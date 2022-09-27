ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
ctexaminer.com

Maguire Highlights Affordability, Access to Healthcare, Local Control in Run to Unseat Kavros DeGraw

Heather Maguire, a Republican, is challenging one-term incumbent State Rep. Eleni Kavros DeGraw, a Democrat, for the 17th district seat, which includes Avon and Canton. Maguire has served on the Avon Town Council for eight years, and chaired the council for four years. She moved to Connecticut in 1989, when she became president of the Avon Junior Women’s Club, a nonprofit that raised money for philanthropic organizations. She was a PTO president at multiple schools and has volunteered at different local organizations, including serving on the board of Avon Dollars for Scholars and the board for Northwest Catholic High School.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Federal Budget#Financial Reports#Debt Service#Personal Budget#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Spending Problem#State#Truth In Accounting
New Haven Independent

On Surplus, Dems, GOP Switch Sides

New Haven and Hamden Democratic state lawmakers threw their support behind fiscal ​“discipline” and recession preparedness when faced with a question that will likely dominate this year’s legislative session. That is: What to do with Connecticut’s record budget surpluses?. Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce...
HAMDEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Candidates for Governor Jockey for Position in Televised Debate

The state’s three gubernatorial candidates jousted and clashed on a number of issues — taxes, healthcare, abortion rights, education, housing, to name a few — in a forum hosted by NBC and Telemundo Connecticut on Tuesday. The debate kicked off with a question to Democratic Gov. Ned...
CONNECTICUT STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Connecticut residents to receive up to $750

money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Yankee Brings Power to the People

For nearly 30 years the Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company operated a nuclear power plant in Haddam Neck, Connecticut. The first commercial nuclear power plant in the state, it provided decades of reliable service to Connecticut—pumping out over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity over its lifetime—until both economic and safety concerns eventually brought about the plant’s decommissioning.
HADDAM, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Accountability Keeps Losing to Public Schooling’s Secrecy

Secrecy triumphed again this month in “public” education in Connecticut. First the Connecticut State Colleges and University System refused to make available to the Journal Inquirer the personnel files of three officials who were sued in an employment discrimination case whose settlement recently cost the state $775,000. The newspaper was seeking to discover why the plaintiff, Manchester Community College President Nicole Esposito, was fired, what the defendants did to prompt her lawsuit, and why the college system decided to reinstate her with such expensive damages.
CONNECTICUT STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. officials face lawsuit over ban on sporting rifles

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced that they filed a federal lawsuit against various state officials on Friday. In a press release, the CCDL stated that they are seeking to overturn Connecticut’s ban on acquiring and possessing modern sporting rifles. Sporting rifles are often […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Report card for Connecticut’s bridges, roads and rail system unveiled

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Grades for Connecticut’s bridges, roads, rails, and more were revealed on Tuesday. The Connecticut Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers unveiled its 2022 Report Card for Connecticut’s Infrastructure during a news conference at the Metro-North Railroad Waterbury Train Station. The ASCE said...
CONNECTICUT STATE
mainepublic.org

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy