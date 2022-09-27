Read full article on original website
ctexaminer.com
Maguire Highlights Affordability, Access to Healthcare, Local Control in Run to Unseat Kavros DeGraw
Heather Maguire, a Republican, is challenging one-term incumbent State Rep. Eleni Kavros DeGraw, a Democrat, for the 17th district seat, which includes Avon and Canton. Maguire has served on the Avon Town Council for eight years, and chaired the council for four years. She moved to Connecticut in 1989, when she became president of the Avon Junior Women’s Club, a nonprofit that raised money for philanthropic organizations. She was a PTO president at multiple schools and has volunteered at different local organizations, including serving on the board of Avon Dollars for Scholars and the board for Northwest Catholic High School.
Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law
Bob Stefanowski said crime was “out of control” and CT's 2-year-old accountability law was the main cause of police recruiting difficulties.
ctexaminer.com
Kavros DeGraw Talks Mental Health, a Public Option, and Police Accreditation in Run for Re-election
Freshman State Rep. Eleni Kavros DeGraw, a Democrat, is defending her seat in the 17th district, which includes Avon and Canton, against Heather Maguire, a Republican. Kavrosi DeGraw bested Leslee Hill in 2020 with 54% of the vote to win her seat. She has served on the Public Health and...
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be edibles. Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CT leaders mull special session for essential worker relief, gas tax
Connecticut lawmakers may call a special session after elections to extend the gas tax holiday and add money to the Premium Pay Program.
Winfield: “Black The Vote” Higher
Gary Winfield upped the ante at a “Black the Vote” campaign rally for the statewide Democratic slate — by urging the party to think beyond 2022 to envision a Black governor. Winfield, a New Haven state senator, put forward that call for the importance of diverse...
Several new Connecticut state laws take effect this weekend
A number of new state laws take effect Friday.
On Surplus, Dems, GOP Switch Sides
New Haven and Hamden Democratic state lawmakers threw their support behind fiscal “discipline” and recession preparedness when faced with a question that will likely dominate this year’s legislative session. That is: What to do with Connecticut’s record budget surpluses?. Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce...
ctexaminer.com
Candidates for Governor Jockey for Position in Televised Debate
The state’s three gubernatorial candidates jousted and clashed on a number of issues — taxes, healthcare, abortion rights, education, housing, to name a few — in a forum hosted by NBC and Telemundo Connecticut on Tuesday. The debate kicked off with a question to Democratic Gov. Ned...
Connecticut residents to receive up to $750
money in handPhoto by Johnathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) Would you like some additional cash right now? How does several hundred dollars sound? That's the amount many individuals will receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child. The total amount is limited to three children for a total of $750.
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Yankee Brings Power to the People
For nearly 30 years the Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company operated a nuclear power plant in Haddam Neck, Connecticut. The first commercial nuclear power plant in the state, it provided decades of reliable service to Connecticut—pumping out over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity over its lifetime—until both economic and safety concerns eventually brought about the plant’s decommissioning.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
ctexaminer.com
Accountability Keeps Losing to Public Schooling’s Secrecy
Secrecy triumphed again this month in “public” education in Connecticut. First the Connecticut State Colleges and University System refused to make available to the Journal Inquirer the personnel files of three officials who were sued in an employment discrimination case whose settlement recently cost the state $775,000. The newspaper was seeking to discover why the plaintiff, Manchester Community College President Nicole Esposito, was fired, what the defendants did to prompt her lawsuit, and why the college system decided to reinstate her with such expensive damages.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Conn. officials face lawsuit over ban on sporting rifles
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced that they filed a federal lawsuit against various state officials on Friday. In a press release, the CCDL stated that they are seeking to overturn Connecticut’s ban on acquiring and possessing modern sporting rifles. Sporting rifles are often […]
Connecticut fixed a beauty industry problem that did not exist
Despite the evidence, Connecticut brought back licensing for manicurists following a 40-year reprieve that started in 1980.
Eyewitness News
Report card for Connecticut’s bridges, roads and rail system unveiled
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Grades for Connecticut’s bridges, roads, rails, and more were revealed on Tuesday. The Connecticut Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers unveiled its 2022 Report Card for Connecticut’s Infrastructure during a news conference at the Metro-North Railroad Waterbury Train Station. The ASCE said...
mainepublic.org
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
NewsTimes
Home prices are finally falling. Here's what to expect with the CT real estate market
With the New York City region continuing to hold its own on real estate prices, Connecticut home owners are testing the autumn market with new listings — though some with existing listings are cutting their prices as buyers cope with higher mortgage rates and the overall impact of inflation.
