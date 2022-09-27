Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
msn.com
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
MedicalXpress
Kidney disease measures are associated with structural brain damage across different domains of etiology
Cross-sectional analysis shows association of reduced kidney function and increased urine albumin excretion with brain volume reduction in regions typically affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementia etiologies. Cognitive decline is a major public health issue and common in patients with kidney disease. To better understand this condition, researchers measured...
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
RELATED PEOPLE
What Does It Really Mean When Your Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Is Low?
The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a chemical that regulates thyroid function. Too high or too low levels of TSH indicate dysfunction of the thyroid.
ptproductsonline.com
Exercise Hormone Halts Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms in Mouse Study
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston have shown that a hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice. If confirmed in additional laboratory research and...
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Myotonic dystrophy: Mouse model shows that GABA receptors are implicated in sleepiness
People with the inherited disorder myotonic dystrophy (DM) often experience excessive daytime sleepiness and fatigue, as well as altered responses to anesthetics that can put them at risk for complications when hospitalized. Emory researchers, in collaboration with colleagues at Columbia and University of Florida, now have evidence from a mouse...
neurologylive.com
Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
Can Vitamin B1 Help Prevent Migraine and Severe Headache?
About 14% of the global population experience migraines, and women are twice as likely as men to have migraines, according to a recent analysis. Vitamin B1 (thiamine) might be able to reduce the frequency of severe headaches and migraines, especially in women, according to a new study. For this study,...
msn.com
Can Gestational Diabetes Predict The Risk Of Developing Type 2 Diabetes Later In Life?
Gestational diabetes is when a person develops diabetes during pregnancy, which can ultimately affect the baby's health and delivery, per Mayo Clinic. Most of the time, the mother's blood sugar levels return to normal after giving birth, and while experts do not know what exactly causes gestational diabetes, some think that being overweight before becoming pregnant might play a role. Another cause might be fluctuating hormones, which make it more difficult for the body to regulate sugar levels. Other risk factors include not being physically active, having prediabetes, having polycystic ovary syndrome, and being Black, Hispanic, American Indian, or Asian American.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News-Medical.net
Omega-3 fatty acids can stimulate active healing of inflammation in cases of severe COVID-19
Intravenous treatment with omega-3 fatty acids in elderly hospitalized patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 seems to have positive effects on the ability of the immune system to cope with the virus, according to a study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. In the future, the study, published in the journal Clinical and Translational Medicine, could lead to a complementary, cost-effective treatment for COVID-19.
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
Three Cambridge PhDs Created This Gin and Vodka by Isolating Flavor on a Molecular Level
Distilling spirits is a science based on chemistry, math and exact proportions—something a trio of Cambridge science PhDs took to heart when they created their UK-based brand, Linden Leaf. The vodka and gin are now available in the US for the first time, and the process behind making the booze is quite interesting. Food-obsessed founders Matthew Webster, Mukund Unavane and Paul Bennett decided to try to isolate exactly what makes a botanical or fruit taste the way it does by breaking it down to a molecular level. This involved figuring out what makes an orange taste, well, “orangey” (2 mm of...
ajmc.com
NAFLD Linked to Increased Risk of Metabolic Syndrome in Patients Without MAFLD
Among individuals without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), those with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) had a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) but without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) have a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome compared with patients who do...
Comments / 0