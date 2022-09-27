Read full article on original website
D’var Torah: Every generation finds a leader it needs for its time
Parashat Vaylech is the shortest parashah in the corpus of the lectionary, the weekly readings of the Torah as we have them in our shuls. Yet despite its brevity, it possesses several critical teachings intended not only for our ancestors, the Ancient Israelites, but for us, their fortunate descendants and inheritors.
Documentia by CRC’s Benjamin Kaplan takes an artistic look at dementia, celebrating the memories
Artists often use real life experiences to inspire their work. That’s exactly the case for St. Louis multidisciplinary artist Benjamin Kaplan. He channeled the raw emotions of being a caregiver to family members. Then he used his creativity to develop a new exhibition called “Documentia” now on display at The Gallery at The Kranzberg in Grand Center.
Judith Medoff
Judith (Judy) Zuckerman Medoff passed away with her sons, Benjamin and Nathaniel by her side, on September 28. She fought her cancer diagnosis with the same grit and will with which she approached all aspects of life. Born on October 8, 1938 in the Bronx, NY, Judy is predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerald Medoff, her parents, Nathan and Ruth Zuckerman, and her brother Gerald Zuckerman, all of whom she loved beyond measure. She is survived by her sons, Benjamin (Alisia St. Florian) and Nathaniel (Sherri Berger) and her grandchildren, Julia, Alex, Jonah and Jacob.
Stuart Bruce Millner
Beloved Husband of Bren Millner, Father to Rob (Joy), Lori ( Darwin), Andy (Jessica), Jason (Irina), Grandfather to seven, Great-Grandfather to one. Stuart was a man whose smile could light up a room, and with endless charm persuade you to love him instantly (even with a spot of mustard on his shirt). He was a passionate innovator, dedicated entrepreneur, and a born salesman. He loved to host and bring people together. As a result of being orphaned at a young age, Stuart dedicated himself to creating a life full of love and happy memories for his family. He was often described as a phoenix, because he always rose above the obstacles that life presented. He loved salty food, pickles and his wife Bren. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all those whose lives he touched.
