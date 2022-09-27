Beloved Husband of Bren Millner, Father to Rob (Joy), Lori ( Darwin), Andy (Jessica), Jason (Irina), Grandfather to seven, Great-Grandfather to one. Stuart was a man whose smile could light up a room, and with endless charm persuade you to love him instantly (even with a spot of mustard on his shirt). He was a passionate innovator, dedicated entrepreneur, and a born salesman. He loved to host and bring people together. As a result of being orphaned at a young age, Stuart dedicated himself to creating a life full of love and happy memories for his family. He was often described as a phoenix, because he always rose above the obstacles that life presented. He loved salty food, pickles and his wife Bren. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all those whose lives he touched.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO