its fiscal first quarter, which it had already warned investors would come in lower than previously stated guidance. FedEx has been criticized by a former Ground contractor, who started an association aimed at the company’s network of 6,000 contractors and other logistics professionals, for not being more proactive in addressing business challenges....
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

New Research Reveals Consumers’ Understanding of Sustainability in Apparel

To find out what consumers know about and look for in sustainability, who better to ask than shoppers themselves? This spring, The LYCRA Company commissioned an online study on consumer attitudes related to a variety of sustainability topics. The research took place in the U.S., Germany, Italy, China and Brazil, with a sample of 3,000 adults1. This article provides a brief overview of the results. Related Stories Denim Climate, Consumption and Community Guide LS&Co.'s Sustainability Goals Brands Sustainable and Trend-Driven Denim Share the Spotlight at Coterie Ranking Important Global Issues  The survey asked participants to select what they believe are the top three issues in the world today. Climate change/global warming...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Adidas, Patagonia Using Gore-Tex’s Newest Innovation

W. L. Gore & Associates announced that the consumer business of its Fabrics Division will be introducing Gore-Tex products with a new expanded polyethylene (ePE) membrane for the fall/winter season. The innovative ePE membrane will be used as a complementary material suitable for various consumer products and uses and is a key milestone in Gore’s ongoing sustainability journey, providing high-performing, durable products that are engineered for long useful life. New Gore-Tex products with the ePE membrane will be introduced with select customers, including Adidas, ARC’TERYX, Dakine, Patagonia, Reusch, Salomon and Ziener. The new ePE membrane will be featured in products intended for...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Logistics Labor Uprising Puts Industry on Edge

Labor unrest in the supply chain suggests an overhaul may well be underway across logistics that extends beyond mere pay increases.   There have been enough recent headlines to suggest as much with railroad employees readying for a strike this month, until stakeholder stitched together tentative 11th-hour labor contracts. Liverpool dockworkers began a two-week strike last week. The Teamsters marched outside Amazon’s Seattle headquarters last week, making good on a division focused on workplace protections for Amazon warehouse and logistics workers announced earlier this month.  “Our country is in the midst of a historic workforce transformation,” wrote a team of attorneys for employment...
LABOR ISSUES
Sourcing Journal

Spaghetti Western: Neiman Marcus and Brunello Cucinelli Birth ‘Muse of the West’ Collection

Neiman Marcus and Bruno Cucinelli have cooked up a Western-themed women’s wear capsule. On Monday the two partners’ 33-piece collaboration called “Muse of the West” rode into town for the first time. The offering spans sweaters and accessories to outerwear, shoes, pants and a poncho all with a Colorado-meets-Corciano vibe. The three denim pieces in it are an oversized jacket in a light wash ($2,995), a contrast =-stitch high-rise jean ($1,795) and metallic drawstring jeans ($1,695). The 30 non-denim items range in price from $650 for a plaid silk scarf to $9,995 for a brown suede button-front shirtdress. The pieces, exclusives to NeimanMarcus.com...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Webinar: Why the Fashion Industry Shouldn’t Be Afraid of 3D Design

The fashion industry has been notoriously slow to embrace 3D design, citing the loss of “touch and feel,” not to mention the challenging existential mindset of moving on from more familiar processes. But converts to 3D design technology praise the agility, cost savings and sustainability it brings to design and production, and they are eager to spread the gospel to the rest of the industry. Sourcing Journal’s Sept. 13 webinar, “Leveraging 3D Design, Adding Agility & Sustainability to Production,” took a deep dive into this topic with those on the ground. Panelists included: Amber Isaac, 3D apparel consultant for Artistic Milliners/Star...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

New JV Helping Lycra Scale Corn-Based Fiber

The Lycra Company, a developer of innovative fiber and technology solutions for the textile and apparel industry, has entered into an agreement with Qore to enable the world’s first large-scale commercial production of bio-derived spandex using QIRA, a next generation butanediol (BDO) as one of its main ingredients. The company said this will result in 70 percent of Lycra fiber content being derived from annually renewable feedstock. It could also potentially reduce the carbon footprint of Lycra fiber up to 44 percent versus equivalent product made from fossil-based resources, while maintaining the same high-quality performance parameters of traditional Lycra spandex fiber. QIRA...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Sourcing Journal

