Gestational diabetes is when a person develops diabetes during pregnancy, which can ultimately affect the baby's health and delivery, per Mayo Clinic. Most of the time, the mother's blood sugar levels return to normal after giving birth, and while experts do not know what exactly causes gestational diabetes, some think that being overweight before becoming pregnant might play a role. Another cause might be fluctuating hormones, which make it more difficult for the body to regulate sugar levels. Other risk factors include not being physically active, having prediabetes, having polycystic ovary syndrome, and being Black, Hispanic, American Indian, or Asian American.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO