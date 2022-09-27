Plymouth teacher charged with sexual abuse has case continued to November

James Eschert leaves the New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday for the alleged grooming and sexual abuse of young girls in the Plymouth School District. He has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and five counts of risk of injury to a minor. He pleaded not guilty in February. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

James Eschert — the Plymouth elementary school teacher charged with allegedly abusing and inappropriately touching his young female students — appeared in court in New Britain Tuesday and had his case continued to November.

Eschert, who faces two counts of sexual assault and five counts of risk of injury to a minor, is set to appear in court next on Nov. 10, according to court officials.

Eschert taught at two elementary schools in the Plymouth School District, Main Street School and Plymouth Center School, between August 1998 to Nov. 9, 2021. He taught second, third and fourth grades, according to the school district.

During that time, Eschert allegedly groomed, abused and inappropriately touched at least 13 girls who were 9-year-old and 10-year-old students at Plymouth Center School, according to a warrant for his arrest. His behavior ranged from bribing children with candy and toys, trapping girls beneath his desk and touching their thighs and hair, police allege.

Four other district employees who were working as teachers and administrators are also charged in connection to Eschert’s case, for allegedly failing to report ongoing allegations of abuse.